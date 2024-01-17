Taqueria Guadalajara 640 W Covell Blvd Suite e
Food
Tacos
- Tacos(soft)
- Tacos Dorados(crispy taco)
grilled crispy corn tortilla with monterey cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, topped with parmasan cheese and a side of guac
- Quesabirria$4.19+
Beef barbacoa smothered with cheese in a corn tortilla grilled crispy served with a side of consume
- Veggie tacos
- Quesabarbacoas$4.19+
Beef barbacoa smothered with cheese in a corn tortilla grilled crispy served with a side of consume
Tortas
Guads Nachos
- Regular Nachos$9.49
corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, choice of meat, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo
- Super Nachos$10.49
large serving of corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, choice of meat, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo
- Regular Veggie nachos$6.99
corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo
- Super Veggie Nachos$7.99
large serving of corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo
- Nachos fries$10.99
potatoe fries, monterey cheese, beans, meat, guac, sour cream
- Nacho fries veggies$9.49
Tostada
- Tostada$4.99
fried flat corn tortilla, beans, meat, pico, lettuce,relleno sauce, tomatoe slice, cheese
- Ceviche Tostada
shrimp, tomatoe,onion, cilantro, green jalapeno,lime
- Veggie Tostada$3.99
Beans, rice, cheese, lettuce,pico, guac, sour cream, tomatoe slices, cheese, relleno sauce
- Super Tostada(taco salad)$10.49
large flour tostada bowl, meat, beans, rice, cheese, pico, lettuce, tomatoe slices, guac, sour cream
- Super tostada veggie$9.49
Burritos
- Regular Burrito$8.99
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, pico
- Super Burrito$10.99
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole
- Veggie Burrito$9.49
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico
- Vegan Burrito$9.49
Large flour tortilla with your choice of beans, rice, grilled veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce.
- Beans, rice, & cheese burrito$5.99
large flour tortilla, beas, rice, cheese
- Super Giant Burrito$20.99
two large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac
- Chimichanga$11.99
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese inside, and sour cream, guac on top
- Burrito bowl$10.99
Quesadilla
- Quesadila Zuiza$9.99
large flour tortilla, cheese, meat, sides of lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico
- Veggie Quesadilla zuiza$7.99
large flour tortilla, cheese, sides of lettuce, pico, guac, sour cream
- Small Quesadilla with meat$4.99
two small flour tortillas, cheese, meat
- small cheese quesadilla$3.29
two small flour tortillas, cheese
Plates
- Dinner Plate$14.99
choice of meat, lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans, and side of tortillas
- Alambres(fajitas)$15.99
choice of meat,charred bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans, and side of tortillas
- One item plate$11.99
one item of choice, lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans
- Two item plate$13.99
two item of choice, lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans
- Barbacoa plate$15.99
- Birria plate$15.99
Seafood items
- Camarones a la diabla$16.99
shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes slices, red sweet spicy sauce
- Camarones a la kora$16.99
shrimp sautéed in lime spicy, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes slices,
- Camarones al mojo de ajo$16.99
shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes slices, california chili pod slices, garlic butter sauce
- Camarones a la plancha$16.99
shrimp with saltine crackers crust, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes slices, onions,
- Grilled fish fillet$16.99
- Coctel de camaron$16.99
- Dirty rice$15.99
- Mojarra$15.99
- Mojarra (sola)$9.99
Breakfast
- Huevos rancheros$11.99
two eggs on a corn tortilla, topped with green pork chile verde, lettuce, pico, rice, beans, side of tortillas
- Huevos con chorizo$11.49
Two eggs scrambled with pork chorizo, lettuce, pico, rice, beans
- Huevos con jamon$11.49
- Huevos a la mexicana$10.99
Two eggs scrambled with sauteed pico de gallo, lettuce, fresh pico, rice, beans, tortillas
- Chilaquiles rojos$10.99
smothered corn tortilla chips with enchilada sauce, topped with cheese, side of rice, beans, and one egg
- Chilaquiles verdes$10.99
smothered corn tortilla chips with green chile verde sauce, side of rice, beans, one egg
- Omelets$11.99
two egg omelet stuffed with cheese, pico, choice of meat, sides of lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans, tortillas
- Breakfast burrito$8.99
A la cart
- Tamales$4.49
corn masa stuffed with meat or veggies, wrapped in corn husk, topped with sauce
- Chile Rellenos$4.49
chile pacilla stuffed with cheese, covered in egg batter, fried, topped with relleno sauce
- Side of beans$2.49
whole pinot beans, whole black beans, refried pinto beans
- Side of rice$2.49
mexican rice
- Enchilada$3.49
- Side of Guacamole$4.00
fresh avocado, tomatoes, lime, onions, cilantro, fresh green jalapenos,
- Side of fries$3.00
- Cheese enchilada$2.79
- Side of meat ($4)$4.00
- Side of chile verde sauce$2.00
- Side of enchilada Sauce$1.00
- Side of sliced avocado$2.00
- Sope$4.49