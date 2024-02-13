Order here for Takeout & Delivery!
Mexicano Grill and Bar Jarrell
NA Beverages
Beverages
Virgin Drinks
- Virgin Piña Colada$7.99
Sweet blended cocktail made with pineapple juice, cream of coconut and whipped cream, topped with cherries
- Virgin Daiquiri$7.99
A delicious blend of strawberry or mango fruit and purée, topped with whipped cream
- Shirley Temple$3.99
Lemon-lime soda mix with cherry juice
- Arnold Palmer$3.99
House-made tea mix with our fresh squeezed lemonade
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole Live!$9.49
- The Queso Compuesto$12.00
Chile con queso with ground beef
- Queso Flameado$9.99
Mexican chorizo (sausage), grilled onions & melted white cheese & tortillas
- 8 Oz Chile Con Queso$6.00
- 16 Oz Chile Con Queso$12.00
- 32 Oz Chile Con Queso$18.00
- Texas Fries$13.00
French fries with asada or chicken topped with chile con queso, sour cream, & jalapeños
- Queso Grill$10.00
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions & white cheese
- Small Mixed Sampler$12.00
Sampler of hot wings, small quesadillas, flautas and grilled shrimp
- Large Mixed Sampler$19.00
Sampler of hot wings, small quesadillas, flautas and grilled shrimp
- 6 Pieces Wings$9.00
- 12 Pieces Wings$14.00
Soups
Mex Quesadillas
- Quesabirria Quesadilla$14.00
- Rancho Quesadilla$16.00
Beef and chicken fajita, bell peppers, onion and bacon
- Mex Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
- Mex Carbon Steak Quesadilla$14.00
- Mex Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
- Mex Asada Quesadilla$13.00
- Mex Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
- Mex Vegetarian Quesadilla$12.00
Bell pepper, onions, mushroom and spinach
- Mex Pastor Quesadilla$13.00
Nachos
Meat Lovers
- Carne Asada Meat Lovers$15.00
Marinated beef fajita, topped with grilled onions & grilled strips of cactus with guacamole
- Carne Guisada Meat Lovers$13.00
Stewed meat cooked in a Mexican style gravy with guacamole
- Birria Plate Meat Lovers$13.99
Stewed meat cooked in consome with spices
- Bistec Ranchero Meat Lovers$15.00
Chunks of steak cooked with tomatoes, onions & jalapeño with guacamole
- For 1 La Botana Meat Lovers$18.00
Combination of beef & chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp, sliced smoked sausage, grilled onions & jalapeño peppers. Served with single size cheese quesadilla
- For 2 La Botana Meat Lovers$33.00
Combination of beef & chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp, sliced smoked sausage, grilled onions & jalapeño peppers. Served with single size cheese quesadilla
Parrilladas
- Parrillada El Mexicano$38.00
Steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas & shrimp. Serving for two
- Chuy's Fajitas a La Diabla$18.99
A combination of beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers covered in diabla sauce
- Chicken Fajitas for 1$17.99
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers
- For 2 Parrillada Chicken$29.99
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers
- For 1 Parrillada Beef$18.99
Beef fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers
- For 2 Parrillada Beef$34.00
Beef fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers
- For 1 Parillada Mixta$18.99
3 jumbo shrimp, chicken and beef grilled with onions & bell peppers
- For 2 Parillada Mixta$34.00
3 jumbo shrimp, chicken and beef grilled with onions & bell peppers
- Azteca Plate$18.99
A combination of beef & chicken fajitas & grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese
- Parrillada Texana$18.99
A combination of sausage, beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers
- Ribeye Steak a La Parrilla$23.00
A 12 oz charbroiled Angus premium rib eye steak seared to perfection
- Codorniz Y Camaron a La Parrilla$17.99
2 grilled quails & 2 grilled shrimps with bell peppers & onions
- Pollo Palapa$17.99
Chicken breast topped with a poblano pepper & sliced onions
- Parrillada Vegetariana$14.99
A journey to vegetarians! Served with mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers and onions all grilled to perfection
- Parrillada Camaron$17.99
8 grilled jumbo shrimp on a bed of bell pepper and onion
- Molcajete Azteca$25.00
A combination of beef & chicken fajitas, bacon wrap shrimp, longaniza, grilled cactus, onion & bell peppers, warm salsa and queso fresco
- Piña Loca$18.99
Half pineapple filled with a combination of beef, chicken & shrimp fajitas, grilled onion, bell pepper & pineapple chunks
- Super Molcajete$22.00
A combination of shrimp, beef & chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, onions & bell peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese
Tacos & Tacos Plates
- Street Taco Plate$10.99
Four mini tacos with your choice of meat (max 2), charro beans, grilled onions & cilantro
- Tacos a la Carta
- Tacos Al Pastor Plate$13.00
- Tacos Al Carbon Plate$15.00
- Tacos De Birria Plate$13.99
- Tacos California$13.00
2 grilled fish tacos served with pico de gallo, lettuce, rice & charro beans
- Mini Single Taco$2.99
- Single Crispy Taco$2.49
Tortas, Gorditas & Mas
Tex-Mex
- Burritos Al Jose$12.00
Chicken fajitas, poquito chorizo, topped with chile con queso, pico de gallo y sour cream
- Burrito Texicano$12.00
Your choice of meat covered with Mexican gravy & cheese
- Tres Amigos Plate$14.00
Beef fajita taco, beef fajita tostada with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & cheese & beef fajita quesadilla
- El Tampiqueño$15.00
1 cheese enchilada & steak fajitas with a side of guacamole
- Flautas De Pollo$12.00
3 crispy corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and topped with Monterey Jack cheese
- Three Quesadillas Plate$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Dinner Specials
- Chimichanga$12.00
Filled with asada, ground beef or chicken, topped with gravy & chile con queso, served with rice and beans
- The Laredo Tamale Plate$12.00
3 pork tamales topped with gravy & cheese served with rice & beans
- Poblano Chicken Breast$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onion, poblano pepper, ranchero sauce, mushrooms & melted white cheese, served with rice & beans
- Chicken Chipotle$13.00
Chicken breast smothered in chipotle sauce topped with melted cheese & sliced avocado
- Three Crispy Tacos Plate$6.99
Three crispy tacos filled with ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese served with rice & beans
- Chile Relleno$12.00
1 poblano pepper filled with cheese, topped with cheese. Served with rice & beans
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rojas$12.00
3 enchiladas topped with Mexican gravy & melted Cheddar cheese. Choose chicken, cheese or beef
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.00
3 enchiladas topped with green salsa & melted Monterey Jack cheese
- Vallartas Enchiladas$13.99
Two enchiladas filled with shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese
- Sour Cream Enchiladas$12.00
2 enchiladas topped with salsa de la casa and sliced jalapeños with your choice of tortillas
- Spinach Enchiladas$12.00
2 enchiladas topped with salsa de la casa, grilled onions & tomatoes
- Queso Enchiladas$12.99
3 enchiladas topped with chile con queso. Choose chicken, cheese or beef
- Enchilada Trio$13.99
3 enchiladas 1 green, 1 beef red, and 1 queso with chile con queso
Seafood
- Shrimp a La Diabla$15.99
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Camarones Al Ajillo$18.99
8 jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic & guajillo sauce, served with rice and salad
- Shrimp a La Mexicana$15.99
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Mojarra Frita$12.99
Served with rice, fries, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
- Mojarra a La Diabla$15.00
Our delicious mojarra frita topped with diablo sauce
- Filete Sorpresa$18.99
7 oz tilapia fillet grilled to perfection, filled with a creamy ranchero sauce, chipotle sauce and sour cream, grilled shrimps and then baked to perfection with Monterey Jack cheese, rice and steamed vegetables
- Ceviche Especial$10.99
Shrimp ceviche
- Texas Shrimp plate$18.99
6 shrimp wrapped with bacon, jalapeños, topped with a special chipotle sauce, served with rice and chicken
- Cancun Plate$13.99
5 jumbo shrimp, with chipotle cream sauce, rice and grilled vegetables
- Camarones Lalo$18.99
8 grilled jumbo shrimp seasoned, served with rice & salad
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
- Octopus Cocktail$12.99
- Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail$13.99
Burgers
Salads
- Ensalada El Mexicano Salad$9.99
Fajitas on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes topped with onions, cilantro, charro beans, cheese and sliced avocado
- House Salad$9.99
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, and whole beans
- Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$11.99
With steamed vegetables
- Taco Salad$11.00
Large fried tortilla shell, layered with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken fajita, guacamole, sour cream, cheese & jalapeños