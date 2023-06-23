Tartinery - 90 Park 90 Park Ave

Food

Morningish

Egg & Cheese Brioche

$7.00

Egg & Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.00

crème fraiche, dill

Smashed Avocado

$10.50

radish, red pepper flakes, cilantro

Chia Bowl

$8.00

Granola Parfait

$8.00

greek yogurt, berries, honey

Toast - Butter & Jam

$6.00

SM Tartines

Smashed Avocado

$10.50

radish, red pepper flakes, cilantro

Ham & Swiss SM Tartine

$9.50

frisee, apple, honey, dijon

Chicken Salad SM Tartine

$9.50

shaved celery, toasted pistachio

Tuna Salad SM Tartine

$9.50

celery, baby spinach, sprouts, harissa mayo

Tartines

Chicken Salad Tartine

$14.00

shaved celery, toasted pistachio

Club

$16.00

turkey, spinach, tomato, bacon, brie, mayo

Creamy Burrata

$16.00

baby heirloom tomatoes, basil

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

ham, gruyère, bechamel

Croque Madame

$17.50

ham, gruyère, bechamel, sunny side up egg

Hummus & Avocado

$14.00

hard-boiled egg, sprouts

Ricotta & Prosciutto

$15.00

honey glazed grapes, walnuts

Roast Beef

$16.00

pecorino, arugula, truffle mayo

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$19.00

crème fraiche, capers, radish

Strawberry Tartine

$10.00

whipped cream, dulce de leche

Nutella Tartine

$9.00

caramelized banana

Labneh

$13.00

Soups

Butternut Squash Soup

Chestnut & Mushroom

Vegan

Salads & Bowls

Chopped Kale Caesar

$12.00

chickpeas, radish, pecorino

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.50

frisee, spinach, bacon crumble, pine nuts, toasts

Quinoa Bowl

$16.50

baby heirloom tomato, avocado, spinach, edamame, almond, cilantro, mint

Wild Rice Bowl

$15.50

sweet potato, lentils, spinach, soft-boiled egg, cilantro

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$14.50

Pick a Soup Pick a small tartine

Sweets

French Lemon Tart

$9.00

Raspberry Tart

$8.00

Warm Apple Tart

$9.00

Affogato

$9.00

Ice cream

$5.00+

Chocolate Fondant

$9.00

Grab & Go

Croissants

Ficelles

$6.50

Raisin Danish

$4.75

Granola Parfait

$8.00

greek yogurt, berries, honey

Chia Bowl

$8.00

Chocochip cookie

$5.00

La Fermiere

$4.50

Chips - Torres

$3.00

Muffins

$5.25

Canele

$3.75

Bundts

$5.25

Caprese

$9.00

Roast Beef

$9.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Warm Apple Tart (To Go)

$6.75

Raspberry Tart (To Go)

$7.25

Lemon Tart (To Go)

$6.00

Sides

Jam

$2.50

Side Burarta

$8.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Chicken Salad

$6.00

Side Roast Beef

$5.00

Side Turkey

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Egg

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Bread

$1.50

Coffee & Juice

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$3.75

Caffee au Lait

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Chai Latte

$5.25

Cold Brew

$5.50

Cortado

$4.75

Espresso

$3.75

Golden Latte

$4.75

Hot Choclate

$5.25

Latte

$5.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$5.75

Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Juices & Smoothies

Up Beet

$9.00

beet, carrot, ginger, apple , lemon

Citrus Squeeze

$9.00

orange, grapefruit, lemon

Create Your Own

$9.00

pick 4 max

Delicious Trio

$9.00

apple, pineapple, orange

Ginger Shot

$3.00

Green Boost

$9.00

apple, cucumber, celery. kale

Matchalicious

$9.00

banana, berries, organic matcha, milk

Sweet Ginger

$9.00

apple, pear, ginger

Wild Spirit

$9.00

banana, apple, strawberry, milk

Soda & Water

Water & Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Evian - 500 ml

$3.00

Evian - 750 ml

$7.00

Evian Sparkling - 750 ml

$7.00

Perrier - 330 ml

$3.00

Mexican coke

$3.50

Something and nothing

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.75