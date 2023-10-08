Skip to Main content
Taste of Passion
Taste of Passion
Food
Beverages
Meals
Combos
Side Dishes
Waffles
Extra
Food
Meals
3 Chicken Wings
$13.00
Comes with two sides please scroll down to see side options
Salmon W/Rice
$22.00
Comes with two sides please scroll down to see side options
Combos
3 Wings and Fries W/ Beverages
$8.50
Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Fries W/Beverages
$10.00
Meatballs and Rice W/Beverages
$8.65
Tasty Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Fries W/Beverages
$10.75
Side Dishes
Candied Sweet Potatoes
$4.50+
Baked Macaroni With Cheese
$4.50+
Rice
$4.50+
Cabbage
$4.50+
Greens
$4.50+
Waffles
Chicken and Waffles
$15.00
Salmon and Waffles
$18.00
Waffles
$5.00
Extra
Honey Muffin
$0.65
Chicken Wings
$1.50
Beverages
Lemonade
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
$3.25+
Classic Lemonade
$3.25+
Pineapple mango Lemonade
$3.25+
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.25+
Taste of Passion Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 866-0016
900 Searcy, Pangburn, AR 72121
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
