Taqueria La Luz
PARA PICAR
TACOS
- Pastor Taco$3.45
6" Corn Tortilla Pastor Pork (marinated pork )
- Asada Taco$3.45
6" Corn Tortilla Chopped Steak.
- Campechano Taco$3.45
6" Corn Tortilla Steak and Pastor pork mixed on a Guajillo Salsa
- Ground Beef Taco$3.45
- Taco Loco$3.45
- Pollo Taco$3.45
6" Corn Tortilla Chopped Grill Chicken
- Tinga Taco$3.45
6" Corn Tortilla Pulled seasoned Chicken
- Fish Taco$3.75
6" FLOUR Tortilla Fried Tilapia Coleslaw (mayo & chipotle)
- Birria Chicken$4.75
- Birria Beef$4.50
- Veggie Taco$3.45
6" Corn Tortilla Cooked Mushrooms, Spinach & Broccoli
- Hongos Taco$3.45
6" Corn Tortilla Sautéed Mushrooms
- No Meat Taco$3.50
- Vegan Taco$4.75
MAIN DISHES
- Quesadilla$11.95
12" Flour Tortilla Rice , Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce & Sourcream. Side of Chips and small salsa.
- Aztec Pie$12.95
"Mexican Lasagna" layers of tortilla, grilled chicken, corn, salsa verde and sour cream.
- Burrito$10.95
12" Flour Tortilla Rice , Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce & Sour Cream. Side of Chips and small salsa.
- Bowl$12.95
Choice of meat (or veggies) served with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Tostada$5.75
Flat hardshell toritllla topped with your choice of meat (or veggies) refried beans, lettuce, pico, cotija cheese and sour cream.
- Nachos$12.95
Choice of meat (or veggies) served on top of a bed of tortilla chips, cheese dip, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Huarache$8.95
Corn Masa patty topped with your choice of meat (or veggies) refried beans, lettuce, pico, cotija cheese and sour cream.
- Gordita$7.95
Corn Masa patty stuffed with your choice of meat (or veggies) refried beans, lettuce, pico, cotija cheese and sour cream
- Kids Qesadilla$4.75