Tasty Pizza - Cupertino Stevens Creek Boulevard
Pizza
Specialty Italian Pizza
Pepperoni Lovers
Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, pepperoni, and more pepperoni.
Spicy Sicilian
Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded Mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, sausage, and basil
All Meat
Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, salami, Canadian bacon pepperoni, bacon bits, and sausage.
Italy Special
Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives.
Hawaiian
Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
Ultimate Combo
Freshly made pizza sauce shredded mozzarella cheese pepperoni, salami, mushroom, onion, olives, green peppers, tomatoes, sausage.
Pesto Pie
Creamy pesto sauce, Canadian bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes.
Chicken Garlic
Creamy white sauce shredded mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion, tomatoes, garlic, roasted chicken.
BBQ Chicken
House-made BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese onion, green peppers, BBQ chicken.
Chicken Pesto
Creamy pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onion, grilled tomatoes, roasted chicken.
Artichoke Pesto
Vegetarian. Creamy pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, grilled tomatoes, sliced red onion, artichoke hearts.
Veggie
Vegetarian. Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion.
Tomato Basil
Vegetarian. Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, basil, sliced tomatoes (drizzled with pesto and parmesan cheese after cooked).
Veggie Hawaiian
Vegetarian. Freshly made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pineapple, jalapenos, and sliced red onions.
Gormet Veggie
Vegetarian. Garlic ranch sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Topped with red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and artichokes.
Fresh Spinach Combo
Vegetarian. Freshly made pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. With fresh spinach, black olives, green bell peppers and red onions
Signature Indian Pizza
Shahi Paneer
Shahi paneer sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, sliced green pepper, sliced tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and Shahi paneer.
Aloo Chat
Veggie white sauce, red onion, sweet chutney, and marinated aloo (potatoes).
Aloo Gobi
Veggie white sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated potatoes and cauliflower with onions
Saag Paneer
Seasoned spinach sauce, shredded mozzarella along with garlic, onions, jalapeno, and marinated paneer.
Chili Paneer
Veggie white sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, sliced red onions, sliced green bell peppers, chili paneer.
Garlic Paneer
Veggie white sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, sliced tomatoes, pineapple, jalapenos, garlic, ginger, and garlic paneer.
Masala Veggie
Masala sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sliced tomatoes, sliced green peppers, garlic, and mint chutney.
Spicy Veggie
Masala sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sliced tomatoes, sliced green peppers, corn, and jalapenos.
Pav Bhaji
Pav Bhaji (carrots, green beans), shredded mozzarella and red onions
Spicy Paneer
Shahi paneer sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sliced tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, and marinated paneer.
Confused Desi
Creamy butter chicken sauce, shredded mozzarella, crushed red peppers, pepperoni and butter chicken
Spicy Butter Chicken
Butter chicken sauce, shredded mozzarella with garlic, crushed red peppers, jalapenos, onions and butter chicken
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, sliced green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and butter chicken.
Tandoori Chicken
Freshly made Indian sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, green bell peppers, garlic, ginger, tandoori chicken.
Garlic Tandoori Chicken
Garlic ranch sauces, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions, jalapenos, pineapples, garlic, and tandoori chicken.
Chili Chicken
Garlic ranch sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, sliced green bell peppers, ginger, garlic, chili chicken.
Saag Chicken
Seasoned spinach sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced red onions, jalapenos, and roasted chicken.
Half and Half Signature/Specialty
Build Your Own/Just Cheese
Vegan Pizza
Vegan Aloo Chat (V)
Masala sauce, marinated potatoes, sliced red onions, sweet chutney.
Vegan Aloo Gobi (V)
Masala sauce, marinated potatoes, marinated cauliflower, sliced red onions.
Saagan (V)
Saag sauce, artichoke hearts, onions, and jalapeno.
Garbanzo Beans (V)
Marinated garbanzo beans, onion, tomatoes, jalapenos.
Vegan Masala Cholay (V)
Masala sauce, marinated garbanzo beans, sliced red onions, sliced tomatoes, jalapenos.
Tandoori Mixed Veggie (V)
Masala sauce, marinated sliced red onions, marinated tomatoes, marinated green peppers, marinated corn.
Vegantarian (V)
Masala sauce, marinated chili ( sliced red onions, sliced tomatoes, olives, sliced green peppers.
Tasty Vegan Greek (V)
Pizza sauce, sliced green peppers, sliced red onions, olives, artichoke hearts.
Italian (V)
Pizza sauce, sliced red onions, sliced green peppers, sliced tomatoes, vegan ground meat.
Vegan Combo (V)
Pizza sauce, sliced mushroom, sliced red onions, sliced green pepper, olives, vegan ground meat.
Jain Pizza
Jain Cholay
Jain red sauce, masala cholay, jalapenos, tomatoes.
Jain Masala Cholay
Jain masala sauce, masala chola, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced jalapenos, sliced tomatoes.
Jain Paneer
Jain masala sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, olives.
Jain Spicy Paneer
Jain red sauce, green bell pepper, tomatoes, olives.
Jain Corn
Jain masala sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, corn, sliced jalapenos.
Jain Combo
Jain Hawaiian
Jain sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced pineapple, sliced jalapenos, paneer.
Jain Gobi Masala
Jain sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, marinated masala gobi.
Main
Chicken Wings
Appetizers
Potato Wedges
Curry Wedges
Thick potato wedges that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, topped with ranch, onions, and jalapenos
Garlic Knots (3 qty)
Garlic Knots (6 qty)
Masala Garlic Knots (3 qty)
Extra masala seasonings
Masala Garlic Knots (6 qty)
Desi Hot Sticks
Desi seasoning with jalapeno, onion, and Buttery garlic perfection with mozzarella
Tasty Cheesy Sticks
Garlic Cheese Bread
Tasty Samosa Sticks
Samosa filling with garlic, onions, and cheese
Vegan Desi Hot Sticks (V)
Desi seasoning with jalapeno, onion and olive oil
Cheesy Masala Sticks
Vegan Appetizers
Vegan Samosa Sticks (V)
Samosa filling with garlic, onions (vegan cheese optional)
Vegan Cheese Sticks (V)
Vegan Masala Sticks (V)
Olive oil, garlic, masala seasoning and vegan cheese
Vgean Curry Wedges (V)
Thick potato wedges that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, topped with vegan ranch, onions, and jalapenos
Salad
Extra Spicy Chilli Chicken Salad
Artisan lettuce, chilli chicken, fresh jalapeno, onion, tomato. Topped with shredded mozzarella and chilli chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Comes with fresh artisan blend salad, tomatoes, sliced red onions, cucumber, and a dash of shredded cheese. Topped with shredded mozzarella and buffalo chicken.
Tandoori Chicken Salad
Artisan spring blend, sliced red onions, sliced tomato, sliced bell peppers, fresh jalapenos. Topped with tandoori chicken and shredded mozzerella
Greek Salad
Onions, olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese.
Garden Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, and black olives, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Italian Combo Salad
Artisan lettuce, pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, mozzarella, onion, bell pepper, tomato
Build Your Own Salad
Jain Appetizers
Jain Masala Bread with Cheese
Jain Desi Hot Sticks
Jain desi seasoning with jalapeno, mozzarella and pineapple
Jain Cheese Masala Sticks
Jain masala seasoning, mozzarella, and basil
Jain Achari Cauliflower Bites
Baked cauliflower seasoned with authentic achari flavor