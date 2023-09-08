Popular Items

Make Your Own Bowl

Granola | Choice of 3 Fruits | Choice of Agave or Honey Drizzle (Choice of 1-2 Bases)

Nutty Buddy

Granola | Banana | Apple | Peanut Butter | Almond Butter | Hazelnut | Coconut Flakes ( Banana Base)

Sunny Side Up

Granola | Mango | Blueberry | Strawberry | Greek Yogurt | Sunflower Seed | Sunflower Butter (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)


Bowls

TasteBuddy OG

Granola | Banana | Strawberry | Blueberry | Agave (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)

Born This Way

Granola | Dragonfruit | Mango | Pineapple | Kiwi | Strawberry | Blueberry (Choice of Honey or Agave) (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)

Got Gains

Granola | Strawberry |Blueberry | Banana | Honey | Chia Seed | Flax Seed | Peanut Butter (1/2 Acai 1/2 Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Base)

Purple Cocoloco

Granola | Ube | Lychee | Blueberry | Kiwi | Strawberry | Chia Seed | Coconut Flake

Nutty Buddy

Granola | Banana | Apple | Peanut Butter | Almond Butter | Hazelnut | Coconut Flakes ( Banana Base)

Matcha Me Crazy

Matcha Coconut Base | Banana | Pineapple | Lychee | Coconut Flakes | Chia Seeds. Choice of Honey or Agave Drizzle.

Mermaid

Granola | Grape | Strawberry | Kiwi | Coconut Flakes | Hazelnut Drizzle | Mermaid "Tail" Dark Chocolate Garnish (Blue Spirulina and Coconut Base)

PB & J

Granola | Banana | Jam | Freeze Dried Strawberry | Coconut Flakes | Peanut Butter (Banana Base)

Feeling Green

Granola | Apple | Banana | Raspberry | Flax Seed | Chia Seed | Kale Chip (Banana Avocado Base)

Sunny Side Up

Granola | Mango | Blueberry | Strawberry | Greek Yogurt | Sunflower Seed | Sunflower Butter (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)

Make Your Own Bowl

Granola | Choice of 3 Fruits | Choice of Agave or Honey Drizzle (Choice of 1-2 Bases)

Juices

Beet Brain Fog

$11.50

Beet | Cucumber | Romaine | Celery | Green Apple | Lemon

Garlic Ginger

$11.50

Spinach | Romaine | Apple | Lemon | Ginger | Garlic

Green Envy

$11.50

Pear | Celery | Cucumber | Apple

Morning Celery

$11.50

Celery | Cucumber | Romaine | Lemon | Cilantro | Ginger

Orange Ya Glad

$11.50

Carrot | Orange | Apple | Ginger | Turmeric

Rise & Shine

$11.50

Spinach | Green Apple | Orange | Mango | Cucumber | Ginger

Super C

$11.50

Romaine | Cucumber | Yellow Bell Pepper | Orange | Apple | Lemon | Kiwi

Make Your Own Juice

$11.50

Choice of 3 fruits and/or veggies

Smoothies

Avogoddess

Spinach | Apple | Banana | Avocado | Ginger | Flax Seed | Cayenne | Turmeric

Cafe Latte

Coffee | Oat | Date | Banana | Flax Seed | Honey | Cocoa Powder | Oat Milk

Creamsicle

Banana | Greek Yogurt| Orange Juice | Vanilla

Go Green

Cucumber | Apple | Spinach | Greek Yogurt | Honey | Orange Juice

Green Lady

Strawberry | Pineapple | Spinach | Banana | Flax Seed | Greek Yogurt | Oat Milk

Matcha Pineapple

Pineapple | Banana | Matcha | Coconut Milk | Honey

PB & Gains

Banana | Greek Yogurt | Peanut Butter | Flax Seed | Almond Milk | Cocoa Powder | Chocolate Protein Powder

PB Acai

Banana | Strawberry | Acai | Peanut Butter | Almond Milk

Tropical Lassi

Tumeric | Mango | Pineapple | Greek Yogurt | Almond Milk

Kale Kick

$9.99+

Kale | Banana | Blueberry | Almond Butter | Almond Milk | Hemp Seeds | Agave

Make Your Own Smoothie

Choice of 3 fruits or veggies | Choice of Milk or Juice | 1 Add on

Shots

Apple Cider Vinegar

$5.00

Apple Cider Vinegar | Lemon Juice | Turmeric | Honey | Cayenne (2 oz Shot)

Ginger

$5.00

Just Ginger (2 oz Shot)

Turmeric

$6.00

Just Turmeric (2 oz Shot)

Immunity Boost

$5.00

Honey | Lemon | Orange Juice | Cayenne | Salt | Cinnamon | Turmeric | Apple Cider Vinegar

Pineapple Ginger Turmeric

$5.00

Juice Cleanses

1 Day Cleanse

$42.00

ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) Choice of 4 juices

3 Day Cleanse

$120.00

ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) 12 juices total, choice of 4 different types of juices.

5 Day Cleanse

$190.00

ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) 20 juices total, choice of 4 different types of juices.

Coffee

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.75+

Latte with housemade pumpkin syrup and pumpkin cold foam on top. (contains dairy & cinnamon)

Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Iced Coffee

Cappucino

$4.00

Macchiato 2oz

$4.00

Served in a 2 oz Cup

Espresso

$3.25

Cold Brew

Mocha

Americano

$3.25

Latte

Iced Latte

Affogato

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Tea

Berry Tea

$4.00+

Goji Berries | Elderberry | Hibiscus - Decaf

Fruity Black

$4.00+

Assam Tea | Strawberry | Apricot | Cornflower | Calendula - Contains Caffeine

Stress Reliever

$4.00+

Lemon Balm | Mint | Chamomile | Lavender - Decaf

Sweet Green

$4.00+

Green Tea | Green Apple | Pear | Honey | Ginger | Hibiscus -Contains Caffeine

Calming

$4.00+

Mint | Chamomile | Rose | Orange Peel | Calendula - Decaf

Immunity

$4.00+

Rooiboos Tea | Ginger | Turmeric | Citrus Peel - Contains Caffeine

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Served in a 10 oz Cup

Dirty Chai

$6.25+

Chai Latte with a shot of Espresso

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Served in a 10 oz Cup

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer Iced Tea

$4.50+
Berry Tea Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Goji Berries | Elderberry | Hibiscus - Decaf

Fruity Black Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Assam Tea | Strawberry | Apricot | Cornflower | Calendula - Contains Caffeine

Stress Reliever Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Lemon Balm | Mint | Chamomile | Lavender - Decaf

Sweet Green Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Green Tea | Green Apple | Pear | Honey | Ginger | Hibiscus - Contains Caffeine

Calming Tea Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Mint | Chamomile | Rose | Orange Peel | Calendula - Decaf

Immunity Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Rooiboos Tea | Ginger | Turmeric | Citrus Peel - Contains Caffeine

Tea Bomb Set of 4

$22.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Choice of 4!

Lemonades & Slushies

Pitaya Lychee Slushie

$7.50+

Pitaya | Lychee | Lemon Slushie (contains added sugar)

Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

$6.50+

Fresh Strawberries, Kiwi, & Lemon (contains added sugar)

Ube Pina Colada Slushie

$7.50+

Ube, Pineapple juice, Coconut Milk Slushie (contains added sugar)

Bottled Drinks

Smart Water

$3.50

Fiji

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.75

Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Acqua Panna 250ml

$3.00Out of stock

Vitamin Water Orange

$3.75

Vitamin Zero Lemon

$3.75

Vitamin Water Strawberry Kiwi

$3.75

Vitamin Zero Acai Blueberry

$3.75Out of stock

Tropicana Oj

$3.75

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.75

Cold Brew Can

$6.00

Breads

Focaccia

$6.00

Pizza Focaccia

$8.75Out of stock

Tomato And Onion Focaccia

$8.75

Avocado Toast Flatbread

$8.75

Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Baguette

$9.50Out of stock

Mini Baguette

$4.50Out of stock

Breadcrumbs

$6.00

English Muffin Sandwich

$7.25

Bagel Chips

$4.75Out of stock

Honey Garlic Pita Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Everything Bagel Bialy

$7.00

Plain Bialy

$7.00

Croutons

$6.50

Sandwich Loaf

$14.00

English Muffin 4 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

Sub Roll

$5.00

Pastries

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Poptart

$5.00

Blueberry Scone

$4.75

Choc Chip Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$4.75

Poptart Crunch

$10.00Out of stock

Milk & Cookies Bread Pudding

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie With Toasted Marshmallow

$8.50

Apple Pie

$9.50

Savory Pastries

Everything but the bagel bites

$5.00

Quiche Slice

$5.25

Spinach Feta HandPie

$6.00

Pizza Hot Pocket

$6.00

Cakes, Cupcakes & Cakepops

Vanilla Cakepop

$3.75

Chocolate Cakepop

$3.75

Mini Cheesecake

$5.25Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Mini Crumb Cake Loaf

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.75

Crumb Cakesicle

$4.75

Pumpkin Cake Chai Creamcheese Icing

$5.50

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Apple Pie Vanillqa Cupcake

$5.00

Cookies, Brownies, & Bars

Salted Caramel Brown Butter Choc. Chip Cookie

$4.75

Royal Icing Cookie

$4.50

Raisin Biscotti

$4.75

Sprinkle Cookie

$4.00

Ganache Brownie

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 PACK

$15.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Choc. Chip Cookie 4 Pack

$18.00

6 Pack Raisin Biscotti

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumbs

$3.75

Caramel Apple Pie Cookie

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Pie Cookie

$5.75Out of stock

Ube Cookie

$7.00

Jars

Banana Pudding Jar

$6.50Out of stock

Vegan

Vegan Choc Chip Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake

$4.75

Vegan Vanilla Cupcake

$4.75

Vegan Carrot Coconut Crumb Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Cakesicle

$4.75Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 Pack

$14.00

Vegan Apple Cider Donut

$7.00

Granola

Granola (Vegan)

$13.00

Salad/Soup

Tomato Soup vegan

$5.50Out of stock
CranApple & Almond Salad

$12.50

Kale & Spinach | Dried Cranberry | Mozzarella | Chopped Almonds | Sliced Apples Italian Vinaigrette (contains garlic, oregano, thyme, basil, parsley) Dressings are served on the side

Greek Salad

$13.75

Spinach | Pickled Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Feta | Tomato | Bell Pepper | Chickpeas | Red Wine Vinaigrette (contains garlic, oregano, Dijon mustard) Dressing served on side

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine | Egg | Turkey Bacon | Tomato | Avocado | Blue Cheese Crumble | Balsamic Vinaigrette

Make your Own Salad

$6.99

Frozen Take & Bake

4 Pack English Muffins

$12.00

4 Pack Pizza Pockets

$20.00Out of stock

4 Pack Spinach & Feta Handpies

$20.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$18.00Out of stock

Shortbread Cookie Dough

$15.00

Cinnamon Rolls & Icing

$32.00Out of stock

Pie Dough Crust

$16.00Out of stock

Pie Dough Ball

$12.00Out of stock