Taqueria Guadalajara 1181 Front Royal Pike
Dinner
- Tacos De La Doña$11.00
3 Street Style Tacos, Home Made Corn Tortilla, Topped Fresh Cilantro & Onions, Accompanied With Limes & Radishes
- Tacos De La Doña (Mixed)$13.00
3 Street Style Tacos, Home Made Corn Tortilla, Topped Fresh Cilantro & Onions, Accompanied With Limes & Radishes
- Mi Carne Azada$15.00
- Camarones Ala Brava$14.00
Shrimp In A Spicy Tomato Based Sauce
- Carnitas De Chona$14.00
Fried Pork Chunks Served With Rice, Beans & Corn Tortillas Made In House
- Coctel De Camaron$15.00
Mexican Style Chilled Shrimp Cocktail
- Enchiladas De Mole$14.00
Two Chicken Mole Covered Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.00
Two Salsa Verde Covered Enchiladas
- Don Gato Burrito$13.00
Your Choice Of Filling Along With Rice, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Mexican Crema
- Agis Quesadilla$12.00
Stuffed Flour Tortilla With Cheese And Your Choice Of Filling and Two Sides
- La Torta De Chuchet$12.00
Mexican Sandwich With Your Choice Of Filling, Mayonnaise, Refried Beans, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeños, Tomato, Lettuce And Onion. Toasted On The Grill.
- Sopes La Comadre$11.00
Two Think Hand Made Tortilla Pinched Up & Around filled With Refried Beans, Your Choice Of Filling, Lettuce, Mexican Crema & Queso Fresco
- Mole Oaxaqueño$16.00
Two Jumbo Chicken Drumsticks Smothered In Family Made Mole With Two Side
- Tamales Lolita$11.00
Two Freshly Made Chicken Tamales, On Salsa Verde, Topped With Crema & Queso Fresco Served With Rice
- Torta Ahogada$13.00
"Drowned Sandwich" Filled With Refried Beans & Carnitas, Drowned In A Flavorful Tomato Sauce Topped With Pickled Onions & Habanero
- Lucy's Poblano$13.00
Our Classic Chile Relleno Filled With Queso Fresco, Smothered In Salsa Verde Served With Rice & Beans
- Carne Ala Mexicana$15.00
Grilled Steak, Tomato, Onion And Fresh Jalapeño. Served With Rice, Beans & Tortillas
- The Naked Chile$15.00
One Batter Free Poblano Pepper, Open Faced, Filled With Cheese, Your Choice Of Filling, Topped With Crema & Queso Fresco, Two Sides
Appetizer
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
In House Fried Corn Chips, Fresh Roasted Tomato Salsa
- Fresh Guacamole$7.00
Fresh Avocado Dip, Made To Order, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeño & Cilantro
- Guacamole Tropical$14.00
Fresh Avocado Dip, Made To Order, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Mango, Shrimp
- Shrimp Ceviche$9.00
Raw Shrimp Cooked In Lime Juice Mixed With Tomato, Onions, Jalapeños. Topped With Avocado Slices, Served On A Flat Crunchy Corn Tortilla
- Botana De Lola$17.00
Fresh Fish Sticks, Battered Fried Calamari, Shrimp. Served With Sriracha & Cilantro Dipping Sauces
Salads
Sides
- Single Chile Relleno$8.00
- 16 OZ Red/Green Hot Sauce$12.00
- 16 OZ Michelada Mix$13.00
- 16 OZ Chip Salsa$12.00
- 3 Corn Tortilla$2.00
- 32 OZ Chip Salsa$18.00
- 32 OZ Red/Green Hot Sauce$18.00
- 32 OZ Michelada Mix$21.00
- Side Avacado$3.00
- Apple Sauce$2.00
- Refried Beans$4.00
- Black Beans$4.00
- Cebollines$4.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
- Chile Toreado$3.00
- Crema$2.00
- Side Small Salad$4.00
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Curly Fries$5.00
- Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Rice$4.00
- Rice & Refried Beans$7.00
- Rice & Black Beans$7.00
- Chihuahua Cheese$3.00
- Side Cabbage/Lettuce$3.00
- Side Enchilada Mole$6.00
- Side Enchilada Verde$6.00
- Side Fresh Jalapeño$2.00
- Side Pickled Jalapeño$2.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$7.00
- Side Tomato$2.00
- Sope$6.00
- Taco$4.00
- Tamale$4.00
- Side Mole Sauce$4.00
- Pickled Red Onion$2.00
- Empanada$8.00
- Side Naked Chile$9.00
- Quesadilla$7.00
Specials
- Midnight Tacos$14.00
3 Crunchy Style Brisket Barbacoa Filled Tacos, Chihuahua Cheese, Cilantro, Onions In The Taco, Accompanied With Limes & Raddishes
- Midnight Burrito$15.00
- Chilaqueles$12.00
Crunchy Fried Tortilla Chips Smothered In Your Choice Of Red Or Green Salsa, Steak OR Chicken, and Option I"f You Want a Fried Egg, Your Choice Of Two Sides
Beverages
- Soft Drink$3.00
- Jarrito$3.00
- Hot Tea/ Coffee$4.00
- Horchata$4.00
- Jamaica$4.00
- Kids Drink$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Juice Orange/Pineapple$4.00
- Sangra Soda$3.00
- Large Horchata$6.00
- Large Jamaica$6.00
- Large Soft Drink$4.00
- Mangonada$7.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Virgin margarita$5.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Mexican Coke Glass Bottle$4.00