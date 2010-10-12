Pizza

Specialty Italian Pizza

Pepperoni Lovers

Pepperoni Lovers

$14.99

Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, pepperoni, and more pepperoni.

Spicy Sicilian

$14.99

Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded Mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, sausage, and basil

All Meat

All Meat

$14.99

Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, salami, Canadian bacon pepperoni, bacon bits, and sausage.

Italy Special

$14.99

Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.99

Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

Ultimate Combo

Ultimate Combo

$14.99

Freshly made pizza sauce shredded mozzarella cheese pepperoni, salami, mushroom, onion, olives, green peppers, tomatoes, sausage.

Pesto Pie

Pesto Pie

$14.99

Creamy pesto sauce, Canadian bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes.

Chicken Garlic

Chicken Garlic

$14.99

Creamy white sauce shredded mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion, tomatoes, garlic, roasted chicken.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

House-made BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese onion, green peppers, BBQ chicken.

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$14.99

Creamy pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onion, grilled tomatoes, roasted chicken.

Artichoke Pesto

Artichoke Pesto

$14.99

Vegetarian. Creamy pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, grilled tomatoes, sliced red onion, artichoke hearts.

Veggie

Veggie

$14.99

Vegetarian. Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion.

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$14.99

Vegetarian. Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, basil, sliced tomatoes (drizzled with pesto and parmesan cheese after cooked).

Veggie Hawaiian

Veggie Hawaiian

$14.99

Vegetarian. Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pineapple, jalapenos, and sliced red onions.

Gormet Veggie

$14.99

Vegetarian. Garlic ranch sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Topped with red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and artichokes.

Fresh Spinach Combo

$14.99

Vegetarian. Freshly made pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. With fresh spinach, black olives, green bell peppers and red onions

Signature Indian Pizza

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Shahi paneer sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, sliced green pepper, sliced tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and Shahi paneer.

Aloo Chat

Aloo Chat

$14.99

Veggie white sauce, red onion, sweet chutney, and marinated aloo (potatoes).

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$14.99

Veggie white sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated potatoes and cauliflower with onions

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Seasoned spinach sauce, shredded mozzarella along with garlic, onions, jalapeno, and marinated paneer.

Chili Paneer

$14.99

Veggie white sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, sliced red onions, sliced green bell peppers, chili paneer.

Garlic Paneer

Garlic Paneer

$14.99

Veggie white sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, sliced tomatoes, pineapple, jalapenos, garlic, ginger, and garlic paneer.

Masala Veggie

$14.99

Masala sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sliced tomatoes, sliced green peppers, garlic, and mint chutney.

Spicy Veggie

$14.99

Masala sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sliced tomatoes, sliced green peppers, corn, and jalapenos.

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$14.99

Pav Bhaji (carrots, green beans), shredded mozzarella and red onions

Spicy Paneer

Spicy Paneer

$14.99

Shahi paneer sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sliced tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, and marinated paneer.

Confused Desi

Confused Desi

$14.99

Creamy butter chicken sauce, shredded mozzarella, crushed red peppers, pepperoni and butter chicken

Spicy Butter Chicken

Spicy Butter Chicken

$14.99

Butter chicken sauce, shredded mozzarella with garlic, crushed red peppers, jalapenos, onions and butter chicken

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Butter chicken sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, sliced green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and butter chicken.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$14.99

Freshly made Indian sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, green bell peppers, garlic, ginger, tandoori chicken.

Garlic Tandoori Chicken

Garlic Tandoori Chicken

$14.99

Garlic ranch sauces, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions, jalapenos, pineapples, garlic, and tandoori chicken.

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$14.99

Garlic ranch sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, sliced green bell peppers, ginger, garlic, chili chicken.

Saag Chicken

$14.99

Seasoned spinach sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, jalapenos, and roasted chicken.

Half and Half Signature/Specialty

10'' Half & Half

$14.99

12'' Half & Half

$19.99

14'' Half & Half

$24.99

16'' Half & Half

$28.99

20'' Half & Half

$39.99

12" Cauliflower Half and Half

$22.99

Build Your Own/Just Cheese

BYO 6''

$7.99

BYO 10''

$10.99

BYO 12''

$13.99

BYO 14''

$17.99

BYO 16''

$21.99

BYO 20''

$25.99

BYO 12" Cauliflower Crust

$16.99

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Aloo Chat (V)

$14.99

Masala sauce, marinated potatoes, sliced red onions, sweet chutney.

Vegan Aloo Gobi (V)

$14.99

Masala sauce, marinated potatoes, marinated cauliflower, sliced red onions.

Saagan (V)

$14.99

Saag sauce, artichoke hearts, onions, and jalapeno.

Garbanzo Beans (V)

$14.99

Marinated garbanzo beans, onion, tomatoes, jalapenos.

Vegan Masala Cholay (V)

$14.99

Masala sauce, marinated garbanzo beans, sliced red onions, sliced tomatoes, jalapenos.

Tandoori Mixed Veggie (V)

$14.99

Masala sauce, marinated sliced red onions, marinated tomatoes, marinated green peppers, marinated corn.

Vegantarian (V)

$14.99

Masala sauce, marinated chili ( sliced red onions, sliced tomatoes, olives, sliced green peppers.

Tasty Vegan Greek (V)

$14.99

Pizza sauce, sliced green peppers, sliced red onions, olives, artichoke hearts.

Italian (V)

$14.99

Pizza sauce, sliced red onions, sliced green peppers, sliced tomatoes, vegan ground meat.

Vegan Combo (V)

$14.99

Pizza sauce, sliced mushroom, sliced red onions, sliced green pepper, olives, vegan ground meat.

Jain Pizza

Jain Cholay

$14.99

Jain red sauce, masala cholay, jalapenos, tomatoes.

Jain Masala Cholay

$14.99

Jain masala sauce, masala chola, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced jalapenos, sliced tomatoes.

Jain Paneer

$14.99

Jain masala sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, olives.

Jain Spicy Paneer

$14.99

Jain red sauce, green bell pepper, tomatoes, olives.

Jain Corn

$14.99

Jain masala sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, corn, sliced jalapenos.

Jain Combo

$14.99

Jain Hawaiian

$14.99

Jain sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced pineapple, sliced jalapenos, paneer.

Jain Gobi Masala

$14.99

Jain sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, marinated masala gobi.

Main

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings (Bone In)

$7.99

Available flavors: Tandoori, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Asian Zing, Achari, Chilli

Chicken Wings (Boneless)

$7.99

Available flavors: Tandoori, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Asian Zing, Achari, Chilli

Appetizers

Potato Wedges

$5.99

Curry Wedges

$8.99

Thick potato wedges that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, topped with ranch, onions, and jalapenos

Garlic Knots (3 qty)

$3.99

Garlic Knots (6 qty)

$6.99

Masala Garlic Knots (3 qty)

$3.99

Extra masala seasonings

Masala Garlic Knots (6 qty)

$6.99

Desi Hot Sticks

$8.99

Desi seasoning with jalapeno, onion, and Buttery garlic perfection with mozzarella

Tasty Cheesy Sticks

$7.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Achari Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Baked Cauliflower seasoned with authentic achari flavor

Tasty Samosa Sticks

$7.99

Samosa filling with garlic, onions, and cheese

Vegan Desi Hot Sticks (V)

$8.99

Desi seasoning with jalapeno, onion and olive oil

Cheesy Masala Sticks

$7.99

Vegan Appetizers

Vegan Samosa Sticks (V)

$7.99

Samosa filling with garlic, onions (vegan cheese optional)

Vegan Cheese Sticks (V)

$7.99

Vegan Masala Sticks (V)

$7.99

Olive oil, garlic, masala seasoning and vegan cheese

Vgean Curry Wedges (V)

$5.99

Thick potato wedges that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, topped with vegan ranch, onions, and jalapenos

Achari Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Baked Cauliflower seasoned with authentic achari flavor

Salad

Extra Spicy Chilli Chicken Salad

$5.99

Artisan lettuce, chilli chicken, fresh jalapeno, onion, tomato. Topped with shredded mozzarella and chilli chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$5.99

Comes with fresh artisan blend salad, tomatoes, sliced red onions, cucumber, and a dash of shredded cheese. Topped with shredded mozzarella and buffalo chicken.

Tandoori Chicken Salad

$5.99

Artisan spring blend, sliced red onions, sliced tomato, sliced bell peppers, fresh jalapenos. Topped with tandoori chicken and shredded mozzerella

Greek Salad

$5.99

Onions, olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese.

Garden Salad

$5.99

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, and black olives, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Italian Combo Salad

$5.99

Artisan lettuce, pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, mozzarella, onion, bell pepper, tomato

Build Your Own Salad

$5.99

Jain Appetizers

Jain Masala Bread with Cheese

$5.99

Jain Desi Hot Sticks

$8.99

Jain desi seasoning with jalapeno, mozzarella and pineapple

Jain Cheese Masala Sticks

$7.99

Jain masala seasoning, mozzarella, and basil

Jain Achari Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Baked cauliflower seasoned with authentic achari flavor

Jain Masala Knots (3qty)

$3.99

Jain Masala Knots (6qty)

$6.99

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$3.00

An Indian dessert consisting of fried dough balls that are soaked in a sweet, sticky rose flavored sugar syrup

Rasgulla

$3.00

A dessert made from chhena dough in dumpling shaped balls, coated in a light sugar syrup

Cookie

$4.00

Brownie

$2.00

Beverages

Drinks

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Orange Soda Can

$1.50

Root Beer Can

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.00