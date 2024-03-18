Taqueria Downtown Catering 354 Grove Street (@ Bay St)
Menú
Tacos
- Taco Steak$4.00
Grilled skirt steak on corn tortilla, topped with chopped onions & cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera.
- Taco Pork$3.75
Carnitas on corn tortilla, topped with onlinos, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa
- Taco Fish$3.75
Grilled Tilapia topped with shredded cabage and salsa ranchera
- Taco Nopal$3.75
Grilled chopped cactus on corn tortilla topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and salsa ranchera
- Taco Lamb$3.75
Barbacoa - Braised shreded lamb on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and spicy Guajillo Salsa
- Taco Cecina$3.75
Grilled flank steak on corn tortillas topped with oninos and cilantro and salsa ranchera
- Taco Chorizo$3.75
Grilled Mexican chorizo on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and queso fresco
- Taco Picadillo$3.75
Stewed ground beef with potatoes and peas
- Taco Suadero$3.75
Steamed beef flank on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and salsa
- Taco Lengua$3.75
Steamed beef tongue on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa
- Taco Cabeza$3.75
Steamed beef head on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera
- Taco Buche$3.75
Grilled pork stomach on corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro and spicy guajillo salsa
Quesadillas
- Quesadillas Queso$6.95
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.
- Quesadillas Steak$9.95
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.
- Quesadilla Chorizo$9.95
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese and grilled chorizo inside.
- Quesadilla Mushroom (Chilanga)$6.50
Handmade corn tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms and cheese and fried.
Flautas
Enchiladas
Platos
- Picadillo Plate$13.95
Ground beef stew with peas and potatos
- Cecina Plate$14.95
Grilled flank steak served with green chilaquiles and beans
- Bistec Encebollado Plate$14.95
Grilled palomilla stead and onions served with rice and beans and tortillas
- Chilaquiles$11.95
Corn tortilla chips tossed on green tomatillo sauce and topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and chopped onions. Upgrade by adding shredded chicken.
Soups
Sides
- Chips & Salsa$2.95
- Guacamole and Chips$8.50
- Side Guacamole$2.50
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Limes$1.00
- Side Onions$0.50
- Side Cilantro$0.50
- Side Radish$1.00
- Side Cabbage$2.00
- Side Lettuce$2.00
- Side Jalapeño$1.00
- Side Crema$1.00
- Side Queso Fresco$1.00
- Side Tortillas Corn$2.00
- Side Tortillas Flour$2.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Beans$4.00
- Side Rice & Beans$4.00
- Side Tomato$3.00
- Side Salsa$1.00
- Pint of Salsa$9.00
- Half Pint Salsa$4.50
- Half Pint Crema$4.50
- Pint Crema$9.00
Dessert
Beverages
Margaritas
Margaritas to-go
- Margarita de la casa (Lime)$18.00
Jimador Blanco, Tripe sec, and freshly squeezed lime juice.
- Margarita de Piña (pinapple)$18.00
Jimador, Triple Sec & fresh pinapple juice
- Margarita de Sandia (watermelon)$18.00
Jimador, Triple Sec & Fresh watermelon juice
- Margarita de Jamaica (hibiscus)$18.00
Jimador, Triple Sec & Freshly brewed hibiscus icedtea.
Catering Platters
Catering
- Flauta Platter$40.00
40 chicken or potato taquito halves served with crema, cheese and salsa.
- Quesadilla Platter$30.00
5 full-size cheese quesadillas, cut into appetizer-size wedges, with crema fresca and salsa ranchera.
- Taco Platter$70.00
20 tacos wrapped individually (choose any 2 flavors from menu).
- Taco Bar$100.00
Build your own taco bar with pork, steak, fish or ground-beef (choose any 2), served with toppings, plus rice and beans and chips and salsa.
- Enchilada Platter$100.00
20 green or 20 red enchiladas with your choice of chicken or cheese filling. Served with rice and beans.
- Tamales Platter$49.00
10 tamales of your choice, pork, chicken or jalapeno w/ cheese.
- Rice Platter$10.00
For 10 serves
- Beans Platter$10.00
For 10 serves
- Chips Salsa Platter$10.00
For 10 serves
- Guacamole chips Platter$20.00
For 10 serves