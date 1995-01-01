Taqueria - Gramercy 218 3rd Ave

Food

Tacos

Taco Steak

$4.00

Grilled skirt steak on corn tortilla, topped with chopped onions & cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera.

Taco Pork

$4.00

Carnitas on corn tortilla, topped with onlinos, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa

Taco Fish

$4.00

Grilled Tilapia topped with shredded cabage and salsa ranchera

Taco Nopal

$4.00

Grilled chopped cactus on corn tortilla topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and salsa ranchera

Taco Lamb

$4.00

Barbacoa - Braised shreded lamb on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and spicy Guajillo Salsa

Taco Cecina

$4.00

Grilled flank steak on corn tortillas topped with oninos and cilantro and salsa ranchera

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Grilled Mexican chorizo on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and queso fresco

Taco Picadillo

$4.00

Stewed ground beef with potatoes and peas

Taco Suadero

$4.00

Steamed beef flank on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and salsa

Taco Lengua

$4.00

Steamed beef tongue on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa

Taco Cabeza

$4.00

Steamed beef head on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera

Taco Buche

$4.00

Grilled pork stomach on corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro and spicy guajillo salsa

Taco Papa

$4.00

Grilled potatoes with onions and tomato

Guacamole

Guacamole & Chips

$8.50

Mild

Tacos Dorados

Tacos Dorados

$7.95

Folded and crispy tacos filled with your choice of chicken or lamb (barbacoa) and toped with lettuce, queso fresco & crema fresca

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Queso

$6.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.

Quesadillas Steak

$9.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.

Quesadilla Chorizo

$9.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese and grilled chorizo inside.

Mushroom and cheese Quesadilla Chilanga

$6.50

Handmade corn tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms and cheese and fried.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.50

Hearty Chicken soup with veggies

Tortilla Soup

$7.50

On a light tomato broth topped with cream fresca, queso fresco & chile pasilla

Tortas

Tortas

$8.95

Grilled sandwich on a portuguese roll. Get your choice of Steak, pork, Milanesa or Avocado

Torta Pork

$8.95

Torta Steak

$8.95

Torta milanesa

$8.95

Tostadas

Tostadas

$7.95

Flat Crispy tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, crema fresca, queso fresco, avocado and salsa ranchera. Get your choice of beans, avocado, chicken or pork

Platos

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.95

Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Rojas

$11.95

Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on red mole sauce. Served with rice and beans

Burritas

$11.95

Flour tortilla wraps filled with your choice of ground beef, chorizo and egg or dried beef and egg. Served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Corn tortilla chips tossed on green tomatillo sauce and topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and chopped onions. Upgrade by adding shredded chicken.

Picadillo Plato

$13.95

Ground beef stew with peas and potatos

Chiles Rellenos

$14.95

Roasted Poblano Peppers filled with cheese, then lightly battered and finished with a tomato broth. Served with rice and beans and corn tortillas

Cecina Plate

$14.95

Grilled flank steak served with green chilaquiles and beans

Bistec Encebollado

$14.95

Grilled palomilla stead and onions served with rice and beans and tortillas

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Radish

$1.00

Side Cabbage

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side Tortillas Corn

$2.00

Side Tortillas Flour

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Tomato

$3.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Dessert

Flan

$2.50

Brunch

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Two fried eggs over corn tortillas covered with salsa ranchera, served with beans, potatoes, and bacon

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and serrano peppers. Served with Beans, potatoes and bacon

Huevos con chorizo

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with beans,

Huevos con machaca

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with shredded dried beef (Como en el norte!) Served with beans, potatoes and bacon.

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Tortilla cips tossed with tomatillo green sauce and topped with crema, queso fresco and onions and cilantro

Torrejas

$12.95

Mexican French toast made with portugues rollsand cinamon batter. Served with maple syrup and bacon

Pozole

$7.50

Spicy pork and homminy soup

Catering

Taco Platter

$80.00

Taco Dorado Platter

$75.00

Enchilada Platter

$100.00

Cheese Quesadilla Platter

$30.00

Rice Platter

$10.00

Beans Platter

$10.00

Guacamole Platter

$30.00

Chips & Salsa Platter

$10.00

Pint Ranchera

$8.00

Pint Taquera

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla Platter

$40.00

Beverages

Liquor

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

House Gin

$7.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$13.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Disarono

$10.00

Vermouth

$8.00

Montelobos Joven

$11.00

IIegal Mezcal Joven

$11.00

Los Amantes Reposado

$14.00

House Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Glenlevit Scotch

$14.00

Glenmorangie Scotch

$14.00

1800

$12.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Cazador Anejo

$14.00

Cazador Blanco

$11.00

Cazador Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Gran Centenario

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornitos

$9.00

House Tequila

$8.00

Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Jimador Reposado

$11.00

Maestro Doble Silver

$14.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$13.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Cocktails

Margarita Clasica

$7.00

Margarita Watermelon

$10.00

Margarita Pineapple

$10.00

Margarita Jamaica

$10.00

Margarita Spicy

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bandera

$14.00

Limoncholo

$10.00

El Fonzy

$10.00

Long Island

$13.00

Beer

Bohemia

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Tecate

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Wine

Tempranillo

$8.00

BTL Tempranillo

$32.00

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

BTL Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

N/A Beverages

Agua de Pina

$2.00

Agua de Sandia

$2.00

Horchata

$2.00

Jamaica

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Toronja

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Mandarine

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00