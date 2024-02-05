Super Bowl Ordering Packs are Now Live!
Superbowl Kits - For Pickup 2/11
Superbowl Kits can be picked up on 2/11 at TIME OUT MARKET or PORTICO BREWING. Please select which location you'd like to pick up at. Each menu item will prompt a location, please use the same one for all items.
- Taco Kit$65.00
Comes with: - 1 pound of meat (your choice of carnitas, pollo, al pastor, or birria (+$10) - 8 oz Salsa Tatemada - 8 oz Salsa Verde - 8 oz Escabeche Veggies - Onions & Cilantro - Limes - Your choice 12 Flour or Corn Tortillas
- Nacho Kit$30.00
Comes with Tray of House Fried Organic Corn Tortilla Chips (feeds 2-4) - 16 oz Queso Sauce - 8 oz Guacamole - 8 oz Pico de Gallo - 4 oz Queso Fresco Optional: Add Protein (+$)
Superbowl A La Carte - For Pickup 2/11
