Taqueria Habanero Food Truck
FOOD
Limited Time Deals!
Starters
- GUACAMOLE OF THE DAY$16.00
Serrano peppers, onions, cilantro, salt, and squeezed lime.
- Ceviche de Casa$14.00
Lime marinated shrimp, cherry tomatoes, serrano pepper. purple onions, avocado, and cilantro.
- Flautas de Tinga (3 per order)$10.00
(3 per order) Crispy corn tortillas rolls stuffed with shredded chicken tinga, topped w/ green and red sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips, beans, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein.
- Queso Fundido$12.00
Chihuahua cheese with spicy Mexican chorizo and rajas poblanas. served w. tortillas
- Queso Loco (Cheese Dip)$10.00Out of stock
Cheese Blend & fresh peppers to create your favorite " Queso". Includes tortilla chips.
Tacos
Entrees
- Fajita Mixta$22.00
Veggie mix, seasoned chicken, beef, and shrimp medley.
- Carne Asada$37.00
12oz Ribeye, One Green Cheese Enchilada, Yellow Rice, Black Beans.
- Pollo Con Mole Poblano$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, puebla-style mole, garnished sesame seed.
- Camarones Enchipotlados$17.00
Sautéed shrimp in garlic-chipotle sauce with a side of yellow rice and black beans.
- Enchiladas de Pollo$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
- Veggie Enchiladas$14.00
Not feeling our meaty proteins! Take a shot at our Veggie Enchiladas. Side Rice & Black Beams.
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Tossed tortilla chips, green or red salsa, organic egg, queso fresco, crema , onions Protein +3 Seafood +4
Burritos
Huaraches
Quesadillas
Sopes (2 per order)
Memelas
Tortas " Mexican Sandwich"
- Milanesa de Pollo Torta$14.00
Mexican Telera, Chicken Milanese,Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado.
- Torta Birria / With Consome$15.00
Have you tried the famous Birria? Wait till you try the Mexican Sandwich w/ a side of Consume !
- Cubana Torta$15.00
Mexican telera bread,Lettuce, tomato, refried beans, mayo, , lightly breaded chicken, ham, and sautéed onions.
- Choriqueso Torta$12.00
Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mexican sausage and chihuahua cheese fondue.
- Jamon Torta$11.00
Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Ham.
- Taquera Torta$14.00
Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Protein of your choice.
Desserts
Sides
- Guacamole & Chips$7.50
Individual serving in a 4 Oz. Container of Fresh Guacamole with Corn Tortilla Chips
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Individual serving in a 4 Oz. Container of Red Homemade Salsa with Corn Tortilla Chips
- Side Rice and Beans$7.00
Red Rice & Black Beans.
- Crispy Sweet Plantain$7.00
Sweet Fried Plantain with Crema Fresca on Side.
- Side Nopales a la Plancha$6.00
Grilled Cactus
- Side Guacamole (no chips)$7.50
Individual Serving of Guacamole in a 4 Oz. Container Made with Fresh Avocado, Onions, Lime, Cilantro & Serrano Peppers
- Side Rice$4.00
Mexican Red Rice
- Side Serrano Pepper$3.00
Six cooked Serrano Peppers. Packs tons of heat!
- Side de Aguacate$4.00
Freshly-cut Avocado
- Side Consome$2.50
- Extra Corn Tortillas (3)$2.00
Three Corn Tortillas
- Side Lechuga$2.00
- Side Beans$4.00
Pureed Black Beans
- Side Tomatoes$2.00
- Queso Fresco$2.50
Grated Mexican Cheese
- Flour Tortilla (3)$2.00
Three Flour Tortillas
- Extra Chips$3.00
Deep-fried Corn Tortilla Chips
- Side Crema Fresca$2.00
Sour Cream
- Side Pico de Gallo$3.00
Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Serrano Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro.
- Side of Shrimp (7)$8.00
Five Grilled Shrimp
- Side of Mole Poblano$4.00
Homemade Puebla Style Mole Sauce
- Vinagre Jalapeños$1.50
Side of Pickled Jalapeños
- Medium Tray of Chips$10.00
- Large Tray of Chips$18.00
- Family Pack Size Guacamole (Serves 8-10)$80.00
- Family Pack Size Pico de Gallo (Severs 8-10)$30.00
- Family Pack Size Crema Fresca (Servers 8-10)$30.00
- Side Limon$2.00
- House Side Salad$6.00
Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Queso Fresco & Lime