Tasu Noodle Bar Tasu Noodle Bar
Beverages
Appetizers
Bao Bun
Choice of pork belly, tofu, or crispy shrimp
Chicken Karaage
Boneless crispy fried chicken with matcha mayo
Edamame
Steamed and yuzu salted Japanese soy beans
Fried Enoki Mushrooms
Deep-fried enoki mushrooms with house special sauce
Fried Softshell Crab
Tempura fried softshell crab served with house special sauce
Gyoza Dumplings
Pan-seared pork or vegetable dumplings with homemade soy sauce
Harumaki
Vegetable spring roll with sweet chili sauce
Japanese Calamari
Fried squid tentacles served with house special sauce
Takoyaki
Deep-fried octopus ball, topped with okonomi sauce, mayo, & bonito flakes
Rice Bowls
Curry Rice Bowl
Massaman beef curry, onions, potatoes, & peanuts, served over rice
Karaage Rice Bowl
White rice with Japanese fried chicken & spicy mayo
Pork Chashu Rice Bowl
White rice with braised chashu pork, bok hoy, green onions, ginger, & sweet soy sauce
Vegan Rice Bowl
White rice with tofu chashu, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, green onions, red ginger, & sweet roasted soy sauce
Kids Menu
Soups & Noodles
Ba Mee Moo Dang
Chicken broth, BBQ pork, shrimp, pork rind, bean sprouts, bok choy, & scallions, topped with fried wontons & peanuts
Beef Ramen
Ramen noodles in beef broth, beef stew, bok choy, celery, & scallions
Curry Ramen
Ramen noodles in yellow curry broth, shredded chicken breast, fried onions, pickles, bok choy, & bean sprouts, topped with fried wontons
Duck Ramen
Ramen noodles in duck broth, with sliced roasted duck, bean sprouts, scallions, celery, & pork rinds (CONTAINS PORK)
Gochujang Ramen
Ramen noodles, chashu pork, bok choy, daikon, scallions, kimchi, & sesame seeds
Miso Soup
Miso flavored broth, pork belly, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, wakame, scallions, ajitama, & nori
Shoyu Soup
Soy sauce flavored broth topped with chashu pork, bok choy, menma, bean sprouts, scallions, ajitama, & nori
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Udon noodles with shrimp tempura, bok choy, fish cake, menma, & scallions in a dashi broth
Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup
Spicy lemongrass broth, with shrimp, calamari, scallops, scallions, lime, & enoki mushrooms
Tonkotsu Soup
Rich pork broth, black garlic oil, pork belly, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, corn, wakame, scallions, & ajitama
Vegetable Ramen
Miso broth, napa cabbage, menma, bok choy, corn, scallions, & enoki mushrooms