Taste of Philly Greeley
Salads
- Tossed Salad SM$5.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
- Crispy Chicken SM$7.99
Our tossed salad with a grilled and sliced chicken breast on top
- Cheesesteak Salad SM$8.49
Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top
- Chef Salad SM$8.49
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
- Tossed Salad LG$7.99
- Crispy Chicken LG$10.99
- Cheesesteak Salad LG$12.49
- Chef Salad LG$12.49
Cheesesteaks
- 8" Original Cheesesteak$9.79
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$10.19
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Pepper Cheesesteak$10.19
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.59
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
- 8" Works Cheesesteak$10.59
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Pizza Cheesesteak$10.39
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
- 8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$10.59
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Green Chile Cheesesteak$10.69
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
- 8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak$10.69
Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese
- 8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 8" Sweet Garlic Chicken$10.59
Crispy chicken tossed in our garlic parmesan wing sauce. Drizzled with honey mustard, pepperjack cheese and your choice of toppings
- 12" Original Cheesesteak$13.79
- 12" Mushroom Cheesesteak$13.99
- 12" Pepper Cheesesteak$13.99
- 12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$13.49
- 12" Works Cheesesteak$14.29
- 12" Pizza Cheesesteak$14.19
- 12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$14.29
- 12" Green Chile Cheesesteak$14.29
- 12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak$14.49
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$14.19
- 12" Sweet Garlic Chicken$14.29
Hoagies & Grinders
- 8" Italian$9.49
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
- 8" Club Hoagie$9.79
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
- 8" Turkey$9.99
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 8" Ham$9.29
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 8" Veggie$7.49
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll
- 12" Italian$13.79
- 12" Club Hoagie$13.99
- 12" Turkey$12.99
- 12" Ham$12.49
- 12" Veggie$9.99
Specialties
- Reuben$13.79
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
- Club Sandwich$12.79
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.
- Deli Sandwich/Melt$7.99
Your custom creation. Choose meat cheese veggies and bread.
- Grilled Cheese$5.50
Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.50
Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.
- BLT$7.99
Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.
- Meatball Parmesan LG$11.99
Choice of protein with provolone, marinara, and parmesan cheese
- Meatball Parmesan RG$8.99
Choice of protein with provolone, marinara, and parmesan cheese
- Chicken Tenders$9.89
3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce
- Fish N' Chip LG$11.99
- Fish N' Chip RG$8.99
Kids
Sides
- Side of Sauce
- Chips$1.50
- French Fries SM$2.79
- French Fries LG$3.89
- Onion Rings SM$3.99
- Onions Rings LG$6.00
- Potato Salad SM$2.79
- Potato Salad LG$4.79
- Slaw SM$2.79
- Slaw LG$4.79
- Cheese Fries SM$3.50
Covered in cheese wiz
- Cheese Fries LG$5.50
- Green Chile Fries SM$3.75
Topped with cheese wiz and green chile
- Green Chile Fries LG$6.00
- Pizza Fries SM$3.75
With melted provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese
- Pizza Fries LG$6.00
- Cheesesteak Fries SM$6.49
Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz
- Cheesesteak Fries LG$8.99
- Battered Mushrooms SM$5.99
Beer battered fried mushrooms
- Battered Mushrooms LG$9.25
- Cheese Curds RG$6.25
Fried crispy cheese curds
- Cheese Curds LG$9.50
Hot Roast Pork
- 8" Green Chile Roast Pork$9.49
Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers
- 8" Italian Roast Pork$9.49
Provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach, parmesan
- 8" BBQ Roast Pork$9.49
Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese
- 8" Cuban Roast Pork$9.49Out of stock
Ham, swiss, spicy brown mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll
- 12" Green Chile Roast Pork$13.49
- 12" Italian Roast Pork$13.49
- 12" BBQ Roast Pork$13.49
- 12" Cuban Roast Pork$13.49Out of stock
Wings
- Mild Buffalo$14.79
10 jumbo wings tossed in our mild buffalo sauce
- Extra Hot$14.79
10 jumbo wings tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce
- BBQ Wings$14.79
10 jumbo wings coated in a sweet bbq sauce
- Garlic Parmesan$14.79
10 jumbo wings coated in our garlic parmesan sauce
- Teriyaki$14.79
10 jumbo wings coated in our teriyaki glaze
- Naked$14.79
10 jumbo wings fried golden brown with no sauce
- Hot Garlic$14.79
10 Jumbo wings tossed in our spicy garlic sauce