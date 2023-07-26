FOOD MENU

Starters/Salads

Guacamole Of The Day

$11.00

Changes daily. See our Instagram page or call stores for today's specials. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.

Traditional Guac

$10.00

Guacamole with Jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.

Roasted Guac

$10.00

Guacamole with charred sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano and balsamic-agave syrup. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.

T27 Classics Sampler

$14.00

Choice of a house made salsas, choice of guacamole, street corn and queso fundido with fresh corn chips and flour tortillas..

Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites

$13.50

8 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.

Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites Half Order

$7.00

4 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.

8 Jalapeno Poppers

$13.50
4 Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00
Duo Platter

$14.00
Nachos

$9.00

Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.

Nacho Fries

$9.00
Queso Fundido

$9.00

Blend of oaxaca, chihuahua and jack cheeses served fondue style with warm tortillas and fresh corn chips.

Jr's Street Corn

$8.00

grilled corn kernels mixed with jalapeno mayo, Chile, Lime, crumbled queso and cilantro served warm in a cast iron skillet with fresh corn chips.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips Choice of chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).

T27 Style Cobb Salad

$10.00

Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Butter Leaf Lettuce

$10.00

Green chile-gorgonzola dressing with grilled pears, jicama and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Tacos (2 per order)

TOD $8.50

$8.50Out of stock

Taco Tuesday (Avail. Tues Only)

$3.00+Out of stock

Celebrate Taco Tuesday by trying out our great Taco of the Day for $3/taco! These are sold by the each with a minimum order of 2 tacos. Available while supplies last.

TOD $9.00

$9.00Out of stock

TOD $9.50

$9.50Out of stock

TOD $10.75

$10.75
Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast

$9.00

salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.

Grilled Portobello

$8.00

Balsamic marinated and grilled, gorgonzola, chimichurri and crispy leek stringson corn tortillas.

Fresh Fish Of The Day

$10.00

fresh and sustainably sourced fish with T27 slaw, cilantro-lime crema, chilito and lime wedges.

Duck Confit

$10.00

Chipotle spiked confit of duck, roasted corn, squash and peppers, chipotle crema and crispy leek strings on corn tortillas.

The Brent Taco

$8.00

Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.

Angus Carne Asada

$10.00

Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.

House Made Turkey Chorizo

$8.00

Pickled red onion, cilantro, crumbled queso and chipotle crema on corn tortillas.

P.B.L.T.A.

$10.00

Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.

Grilled Veggie

$8.00

Blend of veggies griddled and served over T27 seasoned rice with toasted pumpkin seeds and chimichurri.

Chile-Citrus Carnitas

$9.00

Slow roasted Niman Ranch pork, charred tomatillo salsa, pickled onion, and cilantro.

Grilled Pears And Roasted Beets

$8.00

T27 Flour tortillas, fresh spinach, gorgonzola cheese and balsamic- agave reduction.

Enchiladas

Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.

Grilled Angus Carne Asada Enchiladas

$16.00

Grilled Angus Carne Asada chopped and folded inside 3 T27 flour tortillas and smothered in red chile sauce with rice and black beans, avocado, queso fresco and Sour cream. salsa crudo.

Grilled Portabella And Veggie Enchiladas

$14.50

Grilled Portabella and Veggie Enchiladas folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese then smothered in green Chile sauce, topped with cactus- avocado salsa and Chipotle sour cream with black beans and rice.

T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00

4 folded corn tortillas and smothered in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.

Pork Chile Verde Enchiladas

$15.00

T27 Style Pork Chile Verde folded inside flour tortillas then topped with cheese and more chile verde with rice, black beans and chipotle sour cream.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.50

Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Santa Fe Style. Cilantro pesto marinated Shrimp Grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas, topped with red and green chili sauces with cheese, rice, pinto beans and guacamole.

E.O.D. 12

$12.00

EOD 14

$14.00

EOD 14.50

$14.50

EOD 15

$15.00

EOD 15.50

$15.50

EOD 16

$16.00

EOD 16.50

$16.50

EOD 17

$17.00

Desserts

T27 Donuts

$8.00

Our take on a churro, fresh fried and dusted with Mexican chocolate sugar with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

T27 Homemade Vanilla Flan

$6.00

Special Dessert (Vary by Location)

$7.00

For Kids

Kids Tacos

$6.00

choice of 2 grilled chicken or beef with cheese in flour tortillas.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of chips.

Bean And Cheese Tortilla Wrap

$6.00

black beans and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Adds

Add Fried Chicken Breast

$4.00

Add Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Add Fresh Fish Of The Day

$5.00

4 Pesto Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Add Carne Asada

$4.00

Add Carnitas

$4.00

Add Pork Belly

$4.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Pork Chile Verde

$4.00

Add Duck

$4.00

Add Turkey Chorizo

$4.00

Add Griddled Veggies

$3.00

Add TOD Filling

$4.50

Add Grilled Portobello

$3.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Add Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Chips

$1.50

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Fundido

$4.25

Side of Jr's Street Corn

$4.00

Side of Mole

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.50

Side of Limes

$0.50

Side Cucumber

$3.00

Side of Lettuce

$0.50

Side of Jalapeño

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Side of Pickled Red Onions

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Pint of Dressing

$5.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Pint of Salsa

$5.00
Hot Sauce Bottle

$5.50

TACO BAR

Taco Bars

10 Person Taco Bar

$140.00

Please click here to select options $13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 20 Tortillas. 24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.

20 Person Taco Bar

$280.00

Please click here to select options $13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 40 Tortillas 24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.