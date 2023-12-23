Taqueria 2 Potrillos- Montclair 5299 Holt Boulevard
FOOD
Build Your Own Taco Box
- 10 People$149.90
5lbs of Your Choice of Meat, 40oz Rice, 20oz Refried Beans, 1 Tray (1/2 Onion, 1/2 Cilantro), 1 Tray (1/2 Lemon, 1/2 Radish), 50 Handmade Corn Tortillas and 25 Salsa Packages.
- 20 People$299.80
10lbs of Your Choice of Meat, 80oz Rice, 40oz Refried Beans, 1 Tray (1/2 Onion, 1/2 Cilantro), 1 Tray (1/2 Lemon, 1/2 Radish), 100 Handmade Corn Tortillas and 50 Salsa Packages.
- 30 People$449.70
15lbs of Your Choice of Meat, 120oz Rice, 60oz Refried Beans, 1 Tray (1/2 Onion, 1/2 Cilantro), 1 Tray (1/2 Lemon, 1/2 Radish), 150 Handmade Corn Tortillas and 75 Salsa Packages.
- 40 People$599.60
20lbs of Your Choice of Meat, 160oz Rice, 80oz Refried Beans, 1 Tray (1/2 Onion, 1/2 Cilantro), 1 Tray (1/2 Lemon, 1/2 Radish), 200 Handmade Corn Tortillas and 100 Salsa Packages.
- 50 People$749.50
25lbs of Your Choice of Meat, 200oz Rice, 100oz Refried Beans, 1 Tray (1/2 Onion, 1/2 Cilantro), 1 Tray (1/2 Lemon, 1/2 Radish), 250 Handmade Corn Tortillas and 125 Salsa Packages.
Burrito Bowls
- Al Pastor Burrito Bowl$9.69
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Marinated Pork.
- Asada Burrito Bowl$9.69
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Carne Asada.
- Birria Burrito Bowl$9.69
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Marinated Shredded Beef.
- Buche Burrito Bowl$9.69
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Pork.
- Cabeza Burrito Bowl$9.69
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Beef Cheek.
- Carnitas Burrito Bowl$9.69
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Pork Shoulder.
- Chicken Burrito Bowl$9.69
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Chicken.
- Fish Burrito Bowl$10.19
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing, Cilantro Dressing and Breaded Fish.
- Lengua Burrito Bowl$10.19
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Beef Tongue.
- Shrimp Burrito Bowl$10.19
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing, Cilantro Dressing and Breaded Shrimp.
- Tripa Burrito Bowl$10.19
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans and Chitterlings.
Burritos
- Al Pastor Burrito$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Marinated Pork.
- Asada Burrito$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Carne Asada.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.89
Refried Beans and Cheese.
- Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito$7.89
Refried Beans, Rice and Cheese.
- Birria Burrito$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Marinated Shredded Beef.
- Buche Burrito$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Pork.
- Cabeza Burrito$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Beef Cheek.
- Carnitas Burrito$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Pork Shoulder.
- Chicken Burrito$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Chicken.
- Fish Burrito$10.99
Rice, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing, Cilantro Dressing and Breaded Fish.
- Lengua Burrito$10.99
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Beef Tongue.
- Shrimp Burrito$10.99
Rice, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing, Cilantro Dressing and Breaded Shrimp.
- Tripa Burrito$10.99
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro and Chitterlings.
- Veggie Burrito$10.49
Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing, Cilantro Dressing and Avocado.
Combinations
Dessert
- Bunuelos$2.99
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla with Cinnamon Sugar.
- Cake Slice$4.49
ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Flan Slice$4.49
- Fresas Con Crema$4.99
Strawberries with Sweet Cream. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Contains Milk.
- Rice Pudding$2.49
ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Contains Milk.
Empanadas
- Al Pastor Empanada$5.49
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Marinated Pork.
- Asada Empanada$5.49
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Carne Asada.
- Birria Empanada$5.49
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Marinated Shredded Beef.
- Buche Empanada$5.49
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Pork.
- Cabeza Empanada$5.49
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Beef Cheek.
- Carnitas Empanada$5.49
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Pork Shoulder.
- Chicken Empanada$5.49
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Chicken.
- Lengua Empanada$5.89
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Beef Tongue.
- Tripa Empanada$5.89
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese and Chitterlings.
- Veggie Empanada$4.49
Fried Corn Empanada. Inside: Cheese. On Top: Lettuce, Tomato Sauce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese
Mulitas
- Corn Cheese Mulita$3.09
2 Handmade Corn Tortillas with Melted Cheese in the Middle.
- Corn Meat Mulita$4.29
2 Handmade Corn Tortillas with Melted Cheese on the Griddle and your Choice of Meat in the Middle
- Flour Cheese Mulita$4.09
2 Flour Tortillas with Melted Cheese in the Middle.
- Flour Meat Mulita$4.69
2 Flour Tortillas with Melted Cheese on the Griddle and your Choice of Meat in the Middle.
Quesadillas
- Corn Cheese Quesadilla$2.29
Handmade Corn Tortilla with Melted Cheese on the Griddle.
- Corn Meat Quesadilla$3.69
Handmade Corn Tortilla with Melted Cheese on the Griddle and your Choice of Meat.
- SM Flour Cheese Quesadilla$2.49
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese on the Griddle.
- SM Flour Meat Quesadilla$4.19
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese on the Griddle and your Choice of Meat.
- XL Quesadilla$7.49
XL Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese on the Griddle.
- XL Meat Quesadilla$10.49
XL Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese on the Griddle and your Choice of Meat.
Salad
Sides
Sopes
- Al Pastor Sope$4.49
Marinated Pork, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Asada Sope$4.49
Carne Asada, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Birria Sope$4.49
Marinated Shredded Beef, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Buche Sope$4.49
Pork, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Cabeza Sope$4.49
Beef Cheek, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Carnitas Sope$4.49
Pork Shoulder, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Chicken Sope$4.49
Chicken, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Lengua Sope$4.69
Beef Tongue, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Tripa Sope$4.69
Chitterlings, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
- Veggie Sope$4.49
Avocado, Refried Beans, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: May contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish and Shellfish.
Tacos
- Al Pastor Tacos$2.59
Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Asada Tacos$2.59
Carne Asada in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Birria Tacos$2.59
Marinated Shredded Beef in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Buche Tacos$2.59
Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Cabeza Tacos$2.59
Beef Cheek in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Carnitas Tacos$2.59
Pork Shoulder in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Chicken Tacos$2.59
Chicken in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Family Taco Platter$42.99
15 Tacos (Any Choice of Meat), Side of Refried Beans and Side of Rice.
- Fish Tacos$2.79
Breaded Fish, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing and Cilantro Dressing in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Lengua Tacos$2.79
Beef Tongue in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Shrimp Tacos$2.79
Breaded Shrimp, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing and Cilantro Dressing in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Taco Tray$49.99
20 Tacos (Any Choice of Meat).
- Tripa Tacos$2.79
Chitterlings in Handmade Corn Tortilla.
- Veggie Tacos$2.59
Avocado, Rice, Lettuce, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing and Cilantro Dressing in Homemade Corn Tortilla.
Tortas
- Al Pastor Torta$9.49
Marinated Pork, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing on Telera Bread.
- Asada Torta$9.49
Carne Asada, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing on Telera Bread.
- Birria Torta$9.49
Marinated Shredded Beef, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing on Telera Bread.
- Cabeza Torta$9.49
Beef Cheek, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing on Telera Bread.
- Carnitas Torta$9.49
Pork Shoulder, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing on Telera Bread.
- Chicken Torta$9.49
Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing on Telera Bread.
- Ham Torta$9.49
Ham, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing on Telera Bread.
- Lengua Torta$10.09
Beef Tongue, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing on Telera Bread.
- Tripa Torta$10.09
- Veggie Torta$9.49
Avocado, Green Leaf Lettuce, Rice, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Chipotle/Mayo Dressing and Cilantro Dressing on Telera Bread.