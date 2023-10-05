Tapioca Go 2 Virginia Beach
DRINK
NEW Launch
Custard Cream Puff
Frozen Virgin Pina Colada
blended with coconut and pineapple flavor
Pumpkin Oreo Smoothie
Pumpkin Milk Tea
Pumpkin Coffee Latte (M only)
Grapefruit Oolong
Oreo Wood bran Cup (Dessert)
Strawberry Milk
Strawberry Slush w. Cheese Foam
Strawberry Lime Tea
Brown Sugar Series
Volcannno w. Foam & Nut
Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk, included snow cream (sweet cream) and peanut on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)
Volcannno w. Foam
Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk and snow cream (sweet cream) on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)
Volcannno
Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)
Brown Sugar Milk Tea (with Tapioca)
Milk Tea (non-dairy creamer) with Brown Sugar Tapioca (Bubble), comes with snow cream (foam) on top. Only serves every Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun starts at 2 pm
Brown Sugar Matcha Latte (with Tapioca)
Brown Sugar Tapioca (bubble) with Matcha Latte (Lactose-free whole milk) and Snow Cream on top (Foam). Only serves every Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun starts at 2 pm.
Brown Sugar Peppermint MT (with Tapioca)
Special Drink
Hawaii Iced Tea
Tropical Fruit Flavor w. Black Tea, comes with Fresh Pineapple, Orange Slices, Lime in drink. (One Size only, Tapioca does not included)
Yatsuhashi
Macha Green Tea with Red bean Topping. (Non-dairy creamer, /Tapioca does not included)
Yatsuhashi w. Cheese
Macha Green Tea with Red bean Topping and salt cheese foam on top. (Non-dairy creamer, /Tapioca does not included)
Milk Tea
Tap Tea (House Milk Tea)
House special milk tea using de cafeina tea, non-dairy creamer. (bubble doesn't included)
Black Milk Tea
Classic bubble tea, Rich & Savory (bubble doesn't included)
Jasmine Milk Tea
are infused with a green tea base made from authentic green tea leaves (Bubble does not include)
Oolong Milk Tea
light & earthy flavor with a hint of sweetness
Taro Black MilkTea
flavor similar to "sugar cookie", black tea base brings up a stronger taro flavor
Taro Green Milk Tea
Flavoring similar to "sugar cookie", green tea base brings a hint of jasmine and is sweeter.
Rose Milk Tea
Sweet floral flavor made with black tea base
Winter Melon MT
Flavor similar to Caramel it is made with decaffeinated tea, which is recommended when brown sugar is not available
Almond Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)
creamy almond flavor made with a black tea base.
Coconut Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)
creamy coconut flavor made with a black tea base
Ginger Milk Tea
the sweet spiced ginger flavor made with a black tea base
Honeydew Milk Tea
sweet, floral melon flavor with jasmine green tea base
Matcha Milk Tea
Japanese concentrated green tea flavor, earthy and slightly bitter
Red Bean Milk Tea
black milk tea base with a red bean topping
Chai Milk Tea
sweet chai with a bit of spice; creamy
Salt Cheese / Snow Cream
Classic Tea (w/o Milk)
Flavor Tea
Mango Green Tea
Kumquat & Lemon Green Tea
sweet and citrusy kumquat & lemon flavor jasmine green tea. Kumquat is a kind of citrus fruit, which is sourer and smaller than tangerine.
Passion Fruit Green Tea
sweet and tangy passionfruit flavor jasmine green tea
Honey Green Tea
Honey & Lemon Green Tea
Strawberry Green Tea
Kiwi Green Tea
Peach Green Tea
Lychee Green Tea
lychee flavor with jasmine green tea
Winter Melon Green Tea
Rose Green Tea
Green Apple Green Tea
green apple flavor with jasmine green tea base, sweet & sour
Caffeine
Colombian Iced Coffee
Cappuccino
Cappuccino with non-dairy creamer, recommend topping; tapioca/coffee jelly (toppings does not included)
Thai Tea
Thai drink made from tea, half & half and sugar, served with cold. Not Thai Tea Powder (Tapioca are not included)
Hot Colombian Coffee (16oz)
Hot Colombian Latte (16oz)
Latte
Yogurt
Shave Ice
Smoothie
Mango & Strawberry Smoothie
Real Fruit Mango and Strawberry Mix. (Tapioca does not included) Large only
Mango Smoothie
Mango Smoothie (made with real fruit) Tapioca does not included, OZ only
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie (made with real fruit) One size only, Tapioca does not included.
Oreo & Cappuccino
Cappuccino Smoothie with Oreo Crush, (made with half & half)Tapioca does not included. Cappuccino contain caffeine.
Oreo Smoothie
Oreo Creamer Smoothie, (contain half & half ) Tapioca does not included.
Rose & Lychee
sweet lychee and floral rose blended smoothie drink (FYI: Smoothies sweet itself)
Honeydew Smoothie
Smoothie with Honeydew flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included.)
Taro Smoothie
Smoothie with Taro Flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included)
Coconut Smoothie
Smoothie with Coconut Flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included)
Taro Coconut Smoothie
taro and coconut combined flavor blended smoothie drink (Large Only)
Matcha Smoothie
Passion Fruit Smoothie
passion fruit flavored blended ice drink, sweet & sour taste
Green Apple Smoothie
sweet & sour green apple flavored blended ice drink
Red Bean Smoothie
red bean blended with ice and half & half
Red Bean & Cream
Special Hot Drink
Dessert Drink
Dessert
Custard Cream Puff
Light and crisp cream puffs, filled with your choice of rich pastry cream, a simple classic French dessert that balances sweet, rich, soft, and crunchy all in one fluffy little bite
Basque cake
A royal treat from the Basque Country. Golden crust, velvety interior- choose from vanilla cream. Irresistibly delightful.
Basque cake with panna cotta
A royal treat from the Basque Country. Golden crust, velvety interior- choose from vanilla cream with Italian panna cotta which is a pudding consisting of good quality cream with possibly some milk, a minimal amount of gelatine and some sugar. This is the best thing to tickle your taste buds!
Tiramisu
classic Italian dessert and authentic no-bake recipe made with espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with a light and airy mascarpone cream, and dusted with cocoa powder to finish