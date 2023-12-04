Taquero Tacos and Donuts
Food
Specials
Tacos
- Carnitas Taco$5.15
pickled red onion, questo fresco, cilantro
- Tinga De Pollo Taco$4.95
pickled red onion, questo fresco, crema verde, cilantro
- Korean Pork Taco$5.25
kimchi, gochujang crema, scallion
- Carne Asada Taco$5.95
onion, chimichurri, cilantro
- Barbacoa Taco$5.15
onion, queso fresco, cilantro
- Mahi-Mahi Taco$5.95
shaved cabbage, pineapple salsa, baja crema, cilantro
- Cauliflower Taco$4.95
pickled red oion, grilled queso fresco, baja crema, cilantro
- Al Pastor Taco$5.50
seared pork loin, white onion, grilled pineapple, cilantro
- Street Tacos$11.95
any 3 proteins of your choosing, topped with onions and cilantro, served on corn tortillas with a side of salsa
Bowls
- Carnitas Bowl$14.25
pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, baja crema
- Tinga De Pollo Bowl$13.95
pickled red onion, queso fresco, crema verde, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, avocado crema
- Korean Pork Bowl$14.45
kimchi, gochujang sauce, gochujang crema, scallion, rice, black beans
- Carne Asada Bowl$14.70
onion, chimichurri, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, queso fresco, baja crema
- Barbacoa Bowl$14.25
onion, queso fresco, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, baja crema
- Mahi-Mahi Bowl$14.70
shaved cabbage, pineapple salsa, cilantro, baja crema, cilantro rice, black beans
- Cauliflower Bowl$13.95
pickled red onion, grilled queso fresco, baja crema, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans
- Plain Bowl$9.45
Pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, rice, black beans, Baja crema
Burrito
- Carnitas Burrito$14.25
pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, Avocado crema
- Tinga De Pollo Burrito$13.95
pickled red onion, queso fresco, crema verde, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, baja crema
- Korean Pork Burrito$14.45
kimchi, gochujang crema, scallion, cilantro rice, black beans, pickled red onion, cilantro
- Carne Asada Burrito$14.70
onion, chimichurri, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, queso fresco
- Barbacoa Burrito$14.25
onion, queso fresco, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, baja crema
- Mahi-Mahi Burrito$14.70
shaved cabbage, pineapple salsa, cilantro, baja crema, cilantro rice, black beans
- Cauliflower Burrito$13.95
pickled red onion, queso blanco, baja crema, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans
- Plain Burrito$9.45
Pickled red onion, queso fresco, Baja crema, salsa Roja, cilantro rice, black beans , cilantro
Salads
- Carnitas Salad$14.25
pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, honey chipotle vinaigrette
- Tinga De Pollo Salad$13.95
pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, honey chipotle vinaigrette
- Korean Pork Salad$14.45
kimchi, gochujang, scallion, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, honey, chipotle vinaigrette
- Carne Asada Salad$14.70
white onion, chimichurri, cilantro, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, cilantro, honey chipotle vinaigrette
- Barbacoa Salad$14.25
white onion, queso fresco, cilantro, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, cilantro, honey, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mahi-Mahi Salad$14.70
shaved cabbage, pineapple salsa, cilantro, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, pickled red onions, honey, chipotle vinaigrette
- Cauliflower Salad$13.95
pickled red onion, grilled queso fresco, cilantro, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, honey chipotle vinaigrette
- Plain Salad$9.45
pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, honey chipotle vinaigrette
Kids Menu
Donuts
- Cinnamon Sugar Donuts$4.50
half dozen cinnamon sugar donuts
- Maple Bacon Donuts$4.95
half dozen
- Blueberry Hibiscus Donuts$4.95
half dozen
- Fruity Pebbles$4.95
half dozen
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$4.95
half dozen
- Caramel Coffee Crunch$4.95
half dozen
- Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
half dozen
- Key Lime Pie$4.95
half dozen
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup$4.95
half dozen
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry Donuts$4.95
half dozen
- Lemon Poppy Seed Donuts$4.95
half dozen
- Caramel Apple Pie$4.95
half dozen
- Raspberry Cheesecake$4.95
half dozen
- Powdered Sugar Donuts$4.50
half dozen
- Boston Cream Pie$4.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.95Out of stock
Quesadilla
Taco Boxes
- Large Taco Box (4-6 ppl)$70.00
15 tacos (choose up to 2 flavors), rice and beans, chips and guacamole, salsa verde, salsa roja, 12 donuts (choose up to 2 flavors.) Comes with all taco fixings* Note: Korean Pork will come with a side of gochujang crema/scallions. To add kimchi and additional toppings not included see Small Box Additions.
- Small Taco Box (2-3 ppl)$36.00
6 tacos (choose up to 2 flavors), rice and beans, chips, salsa roja 6 donuts (choose 1 flavor) Comes with side of Baja crema, pickled red onions, queso fresco, limes. Note: Korean Pork will come with a side of gochujang crema/scallions. To add kimchi and additional toppings not included see Small Box Additions.
Breakfast
- Breakfast Tacos$6.50
Pick your protein: scrambled eggs, salsa roja, queso chihuahua, cilantro, white onion. Two tacos per order.
- Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Pick your protein: scrambled eggs, chili lime home fries, salsa roja, queso chihuahua, cilantro, white onion. Note: Korean Pork includes kimchi/scallion, Mahi-Mahi includes pineapple salsa/red cabbage.
Sides
- Sm Salsa Roja$1.00
Salsa Roja
- Lg Salsa Roja$2.00
- Sm Salsa Verde$1.00
Salsa Roja
- Lg Salsa Verde$2.00
- Sm Queso Blanco$4.50
Queso Blanco
- Lg Queso Blanco$7.75
- Mini Guacamole$2.95
Guacamole
- Sm Guacamole$5.95
- Lg Guacamole$11.95
- Rice and Beans$3.95
rice, beans, queso fresco
- Sm Chips$2.95
seasoned tortilla chips
- Lg Chips$5.50
- Chicharrones$2.75
- Extra Shell$0.60
- Chicken Tinga Dip$15.00
spicy chicken tinga, cream cheese, taquero hot sauce, scallions, served with an 8 oz. bag of seasoned tortilla chips. serves 3-5 people.
Drinks
Beverages
- Coke Can$2.25
- Diet Coke Can$2.25
- Saratoga Water$2.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.25
- Jarritos Lime$3.25
- Sunkist Grape Soda$2.25
- A&W Cream Soda$2.25
- Arizona Tea$2.25
- Jarritos Passionfruit$3.25
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.25
- Sunkist Orange Soda$2.25
- A&W Root Beer$2.25
- Squirt$2.25
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.25
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$2.25Out of stock
- Jumex Pineapple$2.25
- Jumex Guava$2.25
- Jarritos Strawberry$3.25
- Mexican Fanta$3.25
- Jumex Mango$2.25
- Snapple Orange Mango$2.25
- Jumex Strawberry Banana Nectar$2.25
- Jarritos Tamarind$3.25
- Jarritos Watermelon$3.25
- 7 Up$2.25
- Gatorade$2.50
- Mexican Coca-Cola$3.25
- Mexican Sprite$3.25
- Jarritos Guava$3.25
- ZOA Energy Drink$3.75
- Juice Box$1.00
- Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water$3.25
- Open Drink