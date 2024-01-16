Taqueria Michoacán 6100 Black Horse Pike unit 4
Appetizers
- Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Served with Chips
- Mexican Cheese Sauce$6.00
Melted American and Chihuaha cheese served with chips
- Flautas$9.00
4 Rolled Tacos stuffed with Chicken, Garnished with Lettuce ,Crema ,and Queso Fresco
- Nachos$11.00
Flour tortilla, rice,pinto beans,served with lettuce and guacamole
- Nachos With Meat$14.00
Flour tortilla, rice,pinto beans,served with lettuce and guacamole
- Coctel De Camarones$13.00
Shrimp Cocktail with citrus tomato sauce, onion, avocado garnished with cilantro
Mexican Soups
Salads
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Chips , Cotija Cheese, With Homemade Ceasar Dressing
- Casa Salad$9.00
Iceberg/Romaine Lettuce , Cabbage , Carrots, Cucumber
- Taco Salad$10.00
Fried Tortilla Bowl , Iceberg Lettuce,Diced Tomatoes , Black Beans , Mixed Cheese, Mexican Crema , with homemade chipotle avocado , ranch dressing
Individual Per Item
- Taco$4.00
Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of meat topped with Cilantro and Onion
- Tostada$5.00
Open face corn tortilla , refried beans, lettuce, crema, and queso fresco
- Sopes$5.00
Crispy thick corn tortilla , refried beans,lettuce,crema,queso fresco, and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla$9.00
Flour Tortilla with quesillo, lettuce, with a side of guacamole salsa and crema
- Plain Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla, rice,pinto beans,served with lettuce and guacamole
- Burrito Mojado$14.00
Moist Tortilla with Pinto Beans, Rice, Served with Lettuce and Guacamole
- Torta$12.00
Soft Bread with Mayonnaise refried beans, quesillo cheese ,tomatoes,lettuce, avocado,and Jalepenos
3 Tacos to an Order
Entrees
- Pollo Grilleado$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
- Carnitas Estillo Michoacan$16.00
Citrus Fried Pork Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
- Bistec A La Mexicana$18.00
Steak , tomatoes,onion, and jalapeno peppers Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
- Barbacoa De Res$18.00
Slow Cooked Beef in Spicy Guajilllo Sauce Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
- Carne Asada$18.00
Grilled Marinated Steak Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
- Mojarra Frita$18.00
Fried Tilapia Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
- Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo$18.00
Sauteed Shrimp in Garlic Butter Sauce Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
- Camarones A La Diabla$18.00
Shrimp Sauteed in Spicy Red Sauce
- Camarones Rancheros$18.00
Sauteed Shrimp in Spicy Red Sauce Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
- Enchiladas With Chicken$18.00
Rolled up Corn Tortilla Covered With A Choice Of Red Or Green Sauce. Garnish with Queso Fresco, Crema & Onion
- Enchiladas With Steak$20.00
Rolled up Corn Tortilla Covered With A Choice Of Red Or Green Sauce. Garnish with Queso Fresco, Crema & Onion
- Estillo Mexican Platter$36.00
Sauteed Shrimp with Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes Served with Rice and Pinto Beans
Kids Meal
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
3 Chicken Tenders served with fries
- Kids 2 Plain Quesadillas$6.00
Mexed Cheese Served with Crema
- Kids Quesadillas With Meat$8.00
a choice of one meat
- Kids Plain Burrito$6.00
Rice, Pinto Beans, Mixed Cheese, served with crema
- Kids Burrito with Meat$8.00
Rice, Pinto Beans, Mixed Cheese, served with crema
Sides
- Guacamole Side$4.00
4oz
- Pico De Gallo$3.00
4oz
- Rice$3.00
6oz
- Pinto Beans$3.00
6oz
- Avocado$3.00
- Grilled Jalapenos$3.00
- Pickled Jalapenos$3.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Elote Asado$6.00
- Lettuce$1.00
- Tomato$1.00
- Onions$1.00
- Queso Fresco$1.00
- Queso Mixto$1.00
- Mexican Crema (sour cream)$1.00
- Raw Jalapenos$1.00
- Chips$3.00
- Salsa Verde$1.00
- Salsa Rojo$1.00
- Guacamole Salsa$1.50
Desserts
- Flan$6.00
Caramelized Vanilla Custard Topped with Whipped Cream.
- Tres Leches$6.00
Sponge Cake soaked in Three Milks with strawberry filling and whipped cream frosting
- Fried Ice Cream$6.00
Breaded & Deep-Fried Scoop of Ice Cream Topped with Whipped Cream.
- Churros$6.00
4 Cinnamon Sugar Fried Pastry with Chocolate Syrup Or Lechera
Drinks
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Coconut Juice$3.50
- Coffee$1.99
Decaf or Regular
- Coke Glass Bottle$2.99
- Coke Product Soda Bottle$2.99
- Fanta Glass Bottle$2.99
- Grapefruit Jarrito$2.99
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Large Horchata$6.00
Cinnamon Rice Milk
- Small Horchata$3.00
Cinnamon Rice Milk
- Large Jamaica$6.00
Hibiscus Agua Fresca
- Small Jamaica$3.00
Hibiscus Agua Fresca
- Large Tamarindo$6.00
Tamarind Agua Fresca
- Small Tamarindo$3.00
Tamarind Agua Fresca
- Lime Jarrito$2.99
- Mandarine Jarrito$2.99
- Mango Jarrito$2.99
- Mexican Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Monster Energy$3.99
- Orange Juice$1.99
- Pellegrino Water$2.99
- Pineapple Jarrito$2.99
- Red Bull$3.99
- Sangria Bottle Soda$2.99
- Squirt$2.99