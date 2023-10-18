Popular Items

Chicken Salad SM Tartine
$9.50

shaved celery, toasted pistachio

Food

Morningish

Egg & Cheese Brioche
$7.00
Egg & Smoked Salmon Toast
$12.00

crème fraiche, dill

Smashed Avocado
$10.50

radish, red pepper flakes, cilantro

Chia Bowl
$8.00

banan, berries, coconut, flaxseeds, agave

Granola Parfait
$8.00

greek yogurt, berries, honey

Petites Tartines

Smashed Avocado
$10.50

radish, red pepper flakes, cilantro

Ham & Swiss SM Tartine
$9.50

frisee, apple, honey, dijon

Chicken Salad SM Tartine
$9.50

shaved celery, toasted pistachio

Tuna Salad SM Tartine
$9.50

celery, baby spinach, sprouts, harissa mayo

Tartines

Chicken Salad Tartine
$14.00

shaved celery, toasted pistachio

Club
$16.00

turkey, spinach, tomato, bacon, brie, mayo

Creamy Burrata
$16.00

baby heirloom tomatoes, basil

Croque Monsieur
$15.00

ham, gruyère, bechamel

Croque Madame
$17.50

ham, gruyère, bechamel, sunny side up egg

Hummus & Avocado
$14.00

hard-boiled egg, sprouts

Ricotta & Prosciutto
$15.00

honey glazed grapes, walnuts

Roast Beef
$16.00

pecorino, arugula, truffle mayo

Smoked Salmon Tartine
$19.00

crème fraiche, capers, radish

Strawberry Tartine
$10.00

whipped cream, dulce de leche

Nutella Tartine
$9.00

caramelized banana

Labneh
$13.00

Soups

Butternut Squash Soup
Chestnut & Mushroom
Vegan
Vegan

Salads & Bowls

Chopped Kale Caesar
$12.00

chickpeas, radish, pecorino

Goat Cheese Salad
$16.50

frisee, spinach, bacon crumble, pine nuts, toasts

Quinoa Bowl
$16.50

baby heirloom tomato, avocado, spinach, edamame, almond, cilantro, mint

Wild Rice Bowl
$15.50

sweet potato, lentils, spinach, soft-boiled egg, cilantro

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo
$14.50

Pick a Soup Pick a small tartine

Grab & Go

Croissants
Ficelles
$6.50
Raisin Danish
$5.50
Granola Parfait
$8.00

greek yogurt, berries, honey

Chia Bowl
$8.00
Chocochip cookie
$5.00

Coffee, Tea & Juice

Juices & Smoothies

Up Beet
$9.00

beet, carrot, ginger, apple , lemon

Citrus Squeeze
$9.00

orange, grapefruit, lemon

Create Your Own
$9.00

pick 4 max

Delicious Trio
$9.00

apple, pineapple, orange

Green Boost
$9.00

apple, cucumber, celery. kale

Matchalicious
$9.00

banana, berries, organic matcha, milk

Sweet Ginger
$9.00

apple, pear, ginger

Wild Spirit
$9.00

banana, apple, strawberry, milk

Soda & Water

Water & Soda

Coke
$3.00
Diet coke
$3.00
Evian - 500 ml
$3.00
Perrier - 330 ml
$3.00
Mexican coke
$3.50
Something and nothing
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00