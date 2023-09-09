Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Moshi Sparkling Yuzu

$5.00

Perrier

$3.00

Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda / Tea

$3.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Appetizers

Bao Bun

$4.00

Choice of pork belly, tofu, or crispy shrimp

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

Boneless crispy fried chicken with matcha mayo

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed and yuzu salted Japanese soy beans

Fried Enoki Mushrooms

$7.00

Deep-fried enoki mushrooms with house special sauce

Fried Softshell Crab

$9.00

Tempura fried softshell crab served with house special sauce

Gyoza Dumplings

$7.00

Pan-seared pork or vegetable dumplings with homemade soy sauce

Harumaki

$5.00

Vegetable spring roll with sweet chili sauce

Japanese Calamari

$8.00

Fried squid tentacles served with house special sauce

Takoyaki

$7.00

Deep-fried octopus ball, topped with okonomi sauce, mayo, & bonito flakes

Rice Bowls

Curry Rice Bowl

$16.00

Massaman beef curry, onions, potatoes, & peanuts, served over rice

Karaage Rice Bowl

$14.00

White rice with Japanese fried chicken & spicy mayo

Pork Chashu Rice Bowl

$15.00

White rice with braised chashu pork, bok hoy, green onions, ginger, & sweet soy sauce

Vegan Rice Bowl

$13.00

White rice with tofu chashu, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, green onions, red ginger, & sweet roasted soy sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Karaage Bowl

$9.00

White rice with Japanese fried chicken

Kids Ramen Soup

$6.00

House-made chicken broth with ramen noodles

Soups & Noodles

Ba Mee Moo Dang

$17.00

Chicken broth, BBQ pork, shrimp, pork rind, bean sprouts, bok choy, & scallions, topped with fried wontons & peanuts

Beef Ramen

$17.00

Ramen noodles in beef broth, beef stew, bok choy, celery, & scallions

Curry Ramen

$16.00

Ramen noodles in yellow curry broth, shredded chicken breast, fried onions, pickles, bok choy, & bean sprouts, topped with fried wontons

Duck Ramen

$18.00

Ramen noodles in duck broth, with sliced roasted duck, bean sprouts, scallions, celery, & pork rinds (CONTAINS PORK)

Gochujang Ramen

$17.00

Ramen noodles, chashu pork, bok choy, daikon, scallions, kimchi, & sesame seeds

Miso Soup

$16.00

Miso flavored broth, pork belly, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, wakame, scallions, ajitama, & nori

Shoyu Soup

$16.00

Soy sauce flavored broth topped with chashu pork, bok choy, menma, bean sprouts, scallions, ajitama, & nori

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$17.00

Udon noodles with shrimp tempura, bok choy, fish cake, menma, & scallions in a dashi broth

Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup

$18.00

Spicy lemongrass broth, with shrimp, calamari, scallops, scallions, lime, & enoki mushrooms

Tonkotsu Soup

$16.00

Rich pork broth, black garlic oil, pork belly, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, corn, wakame, scallions, & ajitama

Vegetable Ramen

$14.00

Miso broth, napa cabbage, menma, bok choy, corn, scallions, & enoki mushrooms

Dessert

Green Tea Cheesecake

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Choice of green tea or strawberry

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Mango Sherbet

$4.00

Side Orders

Side of Rice

$2.00