Taqueria St Marks 79 St Marks Pl
Tacos
Taco Steak
Grilled skirt steak on corn tortilla, topped with chopped onions & cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera.
Taco Pork
Carnitas on corn tortilla, topped with onlinos, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa
Taco Fish
Grilled Tilapia topped with shredded cabage and salsa ranchera
Taco Nopal
Grilled chopped cactus on corn tortilla topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and salsa ranchera
Taco Lamb
Barbacoa - Braised shreded lamb on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and spicy Guajillo Salsa
Taco Cecina
Grilled flank steak on corn tortillas topped with oninos and cilantro and salsa ranchera
Taco Chorizo
Grilled Mexican chorizo on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera and queso fresco
Taco Picadillo
Stewed ground beef with potatoes and peas
Taco Suadero
Steamed beef flank on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and salsa
Taco Lengua
Steamed beef tongue on corn tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and chipotle salsa
Taco Cabeza
Steamed beef head on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and extra spicy salsa taquera
Taco Buche
Grilled pork stomach on corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro and spicy guajillo salsa
Taco Shrimp
Guacamole
Quesadillas
Soups
Tortas
Tostadas
Platos
Enchiladas Verdes
Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Rojas
Rolled soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or cheese, and covered on red mole sauce. Served with rice and beans
Burritas
Flour tortilla wraps filled with your choice of ground beef, chorizo and egg or dried beef and egg. Served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips tossed on green tomatillo sauce and topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and chopped onions. Upgrade by adding shredded chicken.
Picadillo Plate
Ground beef stew with peas and potatos
Chiles Rellenos
Roasted Poblano Peppers filled with cheese, then lightly battered and finished with a tomato broth. Served with rice and beans and corn tortillas
Cecina Plate
Grilled flank steak served with green chilaquiles and beans
Bistec Encebollado
Grilled palomilla stead and onions served with rice and beans and tortillas
Sides
Chips & Salsa
Side Guacamole
Side Avocado
Side Limes
Side Onions
Side Cilantro
Side Radish
Side Cabbage
Side Lettuce
Side Jalapeño
Side Crema
Side Queso Fresco
Side Tortillas Corn
Side Tortillas Flour
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Rice & Beans
Side Bacon
Side Tomato
Side Salsa
Pint Ranchera Togo
Chips Togo
Chips Salsa Togo
Dessert
Brunch
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs over corn tortillas covered with salsa ranchera, served with beans, potatoes, and bacon
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and serrano peppers. Served with Beans, potatoes and bacon
Huevos con chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with beans,
Huevos con machaca
Scrambled eggs with shredded dried beef (Como en el norte!) Served with beans, potatoes and bacon.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla cips tossed with tomatillo green sauce and topped with crema, queso fresco and onions and cilantro
Torrejas
Mexican French toast made with portugues rollsand cinamon batter. Served with maple syrup and bacon
Pozole
Spicy pork and homminy soup