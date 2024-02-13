Taqueria Tapatio 82A Broadway
Comida
Burritos
- Steak Burrito$9.99+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Chicken Burrito$9.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Beef Tongue Burrito$10.75+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Adobada Pork Burrito$9.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Fish Burrito$11.99+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Mix Burrito$10.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Mushroom Burrito$9.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Vegetarian Burrito$9.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Breakfast Burrito$9.50+
Tacos
- Adobada Pork Taco$3.50
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Chicken Taco$3.25
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Vegetarian Taco$3.25
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Chicharron Taco$3.50
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Steak Taco$3.99
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Fish Taco$4.25
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Beef Tongue Taco$4.25
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Combo Taco Steak$14.99
3 Tacos serverd with rice and beans
- Combo Taco Chicken$13.99
3 Tacos serverd with rice and beans
- Combo Taco Beef Tongue$15.99
3 Tacos serverd with rice and beans
- Combo Taco Adobada Pork$13.99
3 Tacos serverd with rice and beans
- Combo Taco Fish$13.25
3 Tacos serverd with rice and beans
Nachos
- Chicken Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, beef, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & jalapeño.
- Steak Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, beef, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & jalapeño.
- Vegetarian Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, beef, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & jalapeño.
- Beef Tongue Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, beef, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & jalapeño.
- Mix Nachos$13.25
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, beef, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & jalapeño.
Tortas
- Torta Adobada Pork$10.99
Bread served with refried beans, cheese, tomato, Chipotle sauce & sliced avocado.
- Torta Chicken$10.99
Bread served with refried beans, cheese, tomato, Chipotle sauce & sliced avocado.
- Torta Steak$11.50
Bread served with refried beans, cheese, tomato, Chipotle sauce & sliced avocado.
- Torta Beef Tongue$11.99
Bread served with refried beans, cheese, tomato, Chipotle sauce & sliced avocado.
- Torta Vegetarian$10.50
Bread served with refried beans, cheese, tomato, Chipotle sauce & sliced avocado.
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Steak$10.99
Flour tortilla, folded in half, filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and one or more meat options. Chips and Salsa included.
- Quesadilla Adobada Pork$10.50
Flour tortilla, folded in half, filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and one or more meat options. Chips and Salsa included.
- Quesadilla Chicken$10.50
Flour tortilla, folded in half, filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and one or more meat options. Chips and Salsa included.
- Quesadilla Vegetarian$10.50
Flour tortilla, folded in half, filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and one or more meat options. Chips and Salsa included.
- Quesadilla Beef Tongue$11.50
Flour tortilla, folded in half, filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and one or more meat options. Chips and Salsa included.
- Quesadilla Mixta 2$11.50
Flour tortilla, folded in half, filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and one or more meat options. Chips and Salsa included.
- Quesadilla Cheese$8.50
Flour tortilla, folded in half, filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and one or more meat options. Chips and Salsa included.
Pupusas
- Pupusa Cheese and Pork$3.50
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with one or more ingredients, served with "Curtido", our version of sour krout and salsa.
- Pupusa Cheese and Beans$3.50
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with one or more ingredients, served with "Curtido", our version of sour krout and salsa.
- Pupusa Cheese and Loroco$3.50
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with one or more ingredients, served with "Curtido", our version of sour krout and salsa.
- Pupusa Zuchinni$3.50
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with one or more ingredients, served with "Curtido", our version of sour krout and salsa.
Sides
- Corn Tamale$3.25
Corn dough wrapped in corn husks
- Tamal de Pollo$3.75
Corn dough filled with chicken wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves
- Tamal de Cerdo$3.75
Corn dough filled with pork wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves
- Empanada De Platano$3.50
Fried banana biscuit
- Empanada De Pollo$3.75
Fried corn biscuit filled with chicken
- Ticuco$3.75
Corn dough filled with beans wrapped in corn husks
- Arroz Blanco Container$6.00
- Arroz Amarillo Container$6.00
- Frijoles Container$6.00
- Guacamole$2.50
- Queso$1.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Chips And Salsa$6.00
- Tortillas$0.50
- Chorizo$1.75
- Platanos Fritos$5.00
- Lrg Yuca Frita Sin Chicharron$9.99
- Sml Yuca Frita Sin Chicharron$5.50
- Lrg Yuca Frita Con Chicharron$15.50
- Sml Yuca Frita Con Chicharron$8.25
- Orden Chicharron Large$16.50
- Ala de Pollo Frito$1.00
- pierna de pollo$1.50
- Fried Chicken Tight$3.00
- Fried Chicken Breast$5.00
- Salmon Only$10.50
- Small Chicharron$7.99
- Papas fritas Small$4.00
- Relleno Pacaya Only$6.50
- Relleno Guisquil Only$6.50
- Relleno Chile Only$7.50
- Relleno Ejote Only$6.50
- Papas Fritas Large$8.00
- Orden chicharron Small$8.25
Favoritos
Platos Criollos
- Carne Asada$16.99
Roast beef steak served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Tilapia Plate$13.50
Breaded tilapia fillet, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Plato Tapatio$19.99
Beed, chicken and pork, served with rice, bean, salad and tortillas.
- Pollo Asado$13.99
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Oven Roasted Chicken$13.99
Oven roasted
- Chicken Fajitas$15.99
Grilled chicken cut in strips sautéed with green, yellow and red peppers and onion, served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Steak Fajitas$16.50
Beef fajitas made with fresh meat marinated with flavorful seasoning, cooked with crisp, fresh, colorful bell peppers and red onion. Served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Mix Fajitas$16.50
Chicken and beef fajitas made with juicy chicken breast and fresh meat marinated with flavorful seasoning, cooked with crisp, fresh, colorful bell peppers and red onion. Served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Pollo Campestre$13.99
Two pieces of crispy fried breaded chicken served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Mojarra Frita Plate$17.99
Fresh fried Tilapia served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Chicken Stew$13.75
Delicious chicken prepared with our homemade sauce, potatoes and carrots, served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Beef Stew$14.75
Beef with potatoes and carrots served with rice, beans, salad and tomato slices.
- Salmon Plate$17.50
8 oz. piece of salmon, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
- Relleno Guisquil Plate$14.50
Chayote with cheese wrapped and fried, served with rice, beans and salad
- Relleno Pacaya Plate$14.50
Pacaya with cheese wrapped and fried, served with rice, beans and salad
- Relleno Ejote Plate$15.50
Green beans with cheese wrapped and fried, served with rice, beans and salad
- carne guisada plato$14.50
- Pescado Calzado Plate$19.99
- Pescado Calzado Only$11.00
- Torrejas$5.50
- Relleno Chile Plate$16.50
Taco Salad
- Taco Salad Steak$10.99
Fried 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Chicken$10.50
Fried 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Beef Tongue$11.75
Fried 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Vegetarian$10.50
Fried 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Pork$10.50
Fried 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Mix - Choose 2 Meat$11.50
Fried 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
Ensaladas
Sopas
Desayunos
- Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Fried eggs topped with a sauce made of tomato, green chili peppers and onions. Served with fried beans, farmer's cheese, sour cream, fried plantains and a choice of thin or hand made tortillas.
- Huevos Picados$11.99
Scrambled eggs served with fried beans, farmer's cheese, sour cream, fried plantains and a choice of thin or hand made tortillas.
- Huevos Con Chorizo$11.99
Scrambled eggs with pork chorizo, served with fried beans, farmer's cheese, sour cream, fried plantains, and a choice of thin or hand made tortillas.
- Western Omelette$11.99
Omelet
Postres
- Flan$4.25
Delicious sweet dessert made with a base of milk and eggs
- Bunuelos$1.50
Cassava dough dipped in honey
- Budin$4.25
Delicious soft dessert made with bread and banana
- Tres Leches$4.25
Sponge cake covered with cream, condensed milk and evaporated milk.
- Aroz En Leche$3.50
Delicious combination of rice, milk, sugar and cinnamon powder
- Tiramisu$4.25
Italian dessert with layers of sponge cake covered in coffee and cream
- Churros$4.99
Spanish fried dough filled with sweet cream
- Cheesecake$4.25
Sweet dessert made of a mixture of a soft, fresh cheese and sugar.
- Sweet Quesadilla Rounded$2.00
Sweet pound cake made with rice flour flavored with Parmesan cheese, baked in rounded trays topped with sesame seeds
- Sweet Quesadilla Square Large$6.99
Sweet pound cake made with rice flour flavored with Parmesan cheese, baked in rectangular trays topped with sesame seeds
Bebidas
Drinks
- Coffe Small$2.00
- Coffe Large$2.50
- Atol De Elote$4.50
Corn hot atole
- Bottled Coca Cola$3.50
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Cans$1.50
- Cebada$2.75+
Refreshing drink made with natural strawberry essence and a mix of spices (16 oz.)
- Horchata$3.50+
Refreshing natural drink made with pumpkin seeds, white rice, sesame seeds, peanuts, cocoa beans, cinnamon, nutmeg, coriander seeds and milk. (16 oz.)
- Hot Chocolate Lrg$2.75
- Jarritos$2.99
Mexican soda
- Maracuya$2.75+
Passion fruit natural drink (16 oz.)
- Maranon$2.75+
Cashew natural drink (16 oz.)
- Redbull$3.00
- Gatorade$2.50
- Aloe Vera$2.25
- Caprisun$1.25
- Chocolate Sml$2.25
- Guanavana 16 oz$2.25
- Guanavana 32 oz$6.00
- Horizon chocolate milk$1.99
- Jugo los Llanos$2.75
- Maracuya 16 oz$3.25
- Maracuya 32 oz$6.00
- Maranon 16 oz$3.25
- Maranon 32 oz$6.00
- Melon 16 oz$3.25
- Melon 32 oz$6.00
- Natural orange juice 16 oz$7.25
- Petit$1.75