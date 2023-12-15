Taqueria 84 809 3rd Avenue
Food
Tacos
All Tacos are served on a Homemade 6” Corn Tortilla
Tortas
Quesadillas
Burritos & Bowls
Nachos
Others
- Arroz Con Pollo$10.00
Rice, grilled chicken, queso, and (3) tortillas
- Asada Fries$10.00
Loaded French fries with steak or chicken melted queso, shredded cheese, pico, chipotle aioli, and guacamole
- Cantina Dip$9.75
Melted queso, chorizo, chicken, steak, pico de gallo, and (3) tortillas
- Fajita Platter$12.00
Steak or chicken, fajita vegetables, side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico, (1) sauce, and (3) tortillas
- Alambre Platter$12.00
Chicken, steak, chorizo, bell pepper, onion, melted shredded cheese, (1) sauce, and (3) tortillas
Salsa & Sauces
Beverage
Soft Drinks
Spiked Agua Fresca
Food order must be placed and a valid 21 and up ID must be presented at pick up.
Margaritas
Food order must be placed and a valid 21 and up ID must be presented at pick up.
(681) 204-3156
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM