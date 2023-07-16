Tacos

Taco Steak

$4.00

Grilled skirt steak on corn tortilla, topped with chopped onions & cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera.

Taco Pork

$4.00

Carnitas on corn tortilla, topped with onlinos, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa

Taco Fish

$4.00

Grilled Tilapia topped with shredded cabage and salsa ranchera

Taco Nopal

$4.00

Grilled chopped cactus on corn tortilla topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and salsa ranchera

Taco Lamb

$4.00

Barbacoa - Braised shreded lamb on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and spicy Guajillo Salsa

Taco Cecina

$4.00

Grilled flank steak on corn tortillas topped with oninos and cilantro and salsa ranchera

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Grilled Mexican chorizo on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and queso fresco

Taco Picadillo

$4.00

Stewed ground beef with potatoes and peas

Taco Suadero

$4.00

Steamed beef flank on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and salsa

Taco Lengua

$4.00

Steamed beef tongue on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa

Taco Cabeza

$4.00

Steamed beef head on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera

Taco Buche

$4.00

Grilled pork stomach on corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro and spicy guajillo salsa

Taco Shrimp

$4.00

Guacamole

Guacamole & Chips

$8.50

Mild

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Queso

$6.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.

Quesadillas Steak

$9.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese inside.

Quesadilla Chorizo

$9.95

Grilled flour tortillas with melted cheese and grilled chorizo inside.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.50

Hearty Chicken soup with veggies

Tortilla Soup

$7.50

On a light tomato broth topped with cream fresca, queso fresco & chile pasilla

Flautas

Flautas Chicken

$7.95

Flautas Papas

$7.95

Flautas Chicken Plate

$10.95

Flautas Papas Plate

$10.95

Tortas

Tortas

$8.95

Grilled sandwich on a portuguese roll. Get your choice of Steak, pork, Milanesa or Avocado

Tostadas

Tostadas

$7.95

Flat Crispy tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, crema fresca, queso fresco, avocado and salsa ranchera. Get your choice of beans, avocado, chicken or pork

Platos

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.95

Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Rojas

$11.95

Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on red mole sauce. Served with rice and beans

Burritas

$11.95

Flour tortilla wraps filled with your choice of ground beef, chorizo and egg or dried beef and egg. Served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Corn tortilla chips tossed on green tomatillo sauce and topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and chopped onions. Upgrade by adding shredded chicken.

Picadillo Plate

$13.95

Ground beef stew with peas and potatos

Chiles Rellenos

$14.95

Roasted Poblano Peppers filled with cheese, then lightly battered and finished with a tomato broth. Served with rice and beans and corn tortillas

Cecina Plate

$14.95

Grilled flank steak served with green chilaquiles and beans

Bistec Encebollado

$14.95

Grilled palomilla stead and onions served with rice and beans and tortillas

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Radish

$1.00

Side Cabbage

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side Tortillas Corn

$2.00

Side Tortillas Flour

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Tomato

$3.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Pint Ranchera Togo

$8.00

Chips Togo

$2.00

Chips Salsa Togo

$2.95

Dessert

Flan

$3.00

Cake Fee

$4.00

Brunch

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Two fried eggs over corn tortillas covered with salsa ranchera, served with beans, potatoes, and bacon

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.95

Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and serrano peppers. Served with Beans, potatoes and bacon

Huevos con chorizo

$11.95

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with beans,

Huevos con machaca

$11.95

Scrambled eggs with shredded dried beef (Como en el norte!) Served with beans, potatoes and bacon.

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Tortilla cips tossed with tomatillo green sauce and topped with crema, queso fresco and onions and cilantro

Torrejas

$11.95

Mexican French toast made with portugues rollsand cinamon batter. Served with maple syrup and bacon

Pozole

$7.50

Spicy pork and homminy soup

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side Papas

$4.00