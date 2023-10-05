Popular Items

Almond Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

$4.50+

creamy almond flavor made with a black tea base.

Mango Green Tea

$4.50+
Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.50+

sweet and tangy passionfruit flavor jasmine green tea

DRINK

NEW Launch

Custard Cream Puff

$3.50+
Frozen Virgin Pina Colada

$4.75+

blended with coconut and pineapple flavor

Pumpkin Oreo Smoothie

$4.50+

Pumpkin Milk Tea

$4.25+

Pumpkin Coffee Latte (M only)

$4.50
Grapefruit Oolong

$5.50
Oreo Wood bran Cup (Dessert)

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$4.75+Out of stock

Strawberry Slush w. Cheese Foam

$5.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lime Tea

$4.75+Out of stock

Brown Sugar Series

Volcannno w. Foam & Nut

$5.75+Out of stock

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk, included snow cream (sweet cream) and peanut on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Volcannno w. Foam

$5.25+Out of stock

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk and snow cream (sweet cream) on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Volcannno

$5.00+Out of stock

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (with Tapioca)

$5.25+Out of stock

Milk Tea (non-dairy creamer) with Brown Sugar Tapioca (Bubble), comes with snow cream (foam) on top. Only serves every Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun starts at 2 pm

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte (with Tapioca)

$5.50+Out of stock

Brown Sugar Tapioca (bubble) with Matcha Latte (Lactose-free whole milk) and Snow Cream on top (Foam). Only serves every Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun starts at 2 pm.

Brown Sugar Peppermint MT (with Tapioca)

$5.50+Out of stock

Special Drink

Hawaii Iced Tea

$5.75

Tropical Fruit Flavor w. Black Tea, comes with Fresh Pineapple, Orange Slices, Lime in drink. (One Size only, Tapioca does not included)

Yatsuhashi

$4.50+

Macha Green Tea with Red bean Topping. (Non-dairy creamer, /Tapioca does not included)

Yatsuhashi w. Cheese

$4.75+

Macha Green Tea with Red bean Topping and salt cheese foam on top. (Non-dairy creamer, /Tapioca does not included)

Milk Tea

Tap Tea (House Milk Tea)

$4.50+

House special milk tea using de cafeina tea, non-dairy creamer. (bubble doesn't included)

Black Milk Tea

$4.25+

Classic bubble tea, Rich & Savory (bubble doesn't included)

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.25+

are infused with a green tea base made from authentic green tea leaves (Bubble does not include)

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50+

light & earthy flavor with a hint of sweetness

Taro Black MilkTea

$4.50+

flavor similar to "sugar cookie", black tea base brings up a stronger taro flavor

Taro Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

Flavoring similar to "sugar cookie", green tea base brings a hint of jasmine and is sweeter.

Rose Milk Tea

$4.75+

Sweet floral flavor made with black tea base

Winter Melon MT

$4.75+

Flavor similar to Caramel it is made with decaffeinated tea, which is recommended when brown sugar is not available

Almond Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

$4.50+

creamy almond flavor made with a black tea base.

Coconut Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

$4.75+

creamy coconut flavor made with a black tea base

Ginger Milk Tea

$4.50+

the sweet spiced ginger flavor made with a black tea base

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.50+

sweet, floral melon flavor with jasmine green tea base

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.75+

Japanese concentrated green tea flavor, earthy and slightly bitter

Red Bean Milk Tea

$4.75+

black milk tea base with a red bean topping

Chai Milk Tea

$4.25+

sweet chai with a bit of spice; creamy

Salt Cheese / Snow Cream

Green Tea

$3.75+

classic brewed black tea with sugar, no milk

Black Tea

$3.75+

sweet brew black tea with foam on top (snow cream/salt cheese)

Rose Oolong

$4.95

Peach Oolong

$4.95

Tapioca are not included

Classic Tea (w/o Milk)

TG Black Tea

$3.00+

classic brewed black tea with sugar, no milk

TG Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00+

classic brewed jasmine green tea with sugar, no milk

TG Oolong Tea

$3.00+

classic brewed high mountain oolong tea with sugar, no milk

Flavor Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.50+
Kumquat & Lemon Green Tea

$4.50+

sweet and citrusy kumquat & lemon flavor jasmine green tea. Kumquat is a kind of citrus fruit, which is sourer and smaller than tangerine.

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.50+

sweet and tangy passionfruit flavor jasmine green tea

Honey Green Tea

$4.25+

Honey & Lemon Green Tea

$4.50+

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.50+

Kiwi Green Tea

$4.25+

Peach Green Tea

$4.25+
Lychee Green Tea

$4.25+

lychee flavor with jasmine green tea

Winter Melon Green Tea

$4.50+

Rose Green Tea

$4.50+
Green Apple Green Tea

$4.25+

green apple flavor with jasmine green tea base, sweet & sour

Caffeine

Colombian Iced Coffee

$4.00+
Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cappuccino with non-dairy creamer, recommend topping; tapioca/coffee jelly (toppings does not included)

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Thai drink made from tea, half & half and sugar, served with cold. Not Thai Tea Powder (Tapioca are not included)

Hot Colombian Coffee (16oz)

$4.00

Hot Colombian Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Latte

Honeydew Latte

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$4.25
Taro Latte

$4.25

sweet taro flavor latte with lactose-free whole milk

Chai Latte

$4.25

Yogurt

Green Apple Yogurt

$4.25+

green apple flavor caffeine-free yogurt based drink

Strawberry Yogurt

$4.25+

Mango Yogurt

$4.25+

Lychee Yogurt

$4.25+

Passion Fruit Yogurt

$4.25+

Shave Ice

TG Galaxy

$4.25+

Shave Ice Drink in Lemon Flavor & Butterfly Pea Tea; **Not Recommend to pregnant women.

TG Sunset

$4.50+

Shave Ice Drink in Strawberry and Mango Flavor & Butterfly Pea Tea; **Not Recommend to pregnant women.

Smoothie

Mango & Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Real Fruit Mango and Strawberry Mix. (Tapioca does not included) Large only

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie (made with real fruit) Tapioca does not included, OZ only

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie (made with real fruit) One size only, Tapioca does not included.

Oreo & Cappuccino

$4.75+

Cappuccino Smoothie with Oreo Crush, (made with half & half)Tapioca does not included. Cappuccino contain caffeine.

Oreo Smoothie

$4.75+

Oreo Creamer Smoothie, (contain half & half ) Tapioca does not included.

Rose & Lychee

$4.50+

sweet lychee and floral rose blended smoothie drink (FYI: Smoothies sweet itself)

Honeydew Smoothie

$4.75+

Smoothie with Honeydew flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included.)

Taro Smoothie

$4.75+

Smoothie with Taro Flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included)

Coconut Smoothie

$4.75+

Smoothie with Coconut Flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included)

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$5.75

taro and coconut combined flavor blended smoothie drink (Large Only)

Matcha Smoothie

$4.75+
Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

passion fruit flavored blended ice drink, sweet & sour taste

Green Apple Smoothie

$5.50

sweet & sour green apple flavored blended ice drink

Red Bean Smoothie

$4.75+

red bean blended with ice and half & half

Red Bean & Cream

$4.50+

Special Hot Drink

Comes in Large size only

Tropical Heat

$5.25

Pineapple, Orange,Passion Fruit, Black Tea

Winter Rose Tea

$5.25

Rose , Lychee, Green Tea

Honey Lemon Ginger

$5.25

Honey,Lemon juice,Ginger,Green Tea

Winter - Lemon

$5.00

Winter-melon,Lemon juice, Black Tea

Oreo Coconut Milk tea

$5.50

Dessert Drink

Fairy Grass

$5.25Out of stock

made with 80% of Herbal Jelly, comes with some bubble and Lychee Jelly, Evaporated milk, and Almond Slice on top. (One Size only)

BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Water Cup

$0.22

Monster

$2.25Out of stock

Perrier

$2.15Out of stock

Dessert

Custard Cream Puff

$3.50+

Light and crisp cream puffs, filled with your choice of rich pastry cream, a simple classic French dessert that balances sweet, rich, soft, and crunchy all in one fluffy little bite

Basque cake

$2.99

A royal treat from the Basque Country. Golden crust, velvety interior- choose from vanilla cream. Irresistibly delightful.

Basque cake with panna cotta

$5.49Out of stock

A royal treat from the Basque Country. Golden crust, velvety interior- choose from vanilla cream with Italian panna cotta which is a pudding consisting of good quality cream with possibly some milk, a minimal amount of gelatine and some sugar. This is the best thing to tickle your taste buds!

Tiramisu

$7.99Out of stock

classic Italian dessert and authentic no-bake recipe made with espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with a light and airy mascarpone cream, and dusted with cocoa powder to finish

FOOD

Side Order

Dirty Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Cookies

Peanut Butter

$2.75
Lemon Poppyseed

$2.75
Double Chocolate

$2.75
Oatmeal Rasin

$2.75

walnuts included

Espresso Chip

$2.75
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Pumpkin Spice

$2.75

Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Oatmeal Choco Chip

$2.75

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$2.75

TG Souvenir

TG Key chain

TG Logo Key Chain

$2.50Out of stock

Sticker

Class of 2018 sticker

$0.50Out of stock
Class of 2019 sticker

$0.50Out of stock
Class of 2020 Sticker

$0.50Out of stock

TG Logo Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

2nd Birthday Sticker

$0.50Out of stock