Tasu Asian Bistro Cary
Popular Items
- Bagel Roll$17.45
TEMPURA STYLE - salmon, cream cheese, and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
- Spiderman Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, cucumber, and avocado inside, topped with kani crab, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
- Sumo Roll$16.00
NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), eel sauce, and sesame seeds
Sushi Apps
Sushi Specials
- Chirashi-Don$22.95
13 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 white tuna (Escolar), kani crab) served over sushi rice
- Sashimi$27.95
16 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 3 toro, 1 sweet shrimp) served with sushi rice
- Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe$29.95
5 pieces of nigiri (smoked salmon, eel, shrimp, albacore, sweet shrimp), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a 5 pc Dynamite Spicy Roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Regular$25.95
3 pieces of nigiri (eel, shrimp, albacore), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a Shrimp Tempura Roll
- Sushi Deluxe$23.95
9 pieces of nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, white tuna (Escolar), eel, albacore, mackerel) and a 6 pc Tuna Roll
- Sushi Regular$19.95
7 pieces of nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, white tuna (Escolar), eel) and an 8 pc California Roll
Nigiri / Sashimi
- Albacore Nigiri$7.45
- Albacore Sashimi$9.45
- Blue Crab Nigiri$7.45
- Blue Crab Sashimi$9.45
- Crab Stick Nigiri$7.45
- Crab Stick Sashimi$9.45
- Eel Nigiri$7.45
- Eel Sashimi$9.45
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri$7.45
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi$9.45
- Merry Topping$7.45
Mix of spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, and smelt roe
- Octopus Nigiri$7.45
- Octopus Sashimi$9.45
- Salmon Nigiri$7.45
- Salmon Sashimi$9.45
- Salmon Roe Nigiri$7.45
- Salmon Roe Sashimsi$9.45
- Scallop Nigiri$7.45
- Scallop Sashimi$9.45
- Shrimp Nigiri$7.45
- Shrimp Sashimi$9.45
- Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri$7.45
- Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi$9.45
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$7.45
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$9.45
- Sweet Shrimp Nigiri$7.45
- Sweet Shrimp Sashimi$9.45
- Toro Nigiri$7.45
- Toro Sashimi$9.45
- Tuna Nigiri$7.45
- Tuna Sashimi$9.45
- Wasabi Roe Nigiri$7.45
- Wasabi Roe Sashimi$9.45
- White Tuna Nigiri$7.45
- White Tuna Sashimi$9.45
- Yellowtail Nigiri$7.45
- Yellowtail Sashimi$9.45
6 Piece
- Albacore Roll$9.95
Albacore tuna inside, nori outside
- Blue Crab Roll$13.75
Blue crab, Thai chili mayo, and flying fish roe inside, nori outside
- Crab Stick Roll$6.75
Kani crab inside, nori outside
- Cucumber Roll$8.95
Shredded cucumber inside, nori outside
- Dynamite Spicy Roll$15.00
NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, white tuna (Escolar), yellowtail, scallions, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
- Eel Roll$10.95
Eel inside, nori outside
- Salmon Roll$9.95
Salmon inside, nori outside
- Scallop Roll$11.45
Scallop, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, nori outside
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.45
Chopped ahi tuna and sriracha inside, nori outside
- Toro Roll$13.50
Fatty tuna inside, nori outside
- Tuna Roll$11.95
Tuna inside, nori outside
- Yellowtail Roll$10.95
Yellowtail inside, nori outside
8 Piece
- Avocado Roll$9.45
Avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds
- Bagel Roll$17.45
TEMPURA STYLE - salmon, cream cheese, and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
- Calamari Roll$16.95
Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce
- California Roll$12.95
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with smelt roe
- Chicken Tempura Roll$16.95
Tempura chicken inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, and wasabi cream
- Crunchy Roll$16.95
Tempura crunch and spicy mayo inside, topped with shrimp and smelt roe
- House Roll$13.95
Kani crab, shrimp, and cucumber inside, topped with sesame seeds
- Philadephia Roll$15.45
Fresh salmon and cream cheese inside, topped with sesame seeds
- Rainbow Roll$18.45
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, tuna, and white tuna (Escolar)
- Shiki Crunch Roll$15.45
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
- Vegetable Roll$12.45
Cucumber, yamagobo, and avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds
- Wasabi Roll$18.45
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with kani crab and wasabi cream
Handrolls
- Eel Handroll$9.95
Eel and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone, topped with eel sauce
- Salmon Handroll$9.95
Fresh salmon and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
- Salmon Skin Handroll$9.45
Salmon skin, cucumber, and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
- Scallop Handroll$11.45
Scallops and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
- Spicy Tuna Handroll$10.95
Spicy tuna and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
Specialty Rolls - NO BOGO
- Blue Devil Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with blue crab and wasabi roe
- Blue Sea Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Salmon, yellowtail, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside, topped with seaweed salad and sesame seeds
- Bonsai Roll$15.00
NO BOGO - Eel, salmon, octopus, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
- California on Fire$17.00
NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - kani crab, avocado, and cream cheese inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, spicy mayo, and smelt roe)
- Caribbean Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Scallops, eel, and cucumber inside, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Crazy Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and spicy tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo
- Crazy Donkey Roll$14.00
NO BOGO
- Cucumber & Mango Roll$12.00
NO BOGO
- Cucumber Special Roll$10.00
NO BOGO - RICE FREE - kani crab and avocado wrapped in cucumber skin
- Eel Fashion Roll$15.00
NO BOGO - Eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
- Emerald Roll$16.00
NO BOGO - RICE FREE - salmon, tuna, yellowtail, blue crab, and avocado wrapped in cucumber skin, topped with Ponzu sauce
- Fabulous Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail inside, topped with avocado, blue crab, and sriracha
- Fiesta Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Blue crab and Thai chili mayo inside, topped with spicy tuna and mango salsa
- Firecracker Roll$15.00
NO BOGO
- Florida Roll$15.00
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside, topped with avocado and sriracha
- Hurricane Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Blue crab, mango salsa, and tempura crunch inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, and Thai chili mayo
- Lobster Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Tempura lobster tail, spicy mayo, and cucumber inside, topped with smelt roe
- Manhattan Roll$17.00Out of stock
NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, eel, and cucumber inside, topped with snow crab, smelt roe, and eel sauce
- Merry Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with mix of spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, and smelt roe
- NC Sunset Roll$12.00
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna, salmon, and cream cheese inside, topped with flying fish roe
- Nemo Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon
- Outer Banks Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Blue crab, Thai chili mayo, and avocado inside, topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), and shrimp
- Pink Lady Roll$15.00
NO BOGO - RICE FREE - salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and shaved daikon, topped with Ponzu sauce
- San Fransisco Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon and sliced lemon
- Scallop Bonsai Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
- Seared Sea Roll$16.00
NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, kani crab, and cream cheese inside, topped with seared tuna, eel, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
- Shrimp & Scallop Special$15.00
NO BOGO
- Special Maguro Roll$15.00
NO BOGO - Scallops, tempura crunch, smelt roe, and spicy mayo inside, topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo
- Special Yellowtail Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Fresh salmon and eel inside, topped with yellowtail and spicy mayo
- Special Spider Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, eel, and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
- Spider #1$14.00
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
- Spider #2$14.00
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, kani crab, and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
- Spiderman Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, cucumber, and avocado inside, topped with kani crab, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
- Sumo Roll$16.00
NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), eel sauce, and sesame seeds
- Sweet Dragon Roll$14.00
NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Tar Eel Roll$18.00
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, blue crab, and eel inside, topped with avocado, smelt roe, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
- "Thai"phoon Roll$17.00
NO BOGO
- Tokyo Sunrise Roll$15.00
NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), and flying fish roe
- Tom Yum Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Blue crab, shrimp tempura, and cucumber inside, topped with shrimp and Tom Yum Mayo
- Toro Toro Toro Roll$16.00
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna inside, topped with toro and scallions
- Ultimate Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - tempura lobster inside, topped with scallops, blue crab, smelt roe, and spicy mayo
- Volcano Roll$16.00
NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - kani crab and avocado inside, topped with scallops, smelt roe, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds
- White Dragon Roll$16.00
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and flying fish roe
- White Tiger Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Seared albacore tuna, avocado, and sriracha inside, topped with white tuna (Escolar) and wasabi roe
- Wolfpack Roll$17.00
NO BOGO - Blue crab and Thai chili mayo wrapped in soy paper, topped with tuna, smelt roe, and sliced jalapeno
- Woman in Red Roll$13.00
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with seared albacore tuna, masago, and sriracha