Taste Greek Street Food | Bensenville
Combo Meals
- #1 Classic Chicago Gyro Combo$14.95
Traditional Chicago style lamb/beef gyro with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions with fries and a drink. (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
- #2 Pork Gyro Combo$14.95
Homemade Spit-roasted pork gyro pita wrap tomatoes, onions, tzatziki with fries and a drink. (All wraps are also stuffed with fries).
- #3 Chicken Gyro Combo$14.95
Homemade spit-roasted chicken gyro pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix) with fries and a drink. (All wraps are also stuffed with french fries)
- #4 Grilled Pork Souvlaki Pita Combo$12.95
Grilled pork souvlaki (skewer) with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki with fries and a drink. (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
- #5 Grilled Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo$12.95
Grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix) with fries and a drink. (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
- #6 Falafel Pita Combo$12.95
3 Falafels (fried chickpeas) in a pita with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and sriracha-tahini sauce with fries and a drink. (All pita wraps also are stuffed with fries).
- #7 Dirty One Combo$16.95
Mix any two meats, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki.
- #8 Spanakopita/Tyropita Combo$10.95
Choose Spanakopita (Spinach/Feta Pie) Pie or Tyropita (Cheese Pie)
- #9 Burger Combo$10.95
1/4 beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo.
- #10 Double Burger Combo$12.95
Two 1/4 beef patties with cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.
- #11 Gyro Burger Combo$12.95
1/4 patty burger topped with your choice of gyro meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.
- #12 Double Gyro Burger Combo$15.95
Two 1/4 patty burger topped with your choice of gyro meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.
- #13 Greek Salad Meal$7.95
Greek Salad with your choice of protein, pita, and a drink. (Does not come with fries).
- #14 Soup Meal$7.95
16oz Avgolemono Soup with your choice of souvlaki or falafel, pita bread, and a drink. (Does not come with fries).
Street Wraps
- Classic Chicago Gyro Pita$10.95
Traditional Chicago style lamb/beef gyro with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
- Pork Gyro Pita$10.95
Homemade spit-roasted pork gyro pita wrap with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki. (All wraps are also stuffed with fries).
- Chicken Gyro Pita$10.95
Homemade spit-roasted chicken gyro pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix). (All wraps are also stuffed with french fries)
- Grilled Pork Souvlaki Pita$8.95
Grilled pork souvlaki (skewer) with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki. (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
- Grilled Chicken Souvlaki Pita$8.95
Grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and taste sauce (mustard mayo mix). (All pita wraps are also stuffed with fries).
- Falafel Pita$8.95
3 Falafels (fried chickpeas) in a pita with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and sriracha-tahini sauce. (All pita wraps also are stuffed with fries).
- Dirty One$12.95
Mix any two meats, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki. (All pita wraps are stuffed with fries).
Burgers
- Classic Burger$6.95
1/4 burger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo.
- Double Classic Burger$8.95
Two 1/4 beef patties with cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.
- Gyro Burger$8.95
1/4 patty burger topped with your choice of gyro meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.
- Double Gyro Burger$11.95
Two 1/4 patty burger topped with your choice of gyro meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.