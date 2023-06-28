Taqueria Dona Raquel
Bebidas-Drinks
Agua Embotellada
Aguas Frescas Naturales
Agua de Mango,Horchata, Jamaica Juice , Melon, Flavor of the day
Agua Mineral
Hangover Special
Pina Colada
Margarita
Michelada
Beer , Lime Juice and Tomato Spice
Cubetazo
Beer Bucket
Cerveza
Beer
Cafe
Coffee
Jarritos
Mexican Soda
Caguama
Clamato
Judo de Manaza
Desayuno-Breakfast
Cafe Con Leche Y Pan con mantequila
Coffe and milk with Toast and Butter
Queso y Cebolla Omelet
Cheese and Onion Omlet with toast
Tocino Y Queso Omelet
Bacon and Chese Omlet with toast
Crea tu propio Omelet
Create your own omlet
Jamon Y Queso Omelet
Hevos Revueltos
Scrambled Eggs with Rice and Beans
Huevos Estrellados
Sunny-side-up-Eggs with Rice and Beans
Huevos con Tocino
Eggs, Bacon with Rice and Beans
Huevos a la Mexicana
Mexican Style eggs with green and red peppers and Rice and Beans
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs in Tomato-Chili Sauce with Rice and Beans
Huevos Con Jamon
Eggs & Jamon with Rice and Beans
Huevos Divorciados
Sunny-side-up-Eggs in green and red chilie sauce with Rice and Beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Ensalada-Salads
Antojitos-Appetizers
Sopes
Thick corn tortilla fried and filled with Beans,Sour Cream,Cheese,Lettuce,Avocado,Tomatoes
Quesadilla A la Planca
Thick Corn Taco Grilled and filled with your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Quesadilla Frita
Thick Corn Taco Fried and filled with your choice of meat Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Gorditas
Fried Corn Tortilla with your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Huaraches
Long Fried Corn Tortilla with your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Sincronizadas
Grilled Flour Tortilla Sanwich
Tostadas
Corn Tortilla with your choice of meat and Beans,Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Queso Fundido
Melted Chese dip
Choriqueso
Mexican Chorizo with Cheese
Burritos
Flour Tortilla enrolled with your choice of Meat,Rice,Sour Cream,Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado
Pambazos
Tacos
Taco de Tripa
Beef tripe Tacos
Taco de Suadero
Pulled ribs Tacos
Taco de Cecina
Salt-cured, air-dried Beef Tacos
Taco de Cabeza
Extreamly soft, fat free Beef Tacos
Taco de Carnitas
Braised or simmered Pork Shoulder Tacos
Taco de Cueritos
Pork rinds Tacos
Taco De Carnitas y Cueritos
Taco de Lengua
Beef Tongue Tacos
Taco Campechanos
Grilled steak with Sausage Tacos
Taco de Carne Asada
Grilled steak Tacos
Taco de Barbacoa
Slow-cooked pulled lamb Tacos
Taco de Pollo
Chicken Tacos
Taco de Chorizo
Mexican Sausage Tacos
Taco de Al Pastor
Split Roasted Marinated Pork Tacos
Libra De Carne
Choice of meat by the pound
Media Libra
Cebollines
Gringa
Tacos Dorados
Tacos Dorados de Pollo
Five crispy corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes,avocado,cheese and sour cream.
Tacos Dorados de Carne
Five crispy corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with steak, topped with lettuce, tomatoes,avocado,cheese and sour cream.
Tacos Dorados de Chorizo
Five crispy corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with Mexican sausage, topped with lettuce, tomatoes,avocado,cheese and sour cream.
Tacos Dorados Especiales
Torta
Torta de Huevo con Jamon
Ham and Egg Sandwich
Torta de Huevo con Chorizo
Mexican Sausage and egg Sandwich
Torta de Pollo
Chicken Sandwhich
Torta de Carne
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Torta de Milanese
Breaded Steak Sandwich
Torta de Pastor
Split Roasted Marinated Pork Sandwich
Torta de Pierna de Puerco
Roast Pork Leg Sandwich
Torta Cubana
Mexican style cuban Sandwich filled with Breaded Steak ,Ham,Sausage,White cheese and cheddar cheese
Torta Nortena
Northern Mexico Sandwich filled with Breaded steak, Pork and white cheese
Torta Hawaiana
Hawain sandwich filled with Ham,white cheese,cheddar cheese and pineapple
Torta Especial 1
Torta Especial 2
Chilaquiles
Fajita
Fajita de Pollo
Strips of grilled chicken with onions,Tomatoes and bell peppers served with torilla rice and beans
Fajita de Res
Strips of grilled steak with onions,Tomatoes and bell peppers served with torilla rice and beans
Fajita de Camarones
Grilled Shrimp with onions,Tomatoes and bell peppers served with torilla rice and beans
Fajita Mixtas
Stips of grilled steak, chicken,Shrimp, onions,Tomatoes and bell peppers served with torilla rice and beans
Tamale
Tamale de Mole
Corn dough filled with you choice of meat and topped with a Chocolate-Chilie Sauce
Tamale Verde
Corn dough filled with green curry chicken
Tamale Rojo
Corndough filled with steamed pork
Tamale Dulces
Sweet Corndough with raisins
Tamale de rajas
Corndough filled with cheese and Jalapeno
Tamale de Elote
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Entomatadas
Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered in tomato sauce, Beans,Sour creame, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Enchiladas en Mole
Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered in a Chocolate-Chilies Sauce, Beans,Sour creame, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Enchiladas Verdes
Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered in a Green Tomatillo and chilie pepper sauce , Beans,Sour creame, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Enchiladas Rojas
Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered in a Red Tomatillo and chilie pepper sauce , Beans,Sour creame, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes
Mariscos
Mojarra Frita
Fried Fish served with Rice,Beans and salad.
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp Cocktail served with Rice,Beans and salad.
Filete de pescado asado
Grilled Tilapia served with Rice,Beans and salad.
Filete de pescado breaded
Filete de pescado empanizado served with Rice,Beans and salad.
Camarones empanizados
Breaded fried shrimp served with Rice,Beans and salad.
Camarones a la mexicana
Mexican style shrimp served with Rice,Beans and salad.
Camarones a la Diabla
Deviled Shrimps served with Rice,Beans and salad.
Camarones Dona Raquel
Breaded and Grilled Shrimp served with Rice,Beans and salad.
Coctel De Camaron Grande
A La Carte
Pechuga de Pollo Asada
Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada
Breaded Chicken Breast served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Hidago encebollado
Grilled liver and onions served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Bistec encebollado
Grilled Steak and Onions served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Bistec Asado
Grilled Steak and Onions served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Bistec Empamizado
Breaded Chicken Breast served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Bistec a la Mexicana
Mexican Style Steak Served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Chuleta de Puerco Ahumada
Smoked Pork chop served with Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Chilles Rellenos
Large Poblano chili pepper filled with cheeese andd topped with Tomato sauce Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Carne a La Tampiquena
Marinated grilled Steak served with cheese enchiladas, topped with sour cream, Rice,Beans,Salad and Tortillas
Alambre
Extras
Una Libra de Salsa Roja / Pound of Red Salsa
Una Libra de Salsa Verde / Pound of Green Salsa
Media libra de Salsa Roja
Media libra de Salsa Verde
1 Libra Chips
1/2 Chips
Guacamole
Frijoles/Beans
Arroz
Chiles Toreados/ Roasted Jalapenos
2 Huevo Extra
Pico de Gallo/ Mild Salsa
Crema/ Sour Cream
Queso Fresco / Soft white cheese
Aquacate/ Avocado
Mole
1 Huevo Extra
Extra De Pollo
Extra Carne
Tortillas de Harina
Side de Tocino
Side de Nopal
Especiales del Dia - Daily Specials
Caldos
Postres-Desserts
Para Ninos-Kids Menu
Papas Fritas
French Fries
Pollo con Papas fritas
Chicken nuggets with Fries
Perro Caliente
Hot Dog
Huevos con Jamon
Eggs and Ham
Hevos Revueltos
Scrambled Eggs
Huevos con Salchicha
Eggs and Sausage
Huevos Estrellados
Sunny side-up Eggs
Salchichas fritas con Papitas
Fried Sausage and fries
Hamburguesa
Burger