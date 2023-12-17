2x points now for loyalty members
Taqueria La Guacamaya
Food
APPETIZERS
- Cheese Nachos$7.50
Tortilla chips with melted cheese
- Aptzer Taq Rancheros$11.50
Three rolled corn tortilla tacos fried, filled with cheese and choice of meat served with sour cream and guacamole topped with cotija cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos$10.95
4 jalapenos stuffed with mexican cheese, wrapped in bacon, deep fried. Served over a bed of lettuce topped with pico de gallo and cilantro aoili drizzle
- Mexican Pizza$12.50
Fried flour tortilla topped with beans, melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and choice of meat
- Molletes$11.50
4 slices of french bread topped with a layer of beans, choice of meat, melted cheese, and pico de gallo
- Cheese Crispy$7.50
Fried flour tortilla topped with cheese
- Choriqueso$9.95
Chorizo simmered in melted cheese
- Ongos A la Diabla$9.95
- Ongos Al Mojo de ajo$9.95
- Chicharrones Appt$6.00
GUACA SPECIALTIES
- Taco de Barbacoa$6.00
Shredded beef and grilled onions
- Barbadilla$6.50
Shredded beef and grilled onions, with cheese
- Taco Callejero$6.25
Pollo asado, cheese and grilled onions
- Sopes$5.50
Fried masa base, topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, carrots, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- (2) Sopes$10.50
Fried masa base, topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, carrots, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- (3) Sopes$13.95
Fried masa base, topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, carrots, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Tamal$5.50
choice of pork, chicken, or cheese ans spinach
- Torta La Perica$13.95
French bread stuffed with grilled chicken, ham, bacon, pineapple, onion, avocado, tomatoes, melted cheese and spicy white sauce
- Torta La Guacamaya$13.95
French bread stuffed with chorizo, ham, sausage, grilled ranchero cheese, grilled onions, grilled pineapple, avocado slices, beans, lettuce, and tomato
- Torta$10.95
French bread stuffed with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado slices
- Chorreada$6.00
Fire roasted corn tortilla cooked with pork fat, topped with choice of meat, melted cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo
- Vampiro$6.00
Fire roasted corn tortilla topped with choice of meat, melted cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo
- La Guacamaya Nachos$13.50
Chips topped with choice of meat, beans, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- Huarache$10.75
Long fried masa base, topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and nopales
- Nachos Fries$13.50
Chips topped with choice of meat, beans, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
LA GUACA SALADS
- Tostada$10.50
Fried corn tortilla topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
- Fajita Taco Salad$17.50
Choice of meat sauteed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served over rice, beans, and lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Taco Salad$10.95
Choice of meat with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese served in flour tortilla shell
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, avocado slices and choice of ranch or chipotle ranch
- Dinner Salad$5.95
SOUP
- Cup Caldo de Pollo$6.50
Shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, avocado and rice
- Bowl Caldo de Pollo$9.95
Shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, avocado and rice
- Cup Tortilla Soup$6.50
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, onions, tomatoes and avocados
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$9.95
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, onions, tomatoes and avocados
WKEND SPECIALTY SOUPS
QUESADILLA
- Fajita Quesadilla$16.95
Flour tortilla with melted cheese, sauteed onions, bell peppers and choice of meat served with sour cream and guacamole
- Meat Quesadilla$10.75
Flour tortilla with melted cheese and choice of meat
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.75
Flour tortilla with melted cheese, sauteed bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- Quesadilla Camaron$18.50
Flour tortilla with melted cheese, sauteed shrimp, tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
PORK DISHES
STEAK DISHES
- Steak Ranchero$20.95
Steak , mushrooms, bell peppers, potatoes and onions sauteed in spicy red sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Alambres$19.95
Chopped steak, bacon, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Carne Asada$19.95
Thin cut steak served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas
POLLO DISHES
- Pollo Asado$18.95
Chicken breast served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Pollo Cancun$18.95
Chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms topped with melted cheese served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Pollo Chipotle$18.95
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Pollo a La Crema$18.95
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, mushrooms and a white creamy sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Arroz con Pollo$18.95
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, green onions, veggie mix in a red sauce served on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese, with tortillas
- Pollo a La Diabla$18.95
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and onions in a spicy red sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
FAJITA DISHES
- (1) Meat Fajita$18.50
Choice of meat sauteed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions served on iron skillet with side of rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
- (2) Meat Fajita$20.95
Choice of meats sauteed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions served on iron skillet with side of rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
- (3) Meat Fajita$23.50
Choice of meats sauteed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions served on iron skillet with side of rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
- Fajitas de Camaron$20.95
Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions served on iron skillet with side of rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
BURRITOS
- No Meat Burrito$7.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans and cheese
- Meat Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, rice, beans and cheese
- Veggie Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, rice, beans and cheese
- Chile Relleno Burrito$13.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with chile relleno, rice, beans and cheese smothered with red burrito sauce topped with melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Mojado$14.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, rice, beans and cheese smothered with red burrito sauce topped with melted cheese
- Fajita Burrito$17.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, rice, beans and cheese smothered with red burrito sauce topped with melted cheese served with fajita veggies, sour cream and guacamole
TACOS
- Mini Taco$2.50
Soft corn tortilla with choice of meat
- 3 Mini Taco$7.25
Soft corn tortilla with choices of meat
- 2 Mini Taco Combo$7.95
Soft corn tortilla with choices of meat served with rice and beans
- 3 Mini Taco Combo$10.95
Soft corn tortilla with choices of meat served with rice and beans
- 4 Mini Taco Combo$11.95
Soft corn tortilla with choices of meat served with rice and beans
- Solo Baja Fish Taco$6.50
Beer battered cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro aoili drizzle served on corn tortillas
- Baja Fish Taco Combo$16.95
(2)Beer battered cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro aoili drizzle served on corn tortillas with rice and beans
- Solo Guaca Fish Taco$6.50
Cod sauteed with tomatoes and green onions served on corn tortillas
- Guaca Fish Taco Combo$16.95
(2)Cod sauteed with tomatoes and green onions served on corn tortillas with rice and beans
- Crunchy Taco$3.25
Crunchy corn tortilla with choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
- 4 Mini Tacos$9.75
- Taco Grande$4.00
Crunchy corn tortilla with choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
- Solo Shrimp Taco$6.50
Beer battered cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro aoili drizzle served on corn tortillas
- Taco Mananero$5.50
soft corn tortilla with mayo spread, light beans and one over easy egg served with grilled onions and pico de gallo
- TacoDilla$5.50
soft corn or flour tortilla with melted jack cheese topped with your choice of meat and garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo
- Taco Carbon$5.00
soft corn tortilla sauteed with our red enchilada sauce topped with your choice of meat and sprinkled with cotija cheese
- Taco Loco$9.50
10" soft flour tortilla with melted cheese topped with chopped carne asada, shrimp, bacon, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo
- Taco Envenenado$5.50
soft corn tortilla topped with chorizo, potatoes and melted cheese
- Taco Gobernador$6.00
soft flour tortilla topped with shrimp cooked in cheese, cilantro, tomatoes, green onions and white onions
- BarbaDilla$6.45
6" corn tortilla quesadilla sauteed in barbacoa sauce and topped with our barbacoa, served with sauteed onions and garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo
- Baja Style Taco$5.95
soft corn tortilla topped with your choice of breaded fish or shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and our house made creamy cilantro jalapeno sauce
PESCADO
- Pescado Mojo de Ajo$20.95
White fish sauteed in butter with green onions, mushrooms and garlic served with rice and beans
- Pescado a La Plancha$20.95
White fish grilled with sauteed bell peppers, onions and mushrooms served with rice and beans
- Pescado Empanizado$20.95
White fish breaded served with avocado slices, onions and tomatoes served with rice and beans
- Pescado en Salsa Verde$20.95
White fish butter sauteed with green onion and bell peppers simmered in a green tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans
- Ceviche de Pescado$17.95
White fish (raw) cooked in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro and cucumber
- Platillo del Mar$21.95
Shrimp, fish and chicken sauteed with mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Burrito del Mar$20.95
Burrito stuffed with fish, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, green onions, rice, beans, cheese smoothered with creamy white sauce served with sour cream and guacamole
- Chimichanga del Mar$20.95
Fried burrito stuffed with shrimp, fish, scallops, tomatoes, green onions and cheese smoothered with creamy white sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
CAMARONES
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$20.95
Shrimp sauteed with green onions, mushrooms and garlic served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Camarones Cancun$20.95
Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with melted cheese served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Camarones Chipotle$20.95
Shrimp sauteed with onions, bell peppers and chipotle sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Camarones a La Crema$20.95
Shrimp sauteed with onions, mushrooms and a white creamy sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Camarones con Tocino$20.95
Shrimp wrapped in bacon served over a bed of veggies served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Camarones en Salsa Verde$20.95
Shrimp sauteed with green onion and bell peppers simmered in a green tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans
- Arroz con Camarones$20.95
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, veggie mix, topped with melted cheese served on a bed of rice with tortillas
- Camarones a La Diabla$20.95
Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and onions in a spicy red sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Enchiladas de Camaron$18.95
(2) Shrimp enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
- Ceviche de Camaron$17.95
Shrimp (raw) cooked in lime juice, onion, tomato, cilantro, carrots and cucumber
- Caldo de Camaron$16.95
Shrimp with onion, tomato, cilantro and cucumber in a light broth with avocado slices
- Mar Y Tierra$21.95
Carne asada and shrimp in garlic butter served with rice, beans and tortillas
SIDES
- Side Guacamole$4.50
- Side Sour Cream$2.75
- Side Avocado Slices$3.50
- Side Rice$4.50
- Side Beans$4.50
- Large Chips$3.00
- Small Chips$1.00
- (3) Jalapenos$2.00
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.25
- Side Corn Tortias$1.25
- Side Mixed Tortillas$1.25
- Side Deluxe$3.00
- Side Fries$3.00
- 16 Oz Chips Salsa$4.00
- 32 Oz Chips Salsa$7.00
- 16 Oz Salsa Bar$6.00
- 32 Oz Salsa Bar$12.00
- 16 Oz Pico de Gallo$6.00
- 32 Oz Pico de Gallo$12.00
- 16 Oz Beans$4.00
- 32 Oz Beans$8.00
- 16 Oz Rice$4.00
- 32 Oz Rice$8.00
- 16 Oz Guacamole$10.00
- 32 Oz Guacamole$20.00
- Side Mushrooms$4.00
- Side Queso Fresco$1.00
- Side Nopales$2.00
- Side Cheese$1.00
- Side Rice & Beans$4.95
- Side Lettuce$1.00
- Side Pico De Gallo$1.00
DESSERT
KIDS MENU
SEAFOOD
CATERING
Combinations
GUACA COMBINATION
MAS COMBINATIONS
- Enchiladas Verdes$15.95
(2) Enchiladas with tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole
- Taquitos Rancheros$13.95
Three rolled corn tortilla tacos fried, filled with cheese and choice of meat served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole
- Flautas$13.95
Three rolled flour tortilla tacos fried, filled with cheese and choice of meat served with rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole
- Chimichanga$15.95
Fried burrito stuffed with cheese and choice of meat served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
- 0ne Callejero Combo$9.95
- One Barbacoa Combo$9.95
- One Barbadilla Combo$9.95
- Two Callejero Combo$16.50
- Two Barbacoa Combo$16.25
- Two Barbadillas Combo$16.95
Drinks
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
REFRESCO MEXICANO
AGUAS FRESCAS
N/A BEER
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Don Julio Silver$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio 70$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Hornitos Reposado$7.00
- Hornitos Silver$7.00
- Hornitos Black Barrel$10.00
- 100 Anos Reposado$6.00
- Lunazul Silver$6.50
- Lunazul Anejo$7.50
- Cabo Wabo Silver$8.50
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$9.00
- Herradura Silver$10.00
- Herradura Legend$25.00
- Tres Gen Reposado$8.50
- Tres Gen Anejo$9.00
- Cuervo Silver$5.50
- Cuervo Gold$5.50
- Milagro Silver$7.50
- Milagro Reposado$7.50
- Cententario Reposado$7.00
- Piedra Azul Silver$6.00
- Piedra Azul Reposado$6.00
- Cazadores Reposado$7.00
- Casa Noble Silver$9.50
- Casa Noble Reposado$10.50
- El Jimador Reposado$7.00
- 1800 Reposado$7.00
- Casamigos Reposado$11.50
- Casamigos Silver$11.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$12.50
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$11.00
- Corralejo Repo$9.00
- Clase Azul Repo$28.00
- Clase Azul Gold$50.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$50.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$80.00
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Cocktails
Margaritas
- Small Margarita$7.50
- Med Margarita$9.50
- GDE Margarita$13.95
- Small Cadillac Marg$9.50
- Med Cadillac Marg$11.95
- GDE Cadillac Marg$14.95
- Small TopShelf Marg$9.95
- Med TopShelf Marg$11.95
- GDE TopShelf Marg$14.95
- Small Skinny Marg$10.95
- MED Skinny Marg$11.95
- GDE skinny Marg$16.95
- Pitcher Cadillac Marg$29.50
- Pitcher Skinny Marg$38.00
- Pitcher TopShelf Marg$34.00
- Pitcher Reg Marg$26.95
- 16oz Reg Margarita$13.00
- 32oz Reg Margarita$22.00
- 16oz Cad Margarita$15.00
- 32oz Cad Margarita$26.00
- 16oz TopShelf Marg$15.00
- 32oz TopShelf Marg$26.00
- 16oz Skinny Marg$17.00
- 32oz Skinny Marg$32.00
Beer
Bottles/Cans
- Coors Light$4.25
- Budweiser$4.25
- Bud Light$4.25
- Michelob Ultra$4.25
- Michelob Gold$4.25
- Citrus Mistress$4.75
- 10 Barrel IPA$4.75
- XX Amber$4.75
- XX Lager$4.75
- Negra Modelo$4.75
- Modelo Especial$4.75
- Corona$4.75
- Pacifico$4.75
- Victoria$4.75
- Bohemia$4.75
- Carta Blanca$4.75
- Corona Light$4.75
- Tecate$4.75
- Tecate Light$4.75
- Sol$4.75
- Michelada$8.25