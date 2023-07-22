Popular Items

Waffle & Chicken

$16.50

Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette

Diet Coke

$3.75
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy

$16.25

Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.

Brunch & Lunch

Shareables

Add Pretzel

$3.00

Bier Cheese

$12.50

Raspberry Lambic, house-made pretzels

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.

Carbonnades Poutine

$14.00
Frites

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar Mornay sauce, toasted bread crumbs

Signature Brunch

Bacon & Cheddar Omelet

$14.00

Three eggs, smoked bacon, cheddar, peppers & onions, frites

Bistro Breakfast

$15.00

Two farm eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and bread

Chicken Biscuit & Gravy

$16.25

Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.

Goetta Hash

$14.00

Eckerlin goetta, roasted peppers & onions, breakfast potatoes, two sunny side eggs

Spinach & Herbed Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Three eggs, spinach, roasted grape tomatoes, herb farmer’s cheese, frites

Waffle Egg Benedict

$15.00

Grilled ham, sunny-side egg, Hollandaise sauce, arugula

Waffle & Lox

$18.00

Smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, red onion, arugula

Nati Crepe

$15.25

Eckerlin goetta, egg, roasted peppers & onions, Havarti, frites

McWaffle

$14.00

Egg, smoked bacon, Gruyère, Ohio Maple syrup, frites

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Waffle bun, all natural beef patty, smoked bacon, Havarti, sunny-side egg, Ohio maple syrup, frites

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

8oz angus sirloin,, garlic butter, two eggs your way, breakfast potatoes

Handhelds

B3 Burger

$16.90

Belgian Burger

$16.90

Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions

Bistro Burger

$16.90

Smoked bacon, herbed farmer’s cheese, tomato, arugula, aïoli, brioche bun, frites

Black Bean Burger

$16.90

Housemade black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.90

Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.90

Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Parmesan butter, ham, Gruyère, arugula, shredded carrots, Sirop de Liège on artisan sourdough, frites

Ham & Brie Waffle

$14.00

Apples, basil pesto, served on a waffle

Southwestern Waffle

$14.00

Roasted turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomato, chipotle mayo, frites

Turkey Club

$15.00

Smoked bacon, Havarti, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, hard boiled egg, aïoli, on artisan sourdough, frites

Salads

Fennel & Orange

$14.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed Berry Salad

$14.75
Brunch Salad

$16.00

Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto, Fingerling potatoes, peas, pancetta, sunny-side egg, grated parmesan

Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepe

$8.50

Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe

$8.50

Salted Caramel Apple Crepe

$8.50

House-made caramel and walnuts

Ham & Gruyere Galette

$12.50

Ham, Gruyère, sunny-side farm egg

Mushroom Galette

$12.50

Roasted cremini & shallots, herbed farmer’s cheese, Havarti, arugula, sherry vinaigrette

Pig & Fig Galette

$14.00

Prosciutto, Brie, fig jam, arugula

Smoked Salmon Galette

$15.00

Lemon crème fraîche, cucumber, radish, red onions, tomato, and arugula

Classic Mains

Beltucky Hot Brown

$16.50

Roasted turkey, candied bacon, tomatoes, waffle, Cheddar Mornay sauce

Meatballs

$18.00

Pork, beef, Sirop de Liège sauce, frites

Pasta Bolognese

$18.00

Pork, beef, carrots, celery, onions, white wine, cream, parmesan

Salmon

$22.00

Fingerling potatoes, farro, roasted grape tomatoes, spinach, rum butter

Steak & Frite

$26.00

8oz angus sirloin, garlic butter, side salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber and lemon vinaigrette

Waffle & Chicken

$16.50

Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette

Liege Waffles

Banana Nutella Waffle

$8.00

Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.

Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle

$7.00

House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.

Over the Top Waffle

$11.00

Plain Waffle

$5.00

Seasonal Waffle

$9.50
Smore Waffle

$9.25

House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

$8.00

Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.

Lil' Gnomes

Kids Chicken

$9.50

Breaded chicken, frites, fruit

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sourdough, Havarti, frites

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Spiral pasta, Cheddar Mornay sauce

Kids Meatball & Frite

$8.50

Beef & pork meatball, sirop de liege, frites

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Kids Breakfast Plate

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit

Sides

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Frites

$7.00
Goetta

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side BIscuit

$2.50

Side Gravy

$2.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Sausage Link

$5.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Whole Hog Sausage Link

$5.00

Tomorrow's Breakfast

4- Pack

$12.00

Double 4- Pack

$20.00

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

12oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee

$3.00

16oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Bottomless Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Decaf

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Gosling's Ginger

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.50

Panna

$5.00

Peligrino

$5.00

Red Bull NA Bev

$4.50

Sprite

$3.75

Water

Soda Water

$1.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Cafe au lait

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.75

Chai

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$5.75

Espresso

$3.25

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Latte

$4.75

Seasonal Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Red Eye

$5.25

TOB Latte

$6.00

Extra Flavor

Waffle Latte

$6.00

Cold Foam Latte

$7.00

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.50

Frappe

$6.00

Iced Chai

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Smoothie

$6.25

Iced Waffle Latte

$6.00

Iced TOB Latte

$6.00

Wine

B- Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir

$70.00

B-Chateau les Terrasses de Bouey, Bordeaux

$38.00

B-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

B-Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter

$42.00

B-Revelry Vintners, Merlot

$45.00

G-Chateau les Terrasses de Bouey, Bordeaux

$11.00

G-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.50

G- Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter

$13.00

G- Revelry Vintners, Merlot

$15.00

G-La Ferme de Gicon, Cotes du Rhone Rose

$10.00

B-Enfant Terrible

$38.00

G -Conca d'oro Prosecco

$11.00

B Michelle

$40.00

B- Conca d'oro Prosecco

$40.00

G-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio

$11.00

G-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay

$12.50

G-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson

$13.00

G-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci

$15.00

B-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio

$38.00

B-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci

$45.00

B-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay

$40.00

B-Iconic Wines, Sidekick Chardonnay

$60.00

B-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson

$42.00

BAKERY/RETAIL

Pies/Tarts

Chocolate Dome Tort

$6.75

Gluten Friendly Cheesecake

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Funfetti

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Hot Cocoa

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Lemon

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Strawberry

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Turtle

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - White Choc Rasp