Customers please make sure you understand and know of truck location before online ordering. Thank you rorschach your love and support!
Taste of Goodlyfe Little Rock
FOOD
Cigar Nights 4.0
Brisket Loaded Fries Full $15.00
Smoked brisket with homemade cheese sauce topped with sour cream, pico, and cheese blend over a bed of fries.
Rib Basket $13.00
Smoked ribs w/ French fries
Smoked Chicken Wing Basket $10.00
6pc smoked/fried chicken wings with a side of french fries
Pulled Pork Loaded Fries $12.50
Smoked pulled pork with homemade cheese sauce topped with sour cream, pico, and cheese blend over a bed of fries
Brisket & Pull Pork Loaded Fries. $15.00
Smoked brisket and pulled pork with homemade cheese sauce topped with sour cream, pico, and cheese blend over a bed of fries.
Fry Basket $5.00
Brisket Quesadilla $10.00
Smoke brisket, cheese blend, sour cream and pico
Pulled Pork Quesadilla $10.00
Pulled pork, cheese blend, sour cream and pico
Smoked BBQ Bologna Sandwich $ 10.00
Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla
Mushroom, spinach and gouda cheese.
DRINKS
Taste of Goodlyfe Little Rock Location and Ordering Hours
(501) 831-2624
