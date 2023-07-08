Taqueria Downtown 236 Grove St

Food

Guacamole

Guacamole & Chips

$8.50

Mild

Tacos

Taco Steak

$4.00

Grilled skirt steak on corn tortilla, topped with chopped onions & cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera.

Taco Pork

$3.75

Carnitas on corn tortilla, topped with onlinos, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa

Taco Fish

$3.75

Grilled Tilapia topped with shredded cabage and salsa ranchera

Taco Nopal

$3.75

Grilled chopped cactus on corn tortilla topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and salsa ranchera

Taco Lamb

$3.75

Barbacoa - Braised shreded lamb on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and spicy Guajillo Salsa

Taco Cecina

$3.75

Grilled flank steak on corn tortillas topped with oninos and cilantro and salsa ranchera

Taco Chorizo

$3.75

Grilled Mexican chorizo on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and queso fresco

Taco Picadillo

$3.75

Stewed ground beef with potatoes and peas

Taco Suadero

$3.75

Steamed beef flank on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and salsa

Taco Lengua

$3.75

Steamed beef tongue on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa

Taco Cabeza

$3.75

Steamed beef head on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera

Taco Buche

$3.75

Grilled pork stomach on corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro and spicy guajillo salsa

Flautas

Flautas Chicken

$7.95

Flautas Papa

$7.95

Flauta Chicken Plate (w/rice & beans)

$10.95

Rolled crispy tacos filled with either potato or chicken and topped with lettuce, crema fresca, queso fresco & salsa. Served with Rice and beans

Flauta Papa Plate (w/rice & beans)

$10.95

Tamales

Tamal Pork

$4.95

Tamal Rajas

$4.95

Tamal Chicken

$4.95

Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.50

Hearty Chicken soup with veggies

Tortilla Soup

$7.50

On a light tomato broth topped with cream fresca, queso fresco & chile pasilla

Pozole (Weekends)

$7.50

Tortas

Torta Steak

$7.95

Torta Pork

$7.95

Torta Milanesa

$7.95

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rojas Chicken

$11.95

Enchiladas Rojas Cheese

$11.95

Enchiladas Rojas Mixtas

$11.95

Enchiladas Verde Chicken

$11.95

Enchiladas Verde Cheese

$11.95

Enchiladas Verde Mixtas

$11.95

Tostadas

Tostadas Bean

$7.95

Tostadas Chicken

$7.95

Tostadas Pork

$7.95

Tostadas Avocado

$7.95

Burritas

Burritas Picadillo

$11.95

Burritas Chorizo

$11.95

Burritas Machaca

$11.95

Platos

Picadillo Plate

$13.95

Ground beef stew with peas and potatos

Cecina Plate

$14.95

Grilled flank steak served with green chilaquiles and beans

Bistec Encebollado Plate

$14.95

Grilled palomilla stead and onions served with rice and beans and tortillas

Chiles Rellenos

$14.95

Roasted Poblano Peppers filled with cheese, then lightly battered and finished with a tomato broth. Served with rice and beans and corn tortillas

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Corn tortilla chips tossed on green tomatillo sauce and topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and chopped onions. Upgrade by adding shredded chicken.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Queso

$6.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.

Quesadillas Steak

$9.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.

Quesadilla Chorizo

$9.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese and grilled chorizo inside.

Quesadilla Mushroom (Chilanga)

$6.50

Handmade corn tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms and cheese and fried.

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Radish

$1.00

Side Cabbage

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side Tortillas Corn

$2.00

Side Tortillas Flour

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Tomato

$3.00

Side Salsa

$1.50

LARGE SIDE SALSA

$5.00

Dessert

Flan

$4.50

Cake Fee

$4.00

Beverages

Liquor

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

House Gin

$7.00

House Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Cazador Anejo

$14.00

Cazador Blanco

$11.00

Cazador Reposado

$12.00

Corazon Blanco

$11.00

Corazon Reposado

$12.00

Cuervo

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

El Tesoro Plata

$10.00

Gran Centenario

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$13.00

1800

$12.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Glenlevit Scotch

$14.00

Glenmorangie Scotch

$14.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$13.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Vermouth

$8.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$9.00

Margarita De Jamaica

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

El Fonzy

$10.00

Cadillac

$12.00

Margarita Kit

$18.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Sol

$7.00

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00

Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Dos XX Lager

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Wine

Chianti

$10.00

BTL Chianti

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Glass

$40.00

N/A Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarritos Toronja

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Sidral

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7-UP

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Bottle water

$1.50

Milk

$2.00

Agua De Jamaica

$4.50

Agua De Horchata

$4.50

Brunch cocktails

Brunch Mimosa

Brunch Bloody Mary