Excited to serve the Amherst/Williamsville area
Taquito Lindo - Taco Lounge Williamsville
Appetizers
- Avocado Fries$8.00
Deep fried avocado served with a chipotle mayo dipping sauce
- Fried Artichoke Bites$8.00
Deep fried artichokes served with a honey chipotle dipping sauce
- Tostas de Salchicas Al Diablo$12.00
Polish sausage & sauteed onion on baguette covered in spicy chipotle cream sauce
- Paleta de arrachera$15.00
Flank steak stuffed with provolone, sun dried tomatoes and spinach, served with a serrano chimichurri salsa
- Loaded Nachos$15.00
Tortillas chips covered in our in-house queso, topped with your choice of meat, red onions, jalapeño, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Chips & Guac$8.00
- Chips And Queso$8.00
- Chips And Salsa$1.00
- Just Queso$5.00
- Just Salsa$1.00
- Just Guac$5.00
Food
Tacos
Quesadilla
Burrito
Rice Bowl
Alcohol
Beer
- Modelo$5.00
- Negro Modelo$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- XX$5.00
- XX Amber$5.00
- Coronita$3.00
- Modelito$3.00
- Blue Light$4.00
- Victoria$5.00
- Pacifico$5.00
- Blue$4.00
- Bud$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Corona Premier$5.00
- EBC Blueberry$7.00
- Hayburner$7.00
- Mic Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Moonlight Fog$9.00
- Pancho's$7.00
- Resurgence Bridge Pilsner$7.00
- Resurgence Citmo IPA$9.00
- Southern Tier IPA$7.00
- Stella$5.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Guiness$7.00
- NA labbatts$5.00
- Flying Bison Buff$5.00
- Blackbird Cider$5.00
- rusty chain$7.00
- hayburner$8.00
- hamburg cider$7.00
Seltzer
Taquito Lindo - Taco Lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 276-8064
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM