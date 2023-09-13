TACOS

Taco Plate

Fish Taco Plate

Fish Taco Plate

$8.83

Three (3) Baja Beer Battered Fish Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Coleslaw, tomato Sauce, and Chipotle Sauce

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$9.36

Three (3) Baja Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Coleslaw, tomato Sauce, and Chipotle Sauce

Flank Steak Taco Plate

Flank Steak Taco Plate

$9.36

Three (3) Grilled Flank Steak Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Chicken Breast Taco Plate

Chicken Breast Taco Plate

$9.10

Three (3) Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Picadillo Taco Plate

Picadillo Taco Plate

$8.56

Three (3) Ground beef stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Guiso de Pollo Taco Plate

Guiso de Pollo Taco Plate

$8.56

Three (3) Chicken Stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Birria de Res Taco Plate

Birria de Res Taco Plate

$9.36

Three (3) Jalisco Style Beef Stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Vegetarian Stew Taco Plate

$8.26
Al Pastor Taco Plate

Al Pastor Taco Plate

$9.36Out of stock

Flautas Plate Chicken

$9.25

Burrito

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$8.25

lightly breaded tilapia fish on a flour tortilla with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, red tomato sauce.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$8.75

lighlty breaded shrimp on a flour tortilla with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, red tomato sauce

Flank Steak Burrito

Flank Steak Burrito

$9.36

steak meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, grilled onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Breast Burrito

Chicken Breast Burrito

$8.50

grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, lettuce, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo.

Picadillo Burrito

Picadillo Burrito

$8.00

ground beef stew meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce, beans

Guiso de Pollo Burrito

Guiso de Pollo Burrito

$8.00

chicken stew meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce

Birria de res Burrito

Birria de res Burrito

$8.75

Jalisco style beef stew on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, and your choice of Letters, Beans or Rice

Vegetarian Stew Burrito

Vegetarian Stew Burrito

$9.36

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.36Out of stock

Quesadilla

Fish Quesadilla

Fish Quesadilla

$8.25

fish battered in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.75

shrimp battered in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Flank Steak Quesadilla

Flank Steak Quesadilla

$8.75

grilled flank steakin a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Chicken Breast Quesadilla

Chicken Breast Quesadilla

$8.50

grilled chicken in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Picadillo Quesadilla

Picadillo Quesadilla

$8.00

ground beef stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Guiso de Pollo Quesadilla

Guiso de Pollo Quesadilla

$8.00

chicken stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Birria de Res Quesadilla

Birria de Res Quesadilla

$8.75

Jalisco style beef stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Vegetarian Stew Quesadilla

Vegetarian Stew Quesadilla

$8.00

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.36Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Taco - Single

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.21

One (1) Baja Beer Battered Fish Tacos on a regular size Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$3.69

One (1) Baja Beer Battereed Shrimp Tacos

Flanksteak Taco

Flanksteak Taco

$3.69

One (1) Grilled Flank Steak Tacos

Chicken Breast Taco

Chicken Breast Taco

$3.48

One (1) Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos

Picadillo Taco

Picadillo Taco

$2.94

One (1) Ground beef stew meat tacos

Guiso de Pollo Taco

Guiso de Pollo Taco

$2.94

One (1) Chicken Stew Taco

Birria de Res Taco

Birria de Res Taco

$3.69

One (1) Jalisco Style Beef Stew Tacos

Vegetarian Stew Taco Single

$3.21

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.21Out of stock

Tortas

Chicken Fajita Torta

$11.95

Flank Steak Torta

$11.95

Shrimp Torta

$11.95

Tilapia Fish Torta

$11.95

Al Pastor Torta

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Stew Torta

$11.95

Picadillo Torta

$11.95

Birria de Res Torta

$12.95

Vegetarian torta

$11.95

TEX-MEX

Crispy Taco Plate

Picadillo Crispy Taco Plate

Picadillo Crispy Taco Plate

$8.55

ground meat stew on a taco shell with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato

Guiso de Pollo Crispy Taco Plate

Guiso de Pollo Crispy Taco Plate

$8.55

chicken stew on a taco shell with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato

Vegetarian Stew Crispy Taco Plate

$7.75

zucchini, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Chimichanga

Flank Steak Chimichanga

Flank Steak Chimichanga

$9.85

steak and refried beans deep fried in a flour tortilla and covered with a sauce and melted cheese with rice and beans

Chicken Breast Chimichanga

Chicken Breast Chimichanga

$9.85

chicken and beand in a flour tortilla deep fried and covered in sauce of choice, with rice and beans.

Picadillo Chimichanga

Picadillo Chimichanga

$8.50

ground beef stew with beans, deep fried in a flour tortilla with sauce of choice, rice and beans.

Guiso de Pollo Chimichanga

Guiso de Pollo Chimichanga

$8.50

ground beef stew with beans, deep fried in a flour tortilla with sauce of choice, rice and beans.

Vegetarian Stew Chimichanga

Vegetarian Stew Chimichanga

$7.75

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada Dinner (ground beef)

Beef Enchilada Dinner (ground beef)

$8.45
Sour Cream Enchilada Dinner

Sour Cream Enchilada Dinner

$8.25

Vegetarian Option Enchiladas

$7.75

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$7.95

Nachos

Flank Steak Nachos

Flank Steak Nachos

$9.25
Chicken Breast Nachos

Chicken Breast Nachos

$9.25
Crazy Nachos

Crazy Nachos

$8.50

Vegetarian Stew Nachos

$7.75Out of stock

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Salad Bowl

Fish Salad Bowl

$8.50

breaded or grilled Tilapia fish, mixed greens, coleslaw , grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, tortilla strips.

Shrimp Salad Bowl

Shrimp Salad Bowl

$8.50

breaded fried shrimp, mixed greens, coleslaw, chipotle sauce grated cheese, sour cream.

Flank Steak Salad Bowl

$8.50

grilled steak with mixed greens, grilled onions and bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grated cheese, tortilla strips.

Chicken Breast Salad Bowl

Chicken Breast Salad Bowl

$8.50

chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled onions and bell peppers, grated cheese, chipotle sauce, sour cream, tortilla strips.

Picadillo Salad Bowl

$8.50

beef stew with,mixed greens, grilled onions and bell pepper, grated cheese, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortilla strips

Guiso de Pollo Salad Bowl

$8.50

chicken stew, mixed greens, grated cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grilled onions with bells peppers, tortilla strips.

Birria de Res Salad Bowl

$9.50

chicken stew, mixed greens, grated cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grilled onions with bells peppers, tortilla strips.

Vegetarian Stew Salad Bowl

$8.50

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Taco Salad

Ground Beef Taco Salad

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$8.45
Guiso de Pollo Crispy Taco Salad

Guiso de Pollo Crispy Taco Salad

$8.45
Flank Steak Crispy Taco Salad

Flank Steak Crispy Taco Salad

$9.80
Chicken Breast Crispy Taco Salad

Chicken Breast Crispy Taco Salad

$9.80

Veggie Option Taco Salad

$8.75

Flautas Chicken/pollo

$9.25Out of stock

DRINKS

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.91

coke soda flavor imported from mexico

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

lime soda flavor imported from mexico

Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$2.75

orange flavored imported from mexico

Topochico

Topochico

$2.75

mineral water imported from mexico

Jarrito Lime

Jarrito Lime

$2.75

lime flavored imported from mexico

Mandarin Jarrito

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.75

mandarin flavored imported from mexico

Jarrito Tamarindo

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.75

tamarindo flavored imported from mexico

Jarrito Pineapple

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.75

pineapple flavored imported from mexico

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.44
Jarrito Fruit Punch

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.75
Sangría Señoral

Sangría Señoral

$2.75
Squirt

Squirt

$2.75
Sidral Munded

Sidral Munded

$2.75
Topo Chico Limon

Topo Chico Limon

$2.75
Jarrito Guava

Jarrito Guava

$2.75
Jarrito Guava

Jarrito Guava

$2.75
Soda Canc, Soda En Lata

Soda Canc, Soda En Lata

$1.44
Topo Chico Grande 750 Ml

Topo Chico Grande 750 Ml

$5.50
Sprite 16 Oz Plastic

Sprite 16 Oz Plastic

$1.75
Coca Cola 16 Oz Plastic

Coca Cola 16 Oz Plastic

$2.01

Aguas Frescas

Horchata 32 oz

$3.50

Lemonade 32 oz

$3.50

Jamaica 32 oz

$3.50

Pineapple 32oz

$3.50

Mango 32 oz

$3.50

Horchata 24 oz

$2.95

Lemonade 24 oz

$2.95

Jamaica 24 oz

$2.95

Pineapple 24 oz

$2.95

Mango 24 oz

$2.95

BREAKFAST

Chorizo and Egg Taco

$2.35

chorizo scrambled with eggs

Sausage and Egg Taco

$2.35

sausage scrambled with eggs

Bacon and Egg Taco

$2.35

bacon scrambled with eggs

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$8.00

sauce of choice on fried tortilla chips and melted cheese , refried beans and potato stew.

Migas and Eggs

$8.00

fried tortilla with scramble eggs serve with potato stew with refried beans

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

4 eggs scrambled with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo and your veggie option. Wrapped with a 12 inch Flour tortilla

Egg Plate

Egg Plate

$8.00

Your choice Egg style, ( Huevos Rancheros, A La Mexicana, Scrambled or Sunny side up with a side of Potato stew and refried beans with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Menudo 16oz

Menudo 16oz

$6.95
Menudo 32oz

Menudo 32oz

$12.95

Potato and Egg Taco

$2.35

Egg Taco

$2.35

Bean and Cheese Taco

$2.35

SEAFOOD

Ceviche

Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$3.75
Ceviche Order 16oz

Ceviche Order 16oz

$10.35

Agua Chile 16oz

$11.35

Coctel Shrimp

$11.95

KIDS MENU

Kid's Menu

Crispy Taco Kid's Plate

$4.00

ground beef crispy taco with rice and beans

Quesadilla Kid's Plate

$4.00

cheese quesadilla with rice and beans

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.50

pudding with nilla wafers and whipped topping

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50Out of stock

vanilla ice cram covered in crunch with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whip cream and cherry .

Cheesecake Chimichanga

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.50

cheesecake deep fried on a flour tortilla with strawberry gravy sauce and whipped cream with cherry garnish

Vanilla Ice Cream With Churros

$6.50

Churros ( 1 )

$2.00

SIDES

Queso

Queso

$5.00

Melted Velveeta Cheese with diced veggies and bacon

Queso con Carnes

Queso con Carnes

$6.00

Melted Velveeta Cheese mixed with Picadillo Stew

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Our home made tomato sauce

Guacamole

$6.00

Fresh Avocado mixed with our home made recipes

Beans and Rice

$4.00

Refried beans made with olive oil and our home made mexican rice

Beans

Beans

$2.50

Refried beans made with olive oil

Rice

$2.50

Our home made mexican rice made

Jalapeno

$3.25

8oz container. Made with Jalapenos and olive oil

Habanero

$3.25

8oz container. Made with tomatillo and abanero peppers

Serrano

$3.25

8oz container. Made with tomatillo and serrano peppers

French Fries

$2.95
Elote 12 Oz

Elote 12 Oz

$4.49
Elote 16 Oz

Elote 16 Oz

$5.59

Extra Salsa 2 oz

$0.75

Extra Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Limes(2)

$0.50

Vaso Con Hielo

$0.50

Chamoy Stick

$0.75

Tortilla Soup

$4.95

Tortillas Arina, (4)

$1.00

Potato Chips

$2.95

Tortillas Maiz Orden (4)

$1.00

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

BEER & MARGARITAS

Beers

Michelada 24 oz

Michelada 24 oz

$7.95
Modelo Especial 12 oz bottle

Modelo Especial 12 oz bottle

$4.50
Modelo Negra Especial 12 oz bottle

Modelo Negra Especial 12 oz bottle

$4.75

Chamoy Stick

$0.75

Topo Chico Con Clamato32 Oz

$5.00

Topo ,chico Preparado 32 Oz

$4.00

Margaritas

Frozen Regular Margarita 12 oz

Frozen Regular Margarita 12 oz

$5.00
Frozen Regular Margarita 24 oz

Frozen Regular Margarita 24 oz

$9.50
Margarita to go gallon

Margarita to go gallon

$45.00
Frozen Tamarindo Margarita 12 oz

Frozen Tamarindo Margarita 12 oz

$5.50
Frozen Tamarindo Margarita 24 oz

Frozen Tamarindo Margarita 24 oz

$10.50
Frozen Mango Margarita 12 oz

Frozen Mango Margarita 12 oz

$5.50
Frozen Mango Margarita 24 oz

Frozen Mango Margarita 24 oz

$10.50
Frozen Strawberry Margarita 12 oz

Frozen Strawberry Margarita 12 oz

$5.50
Frozen Strawberry Margarita 24 oz

Frozen Strawberry Margarita 24 oz

$10.50
Blue Margarita 12 oz

Blue Margarita 12 oz

$7.00
Blue Margarita 24 oz

Blue Margarita 24 oz

$12.50
Margarita on the Rocks 12 oz

Margarita on the Rocks 12 oz

$5.00
Margarita on the Rocks 24 oz

Margarita on the Rocks 24 oz

$9.50
Premium Margarita on the Rocks 12 oz

Premium Margarita on the Rocks 12 oz

$9.00
Premium Margarita on the Rocks 24 oz

Premium Margarita on the Rocks 24 oz

$16.50

16 Oz. Margarita

$6.95

Paloma ( Cazadores Rep. Tequila) 16 Oz

$6.95

Paloma ( herradura Tequila) 16 Oz

$6.95

SOUPS

Menudo 32 oz

$12.95Out of stock

Pozole 32 Oz

$12.95Out of stock

Consome Birria Soup 32oz

$12.95

ChickenTortilla Soup 32 Oz

$12.95

Menudo 16 Oz

$6.95Out of stock

Consome Birria 16 Oz.

$4.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup 16 Oz.

$4.95