Taqueria Downtown 236 Grove St
Food
Guacamole
Tacos
Taco Steak
Grilled skirt steak on corn tortilla, topped with chopped onions & cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera.
Taco Pork
Carnitas on corn tortilla, topped with onlinos, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa
Taco Fish
Grilled Tilapia topped with shredded cabage and salsa ranchera
Taco Nopal
Grilled chopped cactus on corn tortilla topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and salsa ranchera
Taco Lamb
Barbacoa - Braised shreded lamb on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and spicy Guajillo Salsa
Taco Cecina
Grilled flank steak on corn tortillas topped with oninos and cilantro and salsa ranchera
Taco Chorizo
Grilled Mexican chorizo on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and queso fresco
Taco Picadillo
Stewed ground beef with potatoes and peas
Taco Suadero
Steamed beef flank on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and salsa
Taco Lengua
Steamed beef tongue on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa
Taco Cabeza
Steamed beef head on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera
Taco Buche
Grilled pork stomach on corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro and spicy guajillo salsa
Flautas
Soups
Enchiladas
Platos
Picadillo Plate
Ground beef stew with peas and potatos
Cecina Plate
Grilled flank steak served with green chilaquiles and beans
Bistec Encebollado Plate
Grilled palomilla stead and onions served with rice and beans and tortillas
Chiles Rellenos
Roasted Poblano Peppers filled with cheese, then lightly battered and finished with a tomato broth. Served with rice and beans and corn tortillas
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips tossed on green tomatillo sauce and topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and chopped onions. Upgrade by adding shredded chicken.
Quesadillas
Quesadillas Queso
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.
Quesadillas Steak
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.
Quesadilla Chorizo
Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese and grilled chorizo inside.
Quesadilla Mushroom (Chilanga)
Handmade corn tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms and cheese and fried.