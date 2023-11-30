Taques Bar & Grill 32758 Grand River Avenue
Food Menu
Tacos
- Street Tacos$15.00
Four tacos per order. Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, limes, side of grilled onions, jalapeño, and radishes.
- Taco de camaron$8.00
Tempura shrimp, or grilled shrimp your choice of corn tortilla, soft flour tortilla, or lettuce wrap, served with shredded cabbage, pineapple pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.
- Tacos de Pescado$8.00
Flounder fish, breaded and fried. Corn tortilla, soft flour tortilla, or lettuce wrap Served with shredded cabbage, pineapple pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.
Appetizers
- Tacos Dorados$14.00
Five crispy corn shells stuffed with your choice of ground beef or potato topped with refried beans, sour cream, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, guacamole, and green salsa on the side.
- Sopes$16.00
Four handmade corn tortillas, fried until golden, filled with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of meat.
- Ceviche de Camaron$15.00
Shrimp, lime, spices mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, avocado, and cucumber.
- Esquites$9.00
Corn, grilled onions, poblano peppers, and queso fresco served with tortilla chips.
- Choriqueso$14.00
Mexican cheese dip made with gratin house blend cheese and chorizo and served with tortilla chips and flour tortillas.
- Nachos$12.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips smothered in pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos
Manjares Mexicanos
- Mole Colorado$19.00
Boneless chicken thigh, mole salsa, Mexican rice, with a choice of corn or flour tortilla.
- Pozole$14.00
Traditional pork stew with hominy and garnished with shredded red cabbage, radishes, and onions served with tortilla chips.
- Birria$19.00
Beef slow-cooked to perfection with a combination of savory flavors and served with rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onion, radishes, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Chile Relleno$18.00
Poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese and smothered in mild red sauce, served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas.
Dinners
- Alambres$22.00
Your choice of meat served with grilled bell peppers, onions, and melted Mexican cheese blend served in a skillet with a side of rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and soft corn or flour tortillas.
- Enchiladas$15.00
3 corn tortillas smothered with red or green salsa, with a choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with melted Mexican cheese blend. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
- Tamales$12.00
3 chicken tamales wrapped in authentic soft corn dough and steamed to perfection, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, and green salsa.
- Flautas$13.00
Four deep-fried rolled corn tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or potato served with non-spicy green salsa, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, and queso fresco.
- Quesabirrias$20.00
Three corn birria quesadillas, consommé dip, queso fresco, radishes, onions, Jalapenos, rice, and beans.
- Taques-Burguer$15.00
Angus beef patty, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Mexican cheese blend. Served with tornado fries.
- Quesadilla$10.00
12” Flour tortilla, melted cheese, avocado salsa, pineapple pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Salads
Kids Menu
Sides
- Chipotle Ranch$1.00+
- Avocado Sauce$3.00+
- Tornado Fries$5.00
Deep fried spiral-cut whole potato seasoned.
- Guacamole$3.00+
- Sour cream$1.00
- Mild House Salsa$1.00+
- Hot House Salsa$1.00+
- French Fries$4.00
- Chips$5.00
- Pineapple Pico$2.00+
- Pico de gallo$1.00+
- Refried Beans 8oz$4.00
- Whole Pinto Beans 8oz$4.00
- Mexican Rice 8oz$4.00
- Charro Beans 8oz$7.00
Pinto beans, bacon, onion, cilantro, and chorizo and bell peppers.
- Tortilla$5.00
(5)
Desserts
Lunch Menu
- Chilaquiles$10.00
Tortilla chips smothered with red or green salsa, two eggs, onion, refried beans, rice, queso fresco, melted cheese, sour cream, and avocado slices.
- Huevos con Chorizo$12.00
Two scrambled eggs served with chorizo, rice, refried beans, and avocado slices, served with a cheese quesadilla and tortillas.
- Egg Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, melted Mexican Cheese blend, served with sour cream, and guacamole.
- Breakfast Burritos$9.00
Egg, cheese, onion, and bell peppers served with tornado fries.