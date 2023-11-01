The Tasty Temptations 3130 Balfour Rd Ste E
Chaat Corner
Chaat
Mouth Watering Snacks
- French Fries$3.49
- Curly French Fries$4.49
- Mix Veg Pakora$8.99
- Batata Vada - 2 Pieces$7.99
- Samosa - Large - 2 Pieces$6.99
- Samosa - Cocktail - 4 Pieces$4.99
- Samosa - Spinach and Cheese - 4 Pieces$7.99
- Bread Pakora$7.99
- Paneer Pakora$8.99
- Mirchi Vada - 4 Pieces$8.99
- Vada Pav - 2 Pieces$10.99
A Mumbai street food legend, our Vada Pav features a spiced potato patty nestled in a soft pav bun, kissed with vibrant chutneys for an explosion of flavors in every bite.
Special Bites
Special Bites Choices
Weekend Special
Bowls
Beverages
Cold Press Juices
Hot Drinks
Sweets - Per Pound
Sweets
- Gulab Jamun$11.99
- Mathi$11.99
- Shakarpara$11.99
- Jalebi$11.99
- Ladoo Boondi$9.99
- Gurpara$11.99
- Ladoo Motichoor$11.99
- Sev$11.99
- Ladoo Dry Fruits$15.99
- Petha$11.99
- Pista Burfi$15.99
- Plain Burfi$15.99
- Gajrella Burfi$15.99
- Cocoa Fudge$15.99
- Milk Cake$11.99
- Besan Burfi$9.99
- Black Jamun$11.99
- Besan Ladoo$9.99
- Perra White$15.99
- Perra Kesari$15.99
- Cut Jamun$11.99
- Gulab Jamun Small$15.99
- Dil Bahar$15.99
- Rasgulla White$15.99
- Chum Chum White$15.99
- Patisa$11.99
- Coconut Burfi$15.99
- Mattri$11.99
- Kalakand$15.99
- White Grapes$11.99
- Rose Grapes$11.99
- Rose Sandwich$15.99
- Malai Chop$15.99
- White Sandwich$15.99
- Kaju Katli$15.99
- Kaju Roll$15.99
- Khoya Milk Cake$15.99
- Khoya Burfi$15.99
- Malai Badami Burfi$15.99
- Bikaner Burfi$15.99
- Khoya Kalakand$15.99
- Gujia$15.99
Misc
Misc Items
The Tasty Temptations Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 809-5832
Open now • Closes at 2PM