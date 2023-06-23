Tartinery - 90 Park 90 Park Ave
Food
Morningish
SM Tartines
Tartines
Chicken Salad Tartine
$14.00
shaved celery, toasted pistachio
Club
$16.00
turkey, spinach, tomato, bacon, brie, mayo
Creamy Burrata
$16.00
baby heirloom tomatoes, basil
Croque Monsieur
$15.00
ham, gruyère, bechamel
Croque Madame
$17.50
ham, gruyère, bechamel, sunny side up egg
Hummus & Avocado
$14.00
hard-boiled egg, sprouts
Ricotta & Prosciutto
$15.00
honey glazed grapes, walnuts
Roast Beef
$16.00
pecorino, arugula, truffle mayo
Smoked Salmon Tartine
$19.00
crème fraiche, capers, radish
Strawberry Tartine
$10.00
whipped cream, dulce de leche
Nutella Tartine
$9.00
caramelized banana
Labneh
$13.00
Salads & Bowls
Sweets
Grab & Go
Croissants
Ficelles
$6.50
Raisin Danish
$4.75
Granola Parfait
$8.00
greek yogurt, berries, honey
Chia Bowl
$8.00
Chocochip cookie
$5.00
La Fermiere
$4.50
Chips - Torres
$3.00
Muffins
$5.25
Canele
$3.75
Bundts
$5.25
Caprese
$9.00
Roast Beef
$9.00
Greek Salad
$14.00
Warm Apple Tart (To Go)
$6.75
Raspberry Tart (To Go)
$7.25
Lemon Tart (To Go)
$6.00
Sides
Coffee & Juice
Coffee & Tea
Juices & Smoothies
Up Beet
$9.00
beet, carrot, ginger, apple , lemon
Citrus Squeeze
$9.00
orange, grapefruit, lemon
Create Your Own
$9.00
pick 4 max
Delicious Trio
$9.00
apple, pineapple, orange
Ginger Shot
$3.00
Green Boost
$9.00
apple, cucumber, celery. kale
Matchalicious
$9.00
banana, berries, organic matcha, milk
Sweet Ginger
$9.00
apple, pear, ginger
Wild Spirit
$9.00
banana, apple, strawberry, milk
Tartinery - 90 Park 90 Park Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 300-5838
90 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016
Open now • Closes at 7:45PM