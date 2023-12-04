Tatas Tacos - Six Corners 4929 W Irving Park Rd
Popular Items
Made fresh, topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce, guacamole, cheese, fried tortilla strips.
Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, chile piquin and lime in a bowl
Food
Starters
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños$16.00
Grilled bacon wrapped Jalapeños served with cheese, chorizo, and chile aioli
- Ceviche ala Camaron$12.00
Fresh shrimp simmered in lime juice. Seasoned with diced mango, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Served cold.
- Chips & Chicken Tinga$10.00
Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Made fresh, topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn tortilla chips.
- Chips & Salsa de Molcajete$8.00
Traditional salsa made in a lava mortar
- El Chapo$14.00
House cut fries, melted cheese, steak, chorizo, fried egg, fresh jalapeños lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle Bbq and crema.
- Nacho Libre (Nachos)$12.00
Warm tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, guacamole, and crema
- Jumbo Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla and cheese. Garnished with lettuce & pico.
- Jumbo Toothpicks$14.00
Deep fried flour tortillas filled with tinga chicken, guacamole, crema and chipotle BBQ
- Empanadas$12.00
- Fried Potato Taquitos$12.00
- El Trio$12.00
- Queso Fundido$12.00
Soups & Salads
- Birria Ramen$16.00
Ramen noodles, beef birria, cilantro, radishes, and lime
- Birria Ramen Cauliflower$16.00
Ramen noodles, cauliflower birria, cilantro, onions, lime
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
Tomato broth, chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, jalapenos, lime
- Classic Taco Salad$12.00
Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing
Classic Tacos
- Al Pastor$5.00
Choice of marinated pork, chicken or cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.
- Al Pastor Cauliflower$5.00
Grilled cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.
- Camaron / Shrimp$5.00
Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.
- Carne Asada / Steak$5.00
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce, guacamole, cheese, fried tortilla strips.
- Chile Relleno Pepper$5.00
Egg battered, cheese stuffed pepper, re-fried beans, rice & tomato Coulis sauce.
- Chorizo con Papas$5.00
Red pepper marinated pork sausage, potato casserole, crema and cheese.
- Mole Cauliflower$5.00
Grilled cauliflower in a mole sauce, refried beans, rice, cheese & sesame seeds
- Mole Chicken$5.00
Grilled chicken in a mole sauce, refried beans, rice, cheese & sesame seeds
- Plain Chicken Taco$5.00
- Plain Steak / Carne Asada$5.00
- Tatas Taco$5.00
Blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage & chili aioli
- Vegetales Asados / Grilled Veggies$5.00
Zucchini, mushrooms, onions & fresh avocado
- Breakfast Tacos$3.99
Craft Tacos
- Chupacabra$6.00
Steak, pork al pastor, chicken, refried beans, rice, lime pickled onions and peppers
- Cochinita Pibil$5.00
- Da' Harley$7.00
Smoked chopped brisket, jalapeño slaw, fries, onion, chipotle BBQ
- Frida$6.00
Grilled garlic chicken, guacamole pickled cabbage & pico de gallo
- Jibarito$6.00
Ribeye steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.
- Jibarito Cauliflower$6.00
Grilled cauliflower, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.
- La Llorona$7.00
Five Levels of Hot! Scorpion, Ghost, Habanero, & chile de arbol marinated chicken. rice beans & topped w/ grilled jalapeno onions
- Lakeview$6.00
Beer battered white fish , coleslaw , chipotle aioli, diced tomatoes on a flour tortilla
- No'la$6.00
White fish, blacken seasoning, cheese, jalapeno coleslaw & chipotle aioli.
- Portage$6.00
Ribeye steak, refried beans, grilled onions, roasted jalapenos, radish
- Sirena$6.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp, pickled red cabbage, chili aioli, and pico de gallo.
- Tijuana Birria (3 Tacos)$16.00
Order of three. Shredded beef barbacoa, cheese, cilantro, onion & red pepper consommé dip
- Triton$7.00
Burritos
- Classic Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, refried beans, rice, cheese, crema. Choice of protein.
- El Narco$14.00
Grilled steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese, crema and topped with green salsa, grilled onions and a "toreado" jalapeño pepper on a flour tortilla.
- La Sucia$14.00
Filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with red mole sauce, crema & sesame seeds on a flour tortilla.
- La Sucia Cauliflower$14.00
Filled with grilled cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with red mole sauce, crema & sesame seeds on a flour tortilla.
- The Butterbean$14.00
Filled with a cheese-stuffed, egg-battered pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with roasted tomato coulis sauce, crema & cilantro
Sides
- Beans & Rice$5.00
1/2 cup of refried beans and 1/2 cup of traditional Mexican red rice
Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, chile piquin and lime in a bowl
- Rice$5.00
- Beans$5.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Papas Fritas$5.00
- Side of Cheese$2.00
- Grilled Veggies$5.00
- Chips$2.50
N/A Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Soft Drinks
- Coca-Cola$4.00
12oz Bottle from Mexico. Natural Cane Sugar, not high fructose corn syrup.
- Diet Coke$4.00
American made 16oz bottle
- Jarritos$4.00
Naturally flavored sodas bottled in Mexico.
- Sprite$4.00
Bottled in Mexico. Natural cane sugar, not high fructose corn syrup.
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$4.00
- Peace Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Soda$4.00
- Mexican Coca$5.00
Beer Wine Seltzer
Bottled Beer
- Blue Moon - Bottle$7.00
- Corona Extra - Bottle$7.00
- Modelo - Bottle$7.00
- Stella Artois - Bottle$7.00
- Miller Draft - Bottle$6.00
- GumBallHead - Can$7.00
- Space Station - Bottle$7.00
- Zombie Dust - Can$7.00
- DIB Beezer - Bottle$7.00
- Daisy Cutter - Bottle$9.00
- Anti Hero - Can$9.00
- Maplewood$9.00
- La Gunitas (Little Sumpins’) - Bottle$9.00
- Hell or High Watermelon Can$9.00
- Summer Shandy - Bottle$9.00
- Fist City$7.00
- Hazy Little Thing$7.00
- Modelo Negro$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Coors light$6.00
- DosEquis$7.00
- Pacifico bottle$7.00
- Miller Light$6.00
- $4 special$4.00