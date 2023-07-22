Taste of Belgium Mason
Brunch & Lunch
Shareables
Signature Brunch
Bacon & Cheddar Omelet
Three eggs, smoked bacon, cheddar, peppers & onions, frites
Bistro Breakfast
Two farm eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and bread
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Goetta Hash
Eckerlin goetta, roasted peppers & onions, breakfast potatoes, two sunny side eggs
Spinach & Herbed Cheese Omelet
Three eggs, spinach, roasted grape tomatoes, herb farmer’s cheese, frites
Waffle Egg Benedict
Grilled ham, sunny-side egg, Hollandaise sauce, arugula
Waffle & Lox
Smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, red onion, arugula
Nati Crepe
Eckerlin goetta, egg, roasted peppers & onions, Havarti, frites
McWaffle
Egg, smoked bacon, Gruyère, Ohio Maple syrup, frites
Brunch Burger
Waffle bun, all natural beef patty, smoked bacon, Havarti, sunny-side egg, Ohio maple syrup, frites
Steak & Eggs
8oz angus sirloin,, garlic butter, two eggs your way, breakfast potatoes
Handhelds
B3 Burger
Belgian Burger
Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions
Bistro Burger
Smoked bacon, herbed farmer’s cheese, tomato, arugula, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
Black Bean Burger
Housemade black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Parmesan butter, ham, Gruyère, arugula, shredded carrots, Sirop de Liège on artisan sourdough, frites
Ham & Brie Waffle
Apples, basil pesto, served on a waffle
Southwestern Waffle
Roasted turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomato, chipotle mayo, frites
Turkey Club
Smoked bacon, Havarti, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, hard boiled egg, aïoli, on artisan sourdough, frites
Salads
Crepes
Banana Nutella Crepe
Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe
Salted Caramel Apple Crepe
House-made caramel and walnuts
Ham & Gruyere Galette
Ham, Gruyère, sunny-side farm egg
Mushroom Galette
Roasted cremini & shallots, herbed farmer’s cheese, Havarti, arugula, sherry vinaigrette
Pig & Fig Galette
Prosciutto, Brie, fig jam, arugula
Smoked Salmon Galette
Lemon crème fraîche, cucumber, radish, red onions, tomato, and arugula
Classic Mains
Beltucky Hot Brown
Roasted turkey, candied bacon, tomatoes, waffle, Cheddar Mornay sauce
Meatballs
Pork, beef, Sirop de Liège sauce, frites
Pasta Bolognese
Pork, beef, carrots, celery, onions, white wine, cream, parmesan
Salmon
Fingerling potatoes, farro, roasted grape tomatoes, spinach, rum butter
Steak & Frite
8oz angus sirloin, garlic butter, side salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber and lemon vinaigrette
Waffle & Chicken
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette
Liege Waffles
Banana Nutella Waffle
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Over the Top Waffle
Plain Waffle
Seasonal Waffle
Smore Waffle
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
Strawberries & Cream Waffle
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Lil' Gnomes
Kids Chicken
Breaded chicken, frites, fruit
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, Havarti, frites
Kids Mac & Cheese
Spiral pasta, Cheddar Mornay sauce
Kids Meatball & Frite
Beef & pork meatball, sirop de liege, frites
Seasonal Fruit
Kids Breakfast Plate
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit