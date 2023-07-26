Taqueria 27 Eagle Mountain
FOOD MENU
Starters/Salads
Guacamole Of The Day
Changes daily. See our Instagram page or call stores for today's specials. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
Traditional Guac
Guacamole with Jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
Roasted Guac
Guacamole with charred sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano and balsamic-agave syrup. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
T27 Classics Sampler
Choice of a house made salsas, choice of guacamole, street corn and queso fundido with fresh corn chips and flour tortillas..
Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites
8 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.
Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites Half Order
4 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.
8 Jalapeno Poppers
4 Jalapeno Poppers
Duo Platter
Nachos
Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.
Nacho Fries
Queso Fundido
Blend of oaxaca, chihuahua and jack cheeses served fondue style with warm tortillas and fresh corn chips.
Jr's Street Corn
grilled corn kernels mixed with jalapeno mayo, Chile, Lime, crumbled queso and cilantro served warm in a cast iron skillet with fresh corn chips.
Cheese Quesadilla
T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.
Chips and Salsa
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips Choice of chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
T27 Style Cobb Salad
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Butter Leaf Lettuce
Green chile-gorgonzola dressing with grilled pears, jicama and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Tacos (2 per order)
TOD $8.50
Taco Tuesday (Avail. Tues Only)
Celebrate Taco Tuesday by trying out our great Taco of the Day for $3/taco! These are sold by the each with a minimum order of 2 tacos. Available while supplies last.
TOD $9.00
TOD $9.50
TOD $10.75
Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
Grilled Portobello
Balsamic marinated and grilled, gorgonzola, chimichurri and crispy leek stringson corn tortillas.
Fresh Fish Of The Day
fresh and sustainably sourced fish with T27 slaw, cilantro-lime crema, chilito and lime wedges.
Duck Confit
Chipotle spiked confit of duck, roasted corn, squash and peppers, chipotle crema and crispy leek strings on corn tortillas.
The Brent Taco
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
Angus Carne Asada
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
House Made Turkey Chorizo
Pickled red onion, cilantro, crumbled queso and chipotle crema on corn tortillas.
P.B.L.T.A.
Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.
Grilled Veggie
Blend of veggies griddled and served over T27 seasoned rice with toasted pumpkin seeds and chimichurri.
Chile-Citrus Carnitas
Slow roasted Niman Ranch pork, charred tomatillo salsa, pickled onion, and cilantro.
Grilled Pears And Roasted Beets
T27 Flour tortillas, fresh spinach, gorgonzola cheese and balsamic- agave reduction.
Enchiladas
Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas
Grilled Chicken Breast folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
Grilled Angus Carne Asada Enchiladas
Grilled Angus Carne Asada chopped and folded inside 3 T27 flour tortillas and smothered in red chile sauce with rice and black beans, avocado, queso fresco and Sour cream. salsa crudo.
Grilled Portabella And Veggie Enchiladas
Grilled Portabella and Veggie Enchiladas folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese then smothered in green Chile sauce, topped with cactus- avocado salsa and Chipotle sour cream with black beans and rice.
T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas
4 folded corn tortillas and smothered in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.
Pork Chile Verde Enchiladas
T27 Style Pork Chile Verde folded inside flour tortillas then topped with cheese and more chile verde with rice, black beans and chipotle sour cream.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Santa Fe Style. Cilantro pesto marinated Shrimp Grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas, topped with red and green chili sauces with cheese, rice, pinto beans and guacamole.
E.O.D. 12
EOD 14
EOD 14.50
EOD 15
EOD 15.50
EOD 16
EOD 16.50
EOD 17
Desserts
For Kids
Adds
Add Fried Chicken Breast
Add Grilled Chicken Breast
Add Fresh Fish Of The Day
4 Pesto Grilled Shrimp
Add Carne Asada
Add Carnitas
Add Pork Belly
Add Bacon
Add Pork Chile Verde
Add Duck
Add Turkey Chorizo
Add Griddled Veggies
Add TOD Filling
Add Grilled Portobello
Side of Sauce
Add Rice and Beans
Side of Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Chips
Side of Fries
Side of Tortillas
Side of Fundido
Side of Jr's Street Corn
Side of Mole
Side Salad
Avocado Slices
Side of Guac
Side of Limes
Side Cucumber
Side of Lettuce
Side of Jalapeño
Side of Balsamic Reduction
Side of Pickled Red Onions
Extra Dressing
Pint of Dressing
Side of Salsa
Pint of Salsa
Hot Sauce Bottle
TACO BAR
Taco Bars
10 Person Taco Bar
Please click here to select options $13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 20 Tortillas. 24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.
20 Person Taco Bar
Please click here to select options $13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 40 Tortillas 24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.