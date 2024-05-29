Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers 18121 East Hampden Avenue
Cheesesteaks
- 8" Original Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Pepper Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Works Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Pizza Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
- 8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 8" Green Chile Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
- 8" Buffalo Philly$10.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese
- 8" Pepperoni Philly$10.99
Pepperonis , Grilled onions, chopped steak with provolone cheese
- 8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese
- 8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
- 12" Original Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Mushroom Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Pepper Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Works Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Pizza Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
- 12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
- 12" Green Chile Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
- 12" Buffalo Philly$13.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese
- 12" Pepperoni Philly$13.99
Pepperonis , Grilled onions, chopped steak with provolone cheese
- 12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak
- 12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
Hoagies
- 8" Italian$9.29
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
- 8" Club Hoagie$9.29
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
- 8" Turkey$9.29
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 8" Ham$9.29
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 8" Veggie$7.49
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on a Liscio's roll
- 8" Cheese Hoagie$8.79
Fresh hoagie loaded with your choice of cheese, veggies, and condiments
- 8" Tuna Hoagie$8.79
Fresh tuna salad hoagie with your choice of veggies and condiments
- 12" Italian$12.49
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
- 12" Club Hoagie$12.49
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
- 12" Turkey$12.49
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 12" Ham$12.49
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
- 12" Veggie$9.49
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on a Liscio's roll
- 12" Tuna Hoagie$11.99
Fresh tuna salad hoagie loaded with your choice of toppings
- 12" Cheese Hoagie$11.99
Fresh hoagie loaded with your choice of cheeses, veggies, and condiments
Salads
- Tossed Salad RG$6.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
- Tossed Salad LG$8.79
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken RG$9.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced chicken tenders on top
- Grilled Chicken Salad LG$12.99
Our tossed salad with sliced chicken tenders on top
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad RG$9.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced chicken tenders on top
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad LG$12.99
Our tossed salad with sliced chicken tenders on top
- Chicken Caeser Salad RG$9.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced chicken tenders on top
- Chicken Caeser Salad LG$12.99
Our tossed salad with sliced chicken tenders on top
- Buffalo Chicken Salad RG$9.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced chicken tenders on top
- Buffalo Chicken Salad LG$12.99
Our tossed salad with sliced chicken tenders on top
- Tuna Salad RG$8.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced chicken tenders on top
- Tuna Salad LG$13.29
Our tossed salad with sliced chicken tenders on top
- Cheesesteak Salad RG$10.99
Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top
- Cheesesteak Salad LG$13.99
- Chef Salad RG$10.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
- Chef Salad LG$13.99
Turkey, ham, and choice of cheese, rolled and sliced on top of our fresh tossed salad
Kids
Sides
Drinks
Hot Roast Pork
- 8" Green Chile Pork$10.79Out of stock
Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers
- 8" BBQ Roast Pork$10.79Out of stock
Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese
- 8" Cuban Roast Pork$10.79Out of stock
Ham, swiss, spicy mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll
- 8" Italian Roast Pork$10.79Out of stock
Provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach, garlic, seasoned oil, parmesan
- 12" Green Chile Roast Pork$13.99Out of stock
Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers
- 12" Italian Roast Pork$13.99Out of stock
Provolone, roasted red peppers, seasoned oil, parmesan
- 12" BBQ Roast Pork$13.99Out of stock
Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese
- 12" Cuban Roast Pork$13.99Out of stock
Ham, swiss, spicy mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll
Specialties
- Reuben$13.99
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
- Corned Beef Special$13.99
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
- Hot Pastrami$13.99
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
- Club Sandwich$13.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.
- Grilled Cheese$6.79
Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$7.79
Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.
- BLT$6.79
Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.
- Deli Sandwich$9.79
- 8" Meatball$9.79
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, meatballs, and parmesan with your choice of sautéed veggies
- 12" Meatball$12.49
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with your choice of sautéed veggies
- 8" Italian Sausage$9.79
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, meatballs, and parmesan with your choice of sautéed veggies
- 12" Italian Sausage$12.49
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with your choice of sautéed veggies