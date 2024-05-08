Taqueria on Broad
Beverages
- Jarritos$3.25
Mexican flavor soda
- Mexican Coke$3.75
- Red Bull$4.00
- Mexican Fanta$3.75Out of stock
- Mexican Sprite$3.75Out of stock
- Sangria$3.75
- Manzanita$3.75
- Can Sprite$1.75
- Can Coke$1.75
- Can Coke Zero$1.75
- Can Ginger Ale$1.75
- Can Mountain Dew$1.75
- Can Dr Pepper$1.75
- Diet Coke$1.75
- Bottle Water$1.75
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Horchata$4.50Out of stock
- Jamaica$4.50Out of stock
- Piña / Pineapple$4.50
- Mango$4.50
Starters
- 8oz Chips and Guacamole$6.95
8oz Guacamole With Chips
- 8oz Chips and Queso$5.00
8oz Cheese Dip WIth Chips
- 8oz Chips and Salsa$3.50
8oz Salsa With Chips
- Serranos (5 Pieces)$7.95
5 bacon-wrapped peppers, stuffed with queso fresco with a jalapeño aioli dipping sauce
- 8oz Chorizo Dip$5.95
8oz Mexican Chorzio With Cheese Dip And Chips
- Trio Starters$10.00
5oz Cheese Dip, 5oz Gucacamole, 5oz Salsa With Chips
- Esquites$5.00
Esquites served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile powder and lime
- Street Corn$5.00
Street corn served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder and lime
Combos
- 2 Tacos and 2 Sides$12.95
TWO SOFT FLOUR / SOFT CORN TORTILLAS TACOS. WITH CHOICE OF TWO DIFFERENT PROTEINS OF YOUR CHOICE. WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.
- 1 Burrito and 2 Sides$12.95
12IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED BEANS, RICE,LETTUCE, JALAPENO AIOLI, AVOCADO, SHREDDED CHEESE. WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.
- 1 Quesadilla and 2 Sides$12.95
12IN FLOUR TORTILLA GRILLED WITH MELTED MOZZARELLA CHEESE. WITH PICO DE GALLO ANF SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE. WITH THE CHOICE OF TWO SIDES. EXTRA TOPPINGS WITH BE ADDED INSIDE!
- 1 Torta and 2 Sides$12.95
MEXICAN SANDWICH BOLILLO BUN, REFRIED BEANS , LETTUCE,TOMATO, AVOCADO, QUESO FRECO AND JALAPEÑO AILOLI. WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.
- 1 Lancha and 2 Sides$12.95
BOLILLO BREAD BOWL STUFFED WITH BASE OF REFRIED BEANS TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLDO , MOZZARELLA CHEESE, JALAPEÑO ALOLI. WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.
Burritos
- Broad Street Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, avocado, tomato and sour cream, and shredded cheese, add your choice of protein
- Burrito Queso Supreme$12.50
Your choice of meat. Rolled in a flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, avocado, tomate, sour cream, shreeded cheese and covered with our delicious cheese dip
- ATL Burrito$15.95
14in Tortilla Filled with beans, rice, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, avocado, tomate, sour cream and shredded cheese, with choice of protein
Entrees
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.50
Three Enchiladas Topped With Our Salsa Verde (Green Tomatillo, ), Sour Cream And shedded Cheese. Served With A Salad Lettuce, Sour cream, And Tomatoes. Side Of Mexican Rice.
- Enchiladas Rojas$12.50
Three Enchiladas Topped With Our Salsa Rojas (Chile De Arbor), Sour Cream And shedded Cheese. Served With A Salad Lettuce, Sour cream, And Tomatoes. Side Of Mexican Rice.
- Chimichanga$14.00
Fired Chimichanga. Topped With Queso Dip. Filled With Your choice Of meat. Side Salad Lettuce, Tomatoes, And Sour Cream. A Side of Mexican Rice.
- GSU bowl$12.00
bowl rice and beans, choice protein / toppings
- A.C.P$14.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice covered with cheese dip and tortillas
- Birria$16.00
Three birria-style meat tacos topped with onions and cilantro. Served
- Carne Asada$16.00
Grilled steak a side of rice and refried beans, a side salad, tomatillo salsa, and tortillaswith a rice and a cup of consommè
- Pollo Asado$15.50
Chicken, a side of rice and refried beans, a side salad, tomatillo salsa, and tortillas
- Platter Milanesa De Pollo$15.50
Beraded chicken, side rice and refried beans, side salad
- Tacos Dorados$14.50
Deep-fried rolled corn tortilla chicken tacos, a side of rice and refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, salsa, and cilantro
- Quesadillas$11.50
12" grilled quesadilla with melted Chihuahua cheese. Side of pico de gallo and sour cream. Stuffed with your choice of protein
- Torta$10.00
Mexican sandwich bolillo bun, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño aioli, a slice of queso fresco, and your choice of filling
- La Lancha$11.75
Bolillo bread bowl stuffed with a base of chorizo potato topped with pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, your choice of filling, and a side of jalapeño aioli
- Nachos$12.00
Chips and queso topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of protein
Soups and Salads
- Small Chicken Soup$5.75
House specialty chicken soup
- Large Chicken Soup$8.95
House specialty chicken soup
- Spinach Salad$8.00
Fresh spinach, tomato, mango, avocado, cucumber, and house dressing
- Taco Salad$11.00
Choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tostada$4.50
A crispy fried tortilla spread with refried beans and chicken tinga, topped with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and avocado, finished with a sprinkle of Mexican cheese
Side Orders
Tacos
- Asada Tacos$4.00
Asada / Steak Topped With Pico De Gallo.
- Ground beef$4.00
PICADILLO / GROUND BEEF - LETTUCE ,TOMATO AND SOUR CREAM.
- Brisket Tacos$4.50
BRISKET - SHREDDED BEEF BISKET, PICO DE GALLO , HABANERO SALSA AND AVOCADO.
- Chicken Milanesa Tacos$4.00
CHICKEN MILANESA- BREADED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TAMATO, AND JALAPEÑO AIOLI.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$4.00
GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO.
- Tinga Shredded Chicken$4.00
SHEDDED CHICKEN TINGA, LETTUCE, TAMATO, AND SOUR CREAM.
- Carnitas Tacos$4.00
PORK / CARNITAS TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO.
- Chorizo Tacos$4.00
Mexican Chorizo Topped With Cilantro And Onions.
- BBQ Pork Tacos$4.00
SLOW BAKED CARNITAS, HOUSE MADE BBQ AND COLESLAW.
- Al Pastor Tacos$4.00
COOKED MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS AND PINEAPPLE.
- Shrimp Grilled / Tempura Tacos$4.50
GRILLED SHRIMP / TEMPURA. TOPPED WITN PICO DE GALLO AND HABANERO SALSA.
- Snapper Tacos$4.50
GRILLED SNAPPER TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO RED ONIONS AND JALAPEÑO AIOLI.
- Fish Tacos$4.00
FISH- BREADED FRESH TILAPIA. TOPPED WITH COLESLAW, CHIPOTLE.
- Avocado Tacos$4.00
AVOCADO TEMPURA,SWEET CRON, RED ONIONS AND HABANERO SALSA.
- Veggie Tacos$4.00
VIGGLE - SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS. TOPPED WITH SWEET CORN, CONTJILA CHEESE, AND HABANERO SALSA.