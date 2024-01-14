TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
Popular Items
Cold Antipasti
- Bruschetta$12.00
Homemade italian bread topped with a chopped medley of italian herbs, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
- Antipasto Tarantella$15.00
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, marinated mushrooms, red beans, sicilian caponata and piece of caprese
- Caprese$12.00
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh picked basil, drizzled extra virgin olive oil & garnished with roasted peppers
- Burrata Buffala Mozzarella$16.00
Fresh burrata cheese and sliced tomatoes decorated arugula with roasted peppers
- Anitpasto Classico$16.00
Traditional italian antipasto of meats, cheeses and giardiniere
- Filet Carpaccio$16.00
Delicate thinly sliced filet mignon marinated in lemon & olive oil topped with capers, onions & parmesan cheese served over mixed greens
Hot Antipasti
- Mussels Marinara$17.00
Mussels sautéed in marinara sauce with fresh picked basil
- Mama’s Meatballs$14.00
Homemade meat balls in pomodoro sauce topped with ricotta cheese
- Shrimp alla Tarantella$18.00
Shrimp sautéed with garlic & tomatoes and served over crostini
- Fried Calamari$17.00
Fresh calamari lightly floured & fried served with lemon & marinara sauce
- Fritto Misto$19.00
Calamari, shrimp, zucchini & asiago gnocchi served with marinara sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$15.00
Fried Mozzarella sticks
- Fried Zucchini$15.00
Fried Zucchini
Salads
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy caesar dressing and homemade croutons
- Insalatta Mista$10.00
Italian spring mix with our house balsamic dressing
- Insalata di Paese$14.00
Mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized walnuts & berries served with a citrus vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, roasted peppers, artichokes, marinated mushrooms & feta cheese with our signature balsamic house dressing
- Arugula & Parmigiano$14.00
Baby arugula & grape tomatoes in virgin olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon & shaved parmesan
- Deliziosa Pizza Salad$16.00
Focaccia pizza with our house salad on top
Soups
Sides
Pasta
- Asiago Gnocchi$23.00
Cheese gnocchi sautéed with peas, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes in a cream sauce
- Bolognese Baked Ziti$22.00
Ziti pasta in our bolognese meat sauce topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese then baked in our brick oven
- Farfalle Piedmontese$22.00
Bow tie pasta sautéed with peas, ham, mushrooms & shallots in a cream sauce
- Fiocchi alla Pera$25.00
Pasta purses filled with sliced pears & an array of italian cheeses in our creamy alfredo sauce
- Spaghetti Meat Balls$21.00
Spaghetti with tomato sauce and meatballs
- Fettuccini Alfredo$20.00
Fettucine pasta sautéed in our creamy alfredo sauce
- Gnocchi$22.00
Homemade gnocchi pasta with your choice of sauce
- Lasagna$22.00
Traditional northern italian lasagna made with bolognese and bechamel
- Linguini alle Vongole$25.00
Linguine pasta sautéed with clams served in white wine or fresh tomato sauce
- Rigatoni alla Vodka$20.00
Rigatoni pasta in cream pink sauce with shallots & touch of vodka
- Four Cheese Ravioli$20.00
Four cheese ravioli in a four cheese cream sauce
- Pesto Penne$22.00
Penne pasta sautéed in a creamy pesto sauce
- Penne Rustico$22.00
Penne with eggplant and fresh mozzarella in a fresh tomato sauce
- BAKED ZITI TRADITIONAL ( NO MEAT)$20.00
Risotto
Healthy Eats
- Pollo Primavera$23.00
Grilled chicken sautéed with spinach, broccoli, mushrooms & carrots (no extra side)
- Tuscan Salmon$27.00
Italian herb rubbed salmon grilled & served with sautéed broccoli
- Grilled Veggie Platter$20.00
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, portobello, onions, yellow squash, and tomatoes
- Zuppa di Pesce$34.00
Clams, mussels, shrimp, bay scallops & calamari sautéed with fresh tomatoes served over linguine
Entrees
- Chicken Parm$24.00
Breaded Chicken topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Chicken Francese$23.00
Chicken breast dipped in egg and sautéed in lemon and butter
- Chicken Roma$25.00
Sautéed chicken breast topped w/sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, goat cheese in lemon basil sauce
- Pollo Zingara$23.00
Chicken breast sautéed with tri-color peppers, mushrooms & fresh tomato
- Chicken Scarpariello$28.00
Half chicken on the bone with garlic, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoncino & black olives spicy
- Chicken Funghi$23.00
Chicken breast sautéed in white wine with garlic and mixed mushrooms
- Chicken Mediterraneo$29.00
- Eggplant Parm$24.00
Eggplant breaded and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Tarantella$25.00
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta & spinach topped with pomodoro sauce & mozzarella
- Veal Piccata$34.00
Veal scallopine sautéed with capers in white wine, lemon and olive oil
- Veal Saltimbocca$36.00
Veal scallopini layered with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella cheese in demi glace
- Veal Siciliano$35.00
Breaded veal scallopine topped with eggplant, pomodoro sauce & mozzarella
- Osso Bucco$69.00
Braised veal shank served aside fettuccine in a rich tomato demi glace ragu
- Shrimp Scampi$33.00
5 jumbo shrimp sautéed in lemon, white wine, garlic and butter
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$32.00
5 jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce
- Veal Parmagiana$36.00
Steaks & Chops
- Fillet Mignon$49.00
Served in a creamy peppercorn sauce served with mashed potatoes
- Veal Chop$55.00
14 oz veal chop with sautéed shiitake & porcini mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served w/ penne in same sauce
- Rack of Lamb$48.00
Roasted rack of lamb brushed with dijon mustard rub and lightly breaded served with mashed potatoes
Desserts
- Cannoli Siciliano$10.00
Traditional sicilian cannoli
- Tiramisu$10.00
Lady fingers dipped in espresso layered with marscapone cream and cocoa
- Strawberry Tarantella$10.00
Puffed pastry filled with fresh strawberries and cream topped with powered sugar
- Chocolate Beast Cake$11.00
Rich chocolate cake
- Flan$10.00
Baked caramel custard
- Nutella Pizza$16.00
Sugar crusted pizza topped with nutella, bananas, and/or strawberries
- Chocolate Toffee Cake$14.00
- CAKE FEE$30.00