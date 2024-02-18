Taste Of India 2237 S.Oneida St
Appetizer (OO)
- Chicke Pakora(6)$10.25
boneless chicken dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried
- Fish Pakora(6)$12.25
Deep fried boneless fish marinated with lemon juice and spices
- Samosa(2)(V)$5.75
Turnover stuffed with nicely spiced potatoes and peas
- Vegetable Pakora(6)(V)$5.75
Deep fried snackes made with chickpeaflour and mixed vegetables
- Aloo Tikki(2)(V)$5.75
Deep fried,mildly spiced mashed potato patties
- Paneer Pakora(6)$7.25
Homemade Indian cheese dipped in chickpea flour and depp fried
- Papadum(4)(V)$3.25
Crispy Lentilcrackers with cumin seeds
- Vegetable Platter$12.25
Mixed combination of vegetable pakora,paneer pakora, samosa and aloo tikki
- Non-Vegetarian platter$14.25
Mixed combination of chicken pakora,fish pakora and seekh kabob
- Tandoori Chicken Wings(6)$13.25
Marinated with yogurt and tandoori spices,served with raita
Soup (OO)
Indian Bread (OO)
- Aloo Naan$4.25
Naan stuffed with spiced potatoes
- Aloo Paratha(V on request)$4.25
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes and cooked on griddle with butter
- Bhatura(2)$4.25
Deep-fried fluffy leavend bread
- Chapati(V on request)$2.25
Thin, whole wheat bread topped with butter
- Cheese Naan$5.25
Naan stuffed with homemade paneer,spices
- Chicken Naan$6.25
Naan stuffed with minced Chicken and spices
- Coconut Naan$5.25
Naan stuffed with sweetend coconut flakes
- Garlic Naan$4.25
Naan flavored with fresh garlic, cilantro and butter
- Ginger Naan$4.25
Naan flavored with fresh ginger,cilantro and butter
- Gobhi Paratha(V on request)$4.25
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced cauliflower and cooked on griddle with butter
- Keema Naan$6.25
Naan stuffed with seasoned gound lamb
- Naan$3.25
Leavened white bread baked in a tandoor oven and garnished with butter
- Onion Naan$4.25
Naan flavored with fresh onions, cilantro and butter
- Peshwari Naan$5.25
Naan stuffed with cashews,raisins and coconut
- Plain Paratha(V on request)$3.25
Multi layered whole wheat bread cooked on griddle with butter
- Poori(2)$4.25
Deep feried whole wheat fluffy-puffed bread
- Roti(V on request)$3.25
whole wheat baked in tandoor and garnished with butter
Curries (OO)
- Chicken Makhani (butter)$18.25
Chicken is mildly spiced tomato sauce with cream and butter
- Goat Curry$18.25
Goat meat with bone cooked in onion, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and spices
- Masala
A flavorful mixture of spices simmered in a rich tomato,onion,garlic and ginger with a touch of cream
- Vindaloo
A zesty curry sauce cooked with tomatoes,onions,garlic,ginger and potatoes, infused with paprika
- Korma
A rich, creamy sauce mildly spiced with raisins and cashews
- Curry
An onion and tomato based sauce with ginger, garlic amd hint cumin, cloves and cinnamon
- Saag
Classic indian dish made with spinach, mustard leave, and sauteed with garlic, gingerand onion
- Bhuna
The dish is often cooked with sliced onions and green peppers in a tomato sauce
- Madras
South Indian speciality curry made with blend of aromatic spices and coconut milk
- Jalfrazie
Fresh broccoli,peas,onion,green peppers cooked with garlic and ginger in a spiced sauce
- Mango
Sweet ans savory curry cooked with mango chutney
- Mushroom Curry
Spiced curry cooked with fresh mushrooms
Tandoori Specials (OO)
- Tandoori Chicken$18.25
Chicken drumsticks and thighs marinated in yogurt and spices then cooked to perfection
- Chicken Kababs$19.25
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated in yogurt and spices and cooked to perfection
- Seekh Kababs$19.25
Lean ground lamb seasoned with mint, minced onions, herbs and spices then cooked in tandoor
- Tandoori Shrimp$20.25
Shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices then cooked in tandoor
- Fish Tikka$20.25
Boneless Mahi-Mahi marinated in yogurt and spices then cooked in the tandoor
- Tandoori Mix Grill$23.25
Comination of tandoori specialties like chicken kabab, seekh kabab, fish tikka, tandoori shrimp and tandoori chicken
Biryani (OO)
- Chicken Biryani$18.25
Seasoned basmati rice cooked with chicken, green pepers, onions and nuts
- Beef Biryani$19.25
Seasoned basmati rice cooked with beef, green peppers, onions and nuts
- Lamb Biryani$19.25
Seasoned basmati rice cooked with lamb, green peppers, onions and nuts
- Vegtable Biryani(V)$16.25
Seasoned basmati rice cooked with mixed vegtables and nuts
- Shrimp Biryani$20.25
Seasoned basmati rice cooked with shrimp, green peppers, onions and nuts
Vegaterian Curries (OO)
- Vegtable Korma$16.25
Mixed vegtables cooked with cream, herbs, cashews and raisins
- Malai Kofta$16.25
Vegtable croquettes cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews
- Mattar Paneer$16.25
Homemade paneer (indian cheese) cooked with green peas in a curry sauce
- Aloo Mattar(V)$15.25
Fresh green peas cooked in a delicate spiced sauce with potatoes
- Saag Paneer$16.25
Spinich cooked with homemade paneer (indian cheese) and sautéed in butter with garlic, ginger and onions
- Palak Aloo$15.25
Spinich cooked with potatoes, and sautéed in butter with garlic, ginger and onions
- Vegetable Mix Curry(V)$15.25
Variety if vegetables cooked in a curry sauce
- Aloo Chole(V)$15.25
Chickpeas and potatoes in a sauce saesoned with ginger, onion, garlic and garam masala
- Aloo Gobhi(V)$15.25
Nicely spiced potatoes and cauliflower cooked with garlic, ginger, onions and tomatoes
- Dal Makhani(V on request)$15.25
Delicacy from Punjab in India, the lentils and kidney beans are cooked slowly for hours to get the creamy texture and sautéed with garlic, ginger, onion and tomatoes
- Palak Chole$15.25
Spinch cooked with chickpeas and sautéed with garlic, ginger and onions
- Rajmah(V)$15.25
Kidney beans in a robust tomato sauce with garlic, ginger, onions and a special blend of spices
- Shahi Paneer$16.25
Paneer (indian cheese) sautéed with garlic, ginger, onions and tomatoes in a rich creamy sauce. A royal vegetarian delight
- Mushroom Masala$16.25
Fresh mushrooms sautéed with garlic, ginger, onions and tomatoes in a creamy sauce. A royal vegetarian delight
- Vegetable Masala$16.25
Mixed vegetables cooked with garlic, ginger, onions and tomatoes in a creamy sauce
- Mattar Mushroom(V)$15.25
Fresh mushrooms and green peas cooked in a delicately spiced curry
- Saag Mushroom$15.25
Spinich cooked with fresh mushrooms, garlic, ginger and onions
- Paneer Bhuna$16.25
Homemade paneer (indian cheese) cooked with onions and green peppers in a tomato curry sauce
- Dal Tadka (V)$15.25
Flavorful lentils sautéed with onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes with hints of cumin seeds
- Chana Masala(V)$15.25
Chickpeas, onions and green peppers simmered in a fiesty, spice-forward tomato sauce
- Vegetable Mango(V)$15.25
Savory curried mixed vegetables prepared in a sweet mango sauce
- Baigan Bhartha(V on request)$16.25
An eggplant speciality backed over an open flame, mashed and sautéed with garlic, ginger, onions and a blend of spices
- Kadhi Pakora$15.25
Chickpea flour and yogurt based gravy with vegetable pakora
- Masala Sauce$12.25
Desserts (OO)
- Kulfi$6.25
Exotic ice cream from India made with cardamom, pistachios and almonds
- Mango Ice Cream$6.25
Ice cream made with mango and rose water
- Gulab Juman$6.25
Deep fried dumplings made of milk powder, flour and soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup
- Kheer$6.25
Basmati rice cooked with nuts and special spicies in a sweetened milk
- Fruit Custurd$6.25
Mixed fruits in cardamom flavored homemade custard
- Gajar Halwa$6.25
Grated carrots cooked and milk, butter, nuts and hints of cardamom
Condiments (OO)
Drinks (OO)
- Mango Juice$5.25
- Mango Shake$5.25
Mangos blended with rose flavored milk
- Mango Lassi$5.25
Mangos blended with sweet rose water flavored homemade yogurt
- Lassi$5.25
Rose water flavored yogurt drink
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet- Pepsi$3.25
- Mountain Dew$3.25
- Diet-Mountain Dew$3.25
- Starry$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Pink Lemondae$3.25
- Coffee$3.25
- Darjeeling Tea$4.25
Tea from india brewed together with our secret spicesto make an aromatic drink
- Masala Chai$5.25
Indian black tea made with our secret spices
- Indian Filter Coffee$5.25
- San Pellegrino(250ml)$3.00
- San Pellegrino(500ml)$5.00
- Berghoff Root Beer$3.25
- Unsweetned Iced Tea$3.25
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.25