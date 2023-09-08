TasteBuddy
Popular Items
Make Your Own Bowl
Granola | Choice of 3 Fruits | Choice of Agave or Honey Drizzle (Choice of 1-2 Bases)
Nutty Buddy
Granola | Banana | Apple | Peanut Butter | Almond Butter | Hazelnut | Coconut Flakes ( Banana Base)
Sunny Side Up
Granola | Mango | Blueberry | Strawberry | Greek Yogurt | Sunflower Seed | Sunflower Butter (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
Bowls
TasteBuddy OG
Granola | Banana | Strawberry | Blueberry | Agave (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
Born This Way
Granola | Dragonfruit | Mango | Pineapple | Kiwi | Strawberry | Blueberry (Choice of Honey or Agave) (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
Got Gains
Granola | Strawberry |Blueberry | Banana | Honey | Chia Seed | Flax Seed | Peanut Butter (1/2 Acai 1/2 Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Base)
Purple Cocoloco
Granola | Ube | Lychee | Blueberry | Kiwi | Strawberry | Chia Seed | Coconut Flake
Nutty Buddy
Granola | Banana | Apple | Peanut Butter | Almond Butter | Hazelnut | Coconut Flakes ( Banana Base)
Matcha Me Crazy
Matcha Coconut Base | Banana | Pineapple | Lychee | Coconut Flakes | Chia Seeds. Choice of Honey or Agave Drizzle.
Mermaid
Granola | Grape | Strawberry | Kiwi | Coconut Flakes | Hazelnut Drizzle | Mermaid "Tail" Dark Chocolate Garnish (Blue Spirulina and Coconut Base)
PB & J
Granola | Banana | Jam | Freeze Dried Strawberry | Coconut Flakes | Peanut Butter (Banana Base)
Feeling Green
Granola | Apple | Banana | Raspberry | Flax Seed | Chia Seed | Kale Chip (Banana Avocado Base)
Sunny Side Up
Granola | Mango | Blueberry | Strawberry | Greek Yogurt | Sunflower Seed | Sunflower Butter (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
Make Your Own Bowl
Granola | Choice of 3 Fruits | Choice of Agave or Honey Drizzle (Choice of 1-2 Bases)
Juices
Beet Brain Fog
Beet | Cucumber | Romaine | Celery | Green Apple | Lemon
Garlic Ginger
Spinach | Romaine | Apple | Lemon | Ginger | Garlic
Green Envy
Pear | Celery | Cucumber | Apple
Morning Celery
Celery | Cucumber | Romaine | Lemon | Cilantro | Ginger
Orange Ya Glad
Carrot | Orange | Apple | Ginger | Turmeric
Rise & Shine
Spinach | Green Apple | Orange | Mango | Cucumber | Ginger
Super C
Romaine | Cucumber | Yellow Bell Pepper | Orange | Apple | Lemon | Kiwi
Make Your Own Juice
Choice of 3 fruits and/or veggies
Smoothies
Avogoddess
Spinach | Apple | Banana | Avocado | Ginger | Flax Seed | Cayenne | Turmeric
Cafe Latte
Coffee | Oat | Date | Banana | Flax Seed | Honey | Cocoa Powder | Oat Milk
Creamsicle
Banana | Greek Yogurt| Orange Juice | Vanilla
Go Green
Cucumber | Apple | Spinach | Greek Yogurt | Honey | Orange Juice
Green Lady
Strawberry | Pineapple | Spinach | Banana | Flax Seed | Greek Yogurt | Oat Milk
Matcha Pineapple
Pineapple | Banana | Matcha | Coconut Milk | Honey
PB & Gains
Banana | Greek Yogurt | Peanut Butter | Flax Seed | Almond Milk | Cocoa Powder | Chocolate Protein Powder
PB Acai
Banana | Strawberry | Acai | Peanut Butter | Almond Milk
Tropical Lassi
Tumeric | Mango | Pineapple | Greek Yogurt | Almond Milk
Kale Kick
Kale | Banana | Blueberry | Almond Butter | Almond Milk | Hemp Seeds | Agave
Make Your Own Smoothie
Choice of 3 fruits or veggies | Choice of Milk or Juice | 1 Add on
Shots
Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple Cider Vinegar | Lemon Juice | Turmeric | Honey | Cayenne (2 oz Shot)
Ginger
Just Ginger (2 oz Shot)
Turmeric
Just Turmeric (2 oz Shot)
Immunity Boost
Honey | Lemon | Orange Juice | Cayenne | Salt | Cinnamon | Turmeric | Apple Cider Vinegar
Pineapple Ginger Turmeric
Juice Cleanses
1 Day Cleanse
ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) Choice of 4 juices
3 Day Cleanse
ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) 12 juices total, choice of 4 different types of juices.
5 Day Cleanse
ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) 20 juices total, choice of 4 different types of juices.
Coffee
Tea
Berry Tea
Goji Berries | Elderberry | Hibiscus - Decaf
Fruity Black
Assam Tea | Strawberry | Apricot | Cornflower | Calendula - Contains Caffeine
Stress Reliever
Lemon Balm | Mint | Chamomile | Lavender - Decaf
Sweet Green
Green Tea | Green Apple | Pear | Honey | Ginger | Hibiscus -Contains Caffeine
Calming
Mint | Chamomile | Rose | Orange Peel | Calendula - Decaf
Immunity
Rooiboos Tea | Ginger | Turmeric | Citrus Peel - Contains Caffeine
Chai Tea Latte
Served in a 10 oz Cup
Dirty Chai
Chai Latte with a shot of Espresso
Matcha Latte
Served in a 10 oz Cup
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Arnold Palmer Iced Tea
Berry Tea Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Goji Berries | Elderberry | Hibiscus - Decaf
Fruity Black Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Assam Tea | Strawberry | Apricot | Cornflower | Calendula - Contains Caffeine
Stress Reliever Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Lemon Balm | Mint | Chamomile | Lavender - Decaf
Sweet Green Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Green Tea | Green Apple | Pear | Honey | Ginger | Hibiscus - Contains Caffeine
Calming Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Mint | Chamomile | Rose | Orange Peel | Calendula - Decaf
Immunity Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Rooiboos Tea | Ginger | Turmeric | Citrus Peel - Contains Caffeine
Tea Bomb Set of 4
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Choice of 4!
Lemonades & Slushies
Bottled Drinks
Breads
Focaccia
Pizza Focaccia
Tomato And Onion Focaccia
Avocado Toast Flatbread
Grilled Cheese
Baguette
Mini Baguette
Breadcrumbs
English Muffin Sandwich
Bagel Chips
Honey Garlic Pita Bread
Everything Bagel Bialy
Plain Bialy
Croutons
Sandwich Loaf
English Muffin 4 Pack
Sub Roll
Pastries
Savory Pastries
Cakes, Cupcakes & Cakepops
Vanilla Cakepop
Chocolate Cakepop
Mini Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Mini Crumb Cake Loaf
Chocolate Mousse Cupcake
Vanilla Cupcake
Crumb Cakesicle
Pumpkin Cake Chai Creamcheese Icing
Chocolate Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Apple Pie Vanillqa Cupcake
Cookies, Brownies, & Bars
Salted Caramel Brown Butter Choc. Chip Cookie
Royal Icing Cookie
Raisin Biscotti
Sprinkle Cookie
Ganache Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 PACK
Salted Caramel Choc. Chip Cookie 4 Pack
6 Pack Raisin Biscotti
Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumbs
Caramel Apple Pie Cookie
Chocolate Chip Pie Cookie
Ube Cookie
Vegan
Granola
Salad/Soup
Tomato Soup vegan
CranApple & Almond Salad
Kale & Spinach | Dried Cranberry | Mozzarella | Chopped Almonds | Sliced Apples Italian Vinaigrette (contains garlic, oregano, thyme, basil, parsley) Dressings are served on the side
Greek Salad
Spinach | Pickled Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Feta | Tomato | Bell Pepper | Chickpeas | Red Wine Vinaigrette (contains garlic, oregano, Dijon mustard) Dressing served on side
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine | Egg | Turkey Bacon | Tomato | Avocado | Blue Cheese Crumble | Balsamic Vinaigrette