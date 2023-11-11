Taste of Philly Fort Collins
Cheesesteaks
- 8" Original Cheesesteak$9.79
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$10.19
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Pepper Cheesesteak$10.19
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.59
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
- 8" Works Cheesesteak$10.59
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Pizza Cheesesteak$10.39
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
- 8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$10.59
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Green Chile Cheesesteak$10.69
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
- 8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak$10.69
Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese
- 8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 12" Original Cheesesteak$13.49
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Mushroom Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Pepper Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$13.49
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
- 12" Works Cheesesteak$14.29
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Pizza Cheesesteak$14.19
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
- 12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$14.29
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Green Chile Cheesesteak$14.29
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
- 12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak$14.49
Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$14.19
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Hoagies
- 8" Italian$9.99
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
- 8" Club Hoagie$9.79
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
- 8" Turkey$9.49
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 8" Ham$8.99
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 8" Veggie$7.49
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll
- 12" Italian$13.79
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
- 12" Club Hoagie$13.79
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
- 12" Turkey$13.49
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 12" Ham$12.29
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 12" Veggie$9.99
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll
Wings
- BBQ Wings$14.29
10 jumbo wings tossed in our sweet and smoky BBQ sauce
- Teriyaki$14.29
10 jumbo wings tossed in a sweet teriyaki glaze with sesame seeds
- Garlic Parmesan$14.29
10 jumbo fried wings tossed in a garlic parmesan glaze
- Naked$14.29
10 jumbo wings fried crispy and served with
- Extra Hot$14.29
- Mild Buffalo$14.29
10 jumbo fried wings tossed in mild buffalo sauce
Salads
- Tossed Salad SM$5.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
- Crispy Chicken SM$7.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced chicken tenders on top
- Cheesesteak Salad SM$8.49
Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top
- Chef Salad SM$8.49
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
- Tossed Salad LG$7.99
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Salad LG$11.49
Our tossed salad with sliced chicken tenders on top
- Cheesesteak Salad LG$12.49
- Chef Salad LG$12.49
Desserts
- Brickfire Brownie$2.79
- (1x) Pumpkin Spice Cannoli$3.99Out of stock
Limited time special! Sweet marcarpone cheese, chocolate chips, pumpkin, and spices, inside a crisp cinnamon pastry.
- (2x) Pumpkin Spice Cannoli$6.99Out of stock
- (1x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli$3.79
- (2x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli$6.49
- New York Style Cheesecake$4.79
- Eclair$1.99
Cream filled pastry topped with chocolate frosting
Kids
Sides
- French Fries SM$2.79
- French Fries LG$3.89
- Onion Rings SM$3.99
- Onions Rings LG$6.00
- Potato Salad SM$2.79
- Potato Salad LG$4.79
- Cheese Fries SM$3.50
Covered in cheese wiz
- Cheese Fries LG$5.50
Covered in cheese wiz
- Green Chile Fries SM$3.75
Topped with cheese wiz and green chile
- Green Chile Fries LG$6.00
Topped with cheese wiz and green chile
- Cheesesteak Fries SM$5.50
Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz
- Cheesesteak Fries LG$8.50
Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz
- Mac Wedges$5.79
6 fried macaroni and cheese wedges served with a side of ranch
- Pretzel Bites$4.99
12 warm salted pretzel bites served with side cup of cheese sauce
- Chips$1.50
- Side of Sauce
- Cookie$1.25Out of stock
Drinks
Hot Roast Pork
- 8" Green Chile Pork$9.49
Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers
- 8" BBQ Roast Pork$9.49
Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese
- 8" Cuban Roast Pork$9.49
Ham, swiss, spicy mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll
- 8" Italian Roast Pork$9.49
Provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach, garlic, seasoned oil, parmesan
- 12" Green Chile Roast Pork$13.49
Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers
- 12" Italian Roast Pork$13.49
Provolone, roasted red peppers, seasoned oil, parmesan
- 12" BBQ Roast Pork$13.49
Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese
- 12" Cuban Roast Pork$13.49
Ham, swiss, spicy mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll
Specialties
- Reuben$13.79
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
- Club Sandwich$12.79
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.
- Grilled Cheese$5.50
Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.50
Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.
- BLT$7.99
Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.
- Chicken Club$13.49
Chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a 12" Amoroso roll
- 8" Meatball$8.99
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, meatballs, and parmesan with your choice of sautéed veggies
- 12" Meatball$11.99
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with your choice of sautéed veggies
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce