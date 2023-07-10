Taqueria Manteca Mexican Grill 275 West Louise Avenue
Food
Al la cart
Enchilada
Corn tortilla/ Protein choice/ Salsa choice/ Sour cream/ Cheese
Taco
Corn tortilla/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro
Crispy taco
Taco Shell/ Protein choice/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole
Sope
Re-fried beans/ Protein choice/ Romain Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole
Tamale
Pork Tamale/ Tomato sauce/ Sour cream/ Queso Fresco
Flauta
Rolled taquito/ Protein choice/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole
Chile reyeno
Tostada
Re-fried Beans/ Protein choice/ Romain Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole
Specialties
Super burrito
Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole
Regular burrito
Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro
Bean & cheese
Re-fried beans/ Monterey jack cheese
Chimichanga
Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Deep fried/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole
Veggie burrito
Spanish rice/ Beans/ Romain lettuce/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole
Burrito bowl
Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole
Super enchurito
Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole/ Sauce choice
Enchurito
Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Queso fresco
Super quesadilla
Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole
Regular Quesadilla
Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Monterey jack Cheese
Cheese quesadilla
Monterey jack Cheese
Asada fries
Re-fried beans/ French fries/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole/ jalapenos
Super nachos
Taco salad
Tortilla bowl/ Spanish rice/ Beans/ Protein choice/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole
Torta
Re-fried beans/ Protein choice/ Romain lettuce/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Sour cream/ Mayonnaise/ Monterey jack Cheese/ Guacamole/ Tomato
Tostada
Re-fried Beans/ Protein choice/ Romain Lettuce/ Sour cream/ Queso fresco/ Tomato sauce/ Guacamole
Plates
Carne asada Plate
Grilled beef steak/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Bistec ranchero Plate
Beef strips grilled with Peppers/ Onions/ Red Salsa/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Milanesa Plate
Breaded Carne asada/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Any meat plate
Protein choice/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Chile verde Plate
Chile verde Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Chile relleno Plate
Chile Relleno topped with Sour cream/ Queso Fresco/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Fajitas mixtas
Steak/ Chicken/ Shrimp/ Grilled onions/ Bell peppers/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Beef fajitas
Steak/ Grilled onions/ Bell peppers/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Chicken fajitas
Chicken/ Grilled onions/ Bell peppers/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Molcajete mixto
Grilled Steak/ Chicken/ Shrimp in medium sauce/ Cactus/ Onions/ Bell pepper/ Cheese/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Beef molcajete
Grilled Steak in medium sauce/ Cactus/ Onions/ Bell pepper/ Cheese/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Chicken molcajete
Chicken in medium sauce/ Cactus/ Onions/ Bell pepper/ Cheese/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Shrimp molcajete
Shrimp in medium sauce/ Cactus/ Onions/ Bell pepper/ Cheese/ Avocado/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Build a combo
1 Item Combo
Item choice/ Served with Spanish Rice/ Re-fried beans/ Queso Fresco/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
2 Item Combo
Item choices/ Served with Spanish Rice/ Re-fried beans/ Queso Fresco/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
3 Item Combo
Item choices/ Served with Spanish Rice/ Re-fried beans/ Queso Fresco/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Birria
Breakfast
Breakfast burrito
Potato/ Monterey jack cheese/ Egg/ Protein choice
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles/ Queso fresco/ Sour cream/ onions/ cilantro / (2) Eggs/ Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans
Huevos con chorizo
chorizo with scrabbled egg / Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Huevos rancheros
(2) eggs served on a fried tortilla topped with tomato salsa/ Sour cream queso fresco/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Huevos con hamon
Ham with scrabbled egg / Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Huevos con nopales
Cactus with scrabbled egg / Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Machaca
Carnitas scrabbled with eggs/ Tomato/ Jalapenos/ Onions/ Cilantro / Served with spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Huevos a la mexicana
Tomato's/ Onions/ Cilantro/ Jalapenos scrambled with Eggs/ Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Mariscos
A la diabla shrimp
Spicy Shrimp Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Rancheros shrimp
Ranch Style Shrimp grilled with Bell peppers and Onions Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Grilled Garlic Shrimp Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Bacon wrapped Shrimp
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Breaded shrimp
Breaded Shrimp Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Shrimp fajitas
Mojara frita
Fried tilapia Served with Spanish rice/ Re-fried beans/ Side salad/ Sour cream/ Guacamole
Coctel de camaron
Shrimp/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Cilantro, Onions/ Salt/ Pepper/ Lime/ Avocado
Coctel mixto
Octopus/ Shrimp/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Cilantro, Onions/ Salt/ Pepper/ Lime/ Avocado
Tostada de camaron
Shrimp/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Cilantro, Onions/ Salt/ Pepper/ Lime/ Avocado
Tostada mixta
Octopus/ Shrimp/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Cilantro, Onions/ Salt/ Pepper/ Lime/ Avocado
Shrimp enchilada plate
Shrimp taco
Fish taco
Caldos
Menudo
7 mares
Shrimp/ Octopus/ Fish/ Crab/ Tomato/ Potato/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Carrot soup
Caldo de pescado
Fish/ Tomato/ Potato/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Carrot soup
Caldo de camaron
Shrimp/ Tomato/ Potato/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Carrot soup
Caldo de camaron y pescado
Shrimp/ Fish/ Tomato/ Potato/ Onion/ Cilantro/ Carrot soup
Sides
Desserts
Catering
16oz rice
32oz rice
Small tray rice
Serving size (15 ppl)
Large tray rice
Serving size (30 ppl)
16oz beans
32oz beans
Small tray beans
Serving size (15 ppl)
Large tray beans
Serving size (30 ppl)
16oz protine
32oz protine
Small tray protine
Serving size (15 ppl)
Large tray protine
Serving size (30 ppl)