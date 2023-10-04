Taste of Philly - Wadsworth 8755 Wadsworth Boulevard
Cheesesteaks
8" Original Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
8" Works Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pizza Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Green Chile Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese
8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12" Original Cheesesteak
12" Mushroom Cheesesteak
12" Pepper Cheesesteak
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
12" Works Cheesesteak
12" Pizza Cheesesteak
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
12" Green Chile Cheesesteak
12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Hoagies
8" Italian
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
8" Club Hoagie
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
8" Turkey
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
8" Ham
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
8" Veggie Grinder
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on a toasted Liscio's roll
12" Italian Hoagie
12" Club Hoagie
12" Turkey
12" Ham
12" Veggie Grinder
Specialties
Reuben
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.
BLT
Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.
8" Meatball Parmesan
Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies
12" Meatball Parmesan
Chicken Tenders
3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce
Wings
BBQ Wings
10 jumbo fried wings tossed in our sweet bbq sauce
Mild Buffalo
10 jumbo fried wings tossed in our mild buffalo wing sauce
Extra Hot Buffalo
10 jumbo fried wings tossed in our spicier buffalo wing sauce and topped with crushed red pepper flakes
Teriyaki
10 jumbo fried wings coated in our sweet teriyaki glaze with sesame seeds
Garlic Parmesan
10 jumbo fried wings in a delicious garlic parmesan glaze
Naked
Salads
Tossed Salad SM
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad SM
Our tossed salad with crispy chicken tender strips on top
Cheesesteak Salad SM
Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top
Chef Salad SM
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey, ham and cheese on top
Tossed Salad LG
Crispy Chicken Salad LG
Cheesesteak Salad LG
Chef Salad LG
Desserts
Kids
Sides
French Fries SM
French Fries LG
Onion Rings SM
Onions Rings LG
Potato Salad SM
Potato Salad LG
Cheese Fries SM
Covered in cheese wiz
Cheese Fries LG
Green Chile Fries SM
Topped with cheese wiz and green chile
Green Chile Fries LG
Cheesesteak Fries RG
Small side of fries, covered with steak, grilled onions, and cheese wiz
Cheesesteak Fries LG
Chips
Side of Sauce
Hot Roast Pork
8" Green Chile Pork
Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers
8" Italian Roast Pork
Provolone, roasted red peppers, seasoned oil, parmesan
8" BBQ Roast Pork
Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese
8" Cuban Roast Pork
Ham, swiss, spicy mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll
12" Green Chile Roast Pork
12" Italian Roast Pork
12" BBQ Roast Pork
12" Cuban Roast Pork
