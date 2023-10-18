Tartinery Greenwich Village
Food
Morningish
Petites Tartines
Tartines
Chicken Salad Tartine
$14.00
shaved celery, toasted pistachio
Club
$16.00
turkey, spinach, tomato, bacon, brie, mayo
Creamy Burrata
$16.00
baby heirloom tomatoes, basil
Croque Monsieur
$15.00
ham, gruyère, bechamel
Croque Madame
$17.50
ham, gruyère, bechamel, sunny side up egg
Hummus & Avocado
$14.00
hard-boiled egg, sprouts
Ricotta & Prosciutto
$15.00
honey glazed grapes, walnuts
Roast Beef
$16.00
pecorino, arugula, truffle mayo
Smoked Salmon Tartine
$19.00
crème fraiche, capers, radish
Strawberry Tartine
$10.00
whipped cream, dulce de leche
Nutella Tartine
$9.00
caramelized banana
Labneh
$13.00
Salads & Bowls
Grab & Go
Coffee, Tea & Juice
Juices & Smoothies
Up Beet
$9.00
beet, carrot, ginger, apple , lemon
Citrus Squeeze
$9.00
orange, grapefruit, lemon
Create Your Own
$9.00
pick 4 max
Delicious Trio
$9.00
apple, pineapple, orange
Green Boost
$9.00
apple, cucumber, celery. kale
Matchalicious
$9.00
banana, berries, organic matcha, milk
Sweet Ginger
$9.00
apple, pear, ginger
Wild Spirit
$9.00
banana, apple, strawberry, milk
Tartinery - Greenwich Village Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 877-0966
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM