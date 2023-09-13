Taquikardia Mexican Fish Taqueria
TACOS
Taco Plate
Fish Taco Plate
Three (3) Baja Beer Battered Fish Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Coleslaw, tomato Sauce, and Chipotle Sauce
Shrimp Taco Plate
Three (3) Baja Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Coleslaw, tomato Sauce, and Chipotle Sauce
Flank Steak Taco Plate
Three (3) Grilled Flank Steak Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese
Chicken Breast Taco Plate
Three (3) Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese
Picadillo Taco Plate
Three (3) Ground beef stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese
Guiso de Pollo Taco Plate
Three (3) Chicken Stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese
Birria de Res Taco Plate
Three (3) Jalisco Style Beef Stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese
Vegetarian Stew Taco Plate
Al Pastor Taco Plate
Flautas Plate Chicken
Burrito
Fish Burrito
lightly breaded tilapia fish on a flour tortilla with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, red tomato sauce.
Shrimp Burrito
lighlty breaded shrimp on a flour tortilla with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, red tomato sauce
Flank Steak Burrito
steak meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, grilled onions and bell peppers.
Chicken Breast Burrito
grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, lettuce, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo.
Picadillo Burrito
ground beef stew meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce, beans
Guiso de Pollo Burrito
chicken stew meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce
Birria de res Burrito
Jalisco style beef stew on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, and your choice of Letters, Beans or Rice
Vegetarian Stew Burrito
zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot
Al Pastor Burrito
Quesadilla
Fish Quesadilla
fish battered in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes
Shrimp Quesadilla
shrimp battered in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes
Flank Steak Quesadilla
grilled flank steakin a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes
Chicken Breast Quesadilla
grilled chicken in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes
Picadillo Quesadilla
ground beef stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes
Guiso de Pollo Quesadilla
chicken stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes
Birria de Res Quesadilla
Jalisco style beef stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes
Vegetarian Stew Quesadilla
zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Taco - Single
Fish Taco
One (1) Baja Beer Battered Fish Tacos on a regular size Corn Tortilla
Shrimp Taco
One (1) Baja Beer Battereed Shrimp Tacos
Flanksteak Taco
One (1) Grilled Flank Steak Tacos
Chicken Breast Taco
One (1) Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos
Picadillo Taco
One (1) Ground beef stew meat tacos
Guiso de Pollo Taco
One (1) Chicken Stew Taco
Birria de Res Taco
One (1) Jalisco Style Beef Stew Tacos
Vegetarian Stew Taco Single
zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot
Al Pastor
Tortas
TEX-MEX
Crispy Taco Plate
Chimichanga
Flank Steak Chimichanga
steak and refried beans deep fried in a flour tortilla and covered with a sauce and melted cheese with rice and beans
Chicken Breast Chimichanga
chicken and beand in a flour tortilla deep fried and covered in sauce of choice, with rice and beans.
Picadillo Chimichanga
ground beef stew with beans, deep fried in a flour tortilla with sauce of choice, rice and beans.
Guiso de Pollo Chimichanga
ground beef stew with beans, deep fried in a flour tortilla with sauce of choice, rice and beans.
Vegetarian Stew Chimichanga
zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot
Enchiladas
Nachos
Salad Bowl
Fish Salad Bowl
breaded or grilled Tilapia fish, mixed greens, coleslaw , grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, tortilla strips.
Shrimp Salad Bowl
breaded fried shrimp, mixed greens, coleslaw, chipotle sauce grated cheese, sour cream.
Flank Steak Salad Bowl
grilled steak with mixed greens, grilled onions and bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grated cheese, tortilla strips.
Chicken Breast Salad Bowl
chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled onions and bell peppers, grated cheese, chipotle sauce, sour cream, tortilla strips.
Picadillo Salad Bowl
beef stew with,mixed greens, grilled onions and bell pepper, grated cheese, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortilla strips
Guiso de Pollo Salad Bowl
chicken stew, mixed greens, grated cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grilled onions with bells peppers, tortilla strips.
Birria de Res Salad Bowl
chicken stew, mixed greens, grated cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grilled onions with bells peppers, tortilla strips.
Vegetarian Stew Salad Bowl
zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot
Taco Salad
DRINKS
Drinks
Mexican Coke
coke soda flavor imported from mexico
Mexican Sprite
lime soda flavor imported from mexico
Mexican Fanta
orange flavored imported from mexico
Topochico
mineral water imported from mexico
Jarrito Lime
lime flavored imported from mexico
Mandarin Jarrito
mandarin flavored imported from mexico
Jarrito Tamarindo
tamarindo flavored imported from mexico
Jarrito Pineapple
pineapple flavored imported from mexico
Bottled Water
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Sangría Señoral
Squirt
Sidral Munded
Topo Chico Limon
Jarrito Guava
Jarrito Guava
Soda Canc, Soda En Lata
Topo Chico Grande 750 Ml
Sprite 16 Oz Plastic
Coca Cola 16 Oz Plastic
Aguas Frescas
BREAKFAST
Chorizo and Egg Taco
chorizo scrambled with eggs
Sausage and Egg Taco
sausage scrambled with eggs
Bacon and Egg Taco
bacon scrambled with eggs
Chilaquiles
sauce of choice on fried tortilla chips and melted cheese , refried beans and potato stew.
Migas and Eggs
fried tortilla with scramble eggs serve with potato stew with refried beans
Breakfast Burrito
4 eggs scrambled with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo and your veggie option. Wrapped with a 12 inch Flour tortilla
Egg Plate
Your choice Egg style, ( Huevos Rancheros, A La Mexicana, Scrambled or Sunny side up with a side of Potato stew and refried beans with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Menudo 16oz
Menudo 32oz
Potato and Egg Taco
Egg Taco
Bean and Cheese Taco
DESSERT
Banana Pudding
pudding with nilla wafers and whipped topping
Fried Ice Cream
vanilla ice cram covered in crunch with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whip cream and cherry .
Cheesecake Chimichanga
cheesecake deep fried on a flour tortilla with strawberry gravy sauce and whipped cream with cherry garnish
Vanilla Ice Cream With Churros
Churros ( 1 )
SIDES
Queso
Melted Velveeta Cheese with diced veggies and bacon
Queso con Carnes
Melted Velveeta Cheese mixed with Picadillo Stew
Chips and Salsa
Our home made tomato sauce
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado mixed with our home made recipes
Beans and Rice
Refried beans made with olive oil and our home made mexican rice
Beans
Refried beans made with olive oil
Rice
Our home made mexican rice made
Jalapeno
8oz container. Made with Jalapenos and olive oil
Habanero
8oz container. Made with tomatillo and abanero peppers
Serrano
8oz container. Made with tomatillo and serrano peppers