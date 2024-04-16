11 Fye Flavors 1545 NW 6th street
LUNCH & DINNER
WINGS ONLY
- 10 WINGS ONLY$13.89
10 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 2 flavors. (Dips not included)
- 15 WINGS ONLY$20.09
15 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 2 flavors. (Dips not included)
- 20 WINGS ONLY$26.89
20 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 2 flavors. (Dips not included)
- 30 WINGS ONLY$39.89
30 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 3 flavors. (Dips not included)
- 50 WINGS ONLY$64.89
50 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 4 flavors. (Dips not included)
- 100 WINGS ONLY$125.89
100 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 6 flavors. (Dips not included)
WING COMBOS
- 6 Wing Combo$13.09
6 Naked or Breaded wings with 1 flavor, crinckle fries, 1 dip and a drink
- 8 Wing Combo$14.89
8 Naked or Breaded wings with 1 flavor, crinckle fries, 1 dip and a drink
- 10 Wing Combo$16.89
10 Naked or Breaded wings with 2 flavor, crinckle fries, 1 dip and a drink
- Meal For 2-16 PC Wing Combo$28.19
15 Naked or Breaded wings with 2 flavors, crinckle fries, 2 dip and 2 drinks
- Meal For 2- 20 PC Wing Combo$30.89
20 Naked or Breaded wings with 2 flavors, crinckle fries, 2 dips and 2 drinks
WING PACKS
- 30 PC Wing Pack$43.89
30 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 3 flavors, large fries and 3 dips (Feeds 4-5)
- 40 PC Wing Pack$54.99
40 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 4 flavors, large fries and 3 dips (Feeds 5-6)
- 50 PC Wing Pack$70.09
50 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 4 flavors, 2 large fries and 3 dips (Feeds 6-9)
- 75 PC Wing Pack$106.09
75 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 5 flavors, 3 large fries and 6 dips (Feeds 9-13)
- 100 PC Wing Pack$132.89
100 Naked or Breaded wings with up to 6 flavors, 4 large fries and 8 dips. (Feeds 13+)
SHRIMP COMBOS
- 6 Jumbo Shrimp Combo$13.89
6 Fried or Grilled Shrimp with crinckle fries, 1 dip and a drink
- 8 Jumbo Shrimp Combo$15.89
8 Fried or Grilled Shrimp with crinckle fries, 1 dip and a drink
- 12 Jumbo Shrimp Combo$19.89
12 Fried or Grilled Shrimp with crinckle fries, 1 dip and a drink
- Meal For 2-16 PC Jumbo Shrimp Combo$29.89
16 Fried or Grilled Shrimp with crinckle fries, 2 dips and 2 drinks
- Meal For 2-24 PC Jumbo Shrimp Combo$37.19
24 Fried or Grilled Shrimp with crinckle fries, 2 dips and 2 drinks
SHRIMP PACKS
- 40 PC Shrimp Pack$57.89
40 Fried or Grilled Shrimp with crinckle fries and 4 dips (Feeds 4-5)
- 50 PC Shrimp Pack$72.89
50 Fried or Grilled Shrimp with 2 large fries and 3 dips (Feeds 6-9)
- 75 PC Shrimp Pack$108.89
75 Fried or Grilled Shrimp , 3 large fries and 6 dips (Feeds 9-13)
- 100 PC Shrimp Pack$135.89
100 Fried or Grilled Shrimp , 4 large fries and 8 dips. (Feeds 13+)
SHRIMP ONLY
- 12 JUMBO SHRIMP ONLY$16.89
12 Fried or Grilled Shrimp (Sauce Not Included)
- 16 JUMBO SHRIMP ONLY$27.89
16 Fried or Grilled Shrimp (Sauce Not Included)
- 24 JUMBO SHRIMP ONLY$35.99
24 Fried or Grilled Shrimp (Sauce Not Included)
- 40 JUMBO SHRIMP ONLY$54.89
40 Fried or Grilled Shrimp (Sauce Not Included)
- 50 JUMBO SHRIMP ONLY$67.89
50 Fried or Grilled Shrimp (Sauce Not Included)
- 75 JUMBO SHRIMP ONLY$101.89
75 Fried or Grilled Shrimp (Sauce Not Included)
- 100 JUMBO SHRIMP ONLY$127.89
100 Fried or Grilled Shrimp (Sauce Not Included)
LITCORN
- 2 LITCORNS$4.89
2 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, with 1 topping
- 4 LITCORNS$8.89
4 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, with up to 2 toppings
- 6 LITCORNS$12.89
6 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, with up to 3 toppings
- 10 LITCORNS$18.99
10 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, with up to 3 toppings
- 15 LITCORNS$28.89
15 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, with up to 3 toppings
- 25 LITCORNS$45.89
25 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, served with your choice of 4 toppings
- 50 LITCORNS$82.99
50 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, with up to 5 toppings
- 75 LITCORNS$123.89
75 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, with up to 6 Toppings
- 100 LITCORNS$152.89
100 Fried or Steamed Corn on the Cob, with up to 6 toppings
FISH COMBO
- CATFISH & FRIES COMBO$14.89
2 Fried or Grilled Fillet with crinckle fries, and a drink
- GROUPER & FRIES COMBO$15.89
2 Fried or Grilled Fillet with crinckle fries, and a drink
- SNAPPER & FRIES COMBO$17.99
2 Fried or Grilled Fillet with crinckle fries, and a drink
- SALMON & FRIES COMBO$17.89
2 Fried or Grilled Fillet with crinckle fries, and a drink
- TILAPIA & FRIES COMBO$13.89
2 Fried or Grilled Fillet with crinckle fries, and a drink
LUNCH SIDES
- FRENCH FRIES$4.89
Crispy Crinkle Fries topping with our famous fry seasoning
- ONION RINGS$5.89
Sweet Smelling & Tasty Onion Rings drizzled with Salt
- SWEET POTATO$5.89
Sweet Potato Fries drizzled with salt
- SWEET POTATO FRIES SOUFFLE'$6.89
Fries Topped with Honey, Brown Sugar & Pecans
- STEAMED BROCCOLI$5.89
Steamed Brocolli Fried to Perfection, topped with our house gralic butter
- FRIED BROCCOLI$5.89
Seasoned Batter Brocolli Fried to Perfection, topped with our house gralic butter
SEAFOOD RICE
- SEAFOOD RICE-SMALL$8.99
Grilled Yellow Rice with Crab, Shrimp, Sweet Peppers & Green Onion
- SEAFOOD RICE-MEDIUM$12.99
Grilled Yellow Rice with Crab, Shrimp, Sweet Peppers & Green Onion
- SEAFOOD RICE-LARGE$20.89
Grilled Yellow Rice with Crab, Shrimp, Sweet Peppers & Green Onion
- SEAFOOD RICE-HALF PAN$75.89
Grilled Yellow Rice with Crab, Shrimp, Sweet Peppers & Green Onion
- SEAFOOD RICE- FULL PAN$125.99
Grilled Yellow Rice with Crab, Shrimp, Sweet Peppers & Green Onion
CONCH
LUNCH & DINNER COMBO'S
- 6 WINGS, 6 SHRIMP & FRIES$19.99
- 6 WINGS, 1/4 LB. CONCH & FRIES$21.99
- 1/4 CONCH, 6 SHRIMP & FRIES$22.99
- 1 FISH FILLET, 5 SHRIMP & FRIES$20.99
- 1 FISH FILLET, 1/4 CONCH & FRIES$18.89
- 1 FISH FILLET, 4 WINGS & FRIES$17.99
- LOBSTER, 6 SHRIMP & FRIES$30.99
- LOBSTER, CONCH & FRIES$33.89
- LOBSTER, 1 FILLET & FRIES$32.99
LOBSTER
SANDWICH COMBO
BEVERAGES
NUTRITIONAL SHAKES
- WATERMELON PROTEIN SMOOTHIE$8.89
REHYDRATE- watermelon providing l-citrulline, tart cherry juice to reduce muscle soreness, mango providing antioxidants, amino acid blend, honey & greek yogurt
- GREEN MACHINE SMOOTHIE$8.89
Bananas providing happy energy, coconut water rich in nutrition and eletrolytes, coconut pio superboosting metabolisn and plant based protien
- PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE$8.89
Delicious way to start your day with a power packed smoothie. Banana aiding moderate blood sugar levels, peanut butter helping to repair and maintain muscles
- STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE$8.89
Strawberries protecting the heart, mangos providing vitamin c, carrots fighting cholesterol and boosting heart health, almond milk delivering nutrients for healthy bones
COLD SODA
ENERGY DRINKS
SWEET HOMEMADE LEMONADE
WATER & JUICE
SWEET TREATS
HOT MINI DONUTS
- 1 DOZEN DONUTS$6.89
One Dozen of Hot Fresh Donuts
- 1 BUCKET OF DONUTS$14.89
One Refillable Bucket of Fresh Hot Mini Donuts ( 30 to 35 mini donuts)
- DONUT & COFFEE COMBO$8.59
- THE ORIGINAL DONUTS$7.49
One Dozen Delicious Mouthwatering Donuts with Vanilla Glaze and a hint of Power Sugar
- BANANA NUT DONUTS$7.49
One Dozen of Mini Donuts Topped with fresh sliced bananas and pecans, drizzled with vanilla glaze and a hint of powder sugar
- COOKIES & CREAM DONUTS$7.49
Hot mini donuts, topped with crumbled Oreo, vanilla glaze, chocolate drizzle and powder sugar
- COCONUT DONUTS$7.49
- PEANUT BUTTER DONUTS$7.49
- STRAWBERRY N NANA DONUTS$7.49
One Dozen of Mini Donuts Topped with fresh sliced bananas and strawberries, drizzled with vanilla glaze and a hint of powder sugar
- BUCKET REFILL$10.00
Refillable Bucket required at time of purchase or refill.