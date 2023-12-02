Tater Headz 1709 Fort Campbell.
Food
Baked Potato
- Pulled Pork Baked Potato$16.00
Low and slow Pulled pork on top of a baked potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Green Onions. Pickle on the side
- Honey Gold Fried Chicken Tater$15.00
Classic Clarksville Favorite. Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese Seasoning. Hand breaded and deep fried chicken tenderloin, tossed in a Sweet and Tangy Honey Gold sauce, House Ranch drizzle , Green Onions. Served with Pickle on the side
- Buffalo Ranch Fried Chicken Tater$15.00
Savory Favorite with a little Kick. Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese Seasoning, stuffed with with crispy bite-sized chicken pieces that are coated in a savory buffalo sauce, and drizzled with a House made Ranch Dressing Drizzle. Topped with Green onions, Pickel Chips on the side
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Baked Potato$15.00
Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Seasoning baked potato with bite size peices of chicken tenderloin, Drizzled with our House Made Ranch, Bacon and topped with green onions Served with Pickels on the side
- Chicken Philly Baked Potato$20.00
Our Version of the perfect combination of Tender Juicy Chiciken, Peppers, Onions, Mozzerella & Provolone Cheese blend served on top of our Butter, Sour cream, seasoned Potato with Philly Sauce on the side.
- Chicken and Shrimp Baked Potato$25.00
Love Meat this one is for you. Chicken and Shrimp Grilled to prefection. Stuffed in a Butter, Sour cream, Cheese seasoned potato
- Plain Baked Potato$8.00
A fluffy Potato filled with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Green Onions Pickels on the side.
- Shrimp and Broccli Baked Potato$20.00
Wild Caught Red Argentinen Shrimp, with Fresh Broccli stuffed in our Butter, Sour cream, Cheese, seasoned Potato. Served with Seafood Butter
- Honey BBQ with Bacon Baked Potato$16.00
You like Flavor? Well this one is Flavor Packed, Honey Gold, House BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Green onions stuffed in our Butter, Sour cream, Cheese, Seasoned Potato served with Pickels on the side
- Veggie Baked Potato$16.00
Broccli Mushroom and onion, Served over a Butter, Sour cream, Cheese, Seasoned Potato
- Chicken and Veggie Baked Potato$20.00
Chicekn, Broccli, Mushroom and onion, Served over a Butter, Sour cream, Cheese, Seasoned Potato
- Grilled Chicken Potato$15.00
- Jalapenos Ranch Fried Chicken potato$15.00
- Shrimp Philly Baked Potato$20.00
Wild Caught Shrimp Grilled to perfection tossed with Grilled Peppers, Onions then smothered with Cheese
- Chicken and Shrimp Philly$27.00
Grilled chicken and shrimp, Grilled peppers and onions, smothered in a premium Cheese blend.
- Cajun Chicken Baked Potato$15.00
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Cajun Spices served with ranch and green onions
- Honey Hot Baked Potato$15.00
Sweet Tangy Golden Sauce with a Nice Heat Drizzle served with ranch and green onions
- Hot Lemon Pepper Baked Potato$15.00
Chicken Tossed in a Savory Buffalo sauce with Lemon Pepper Sprinkles served with Green onions and Ranch
Tots
- Pulled Pork Tots$16.00
Low and slow Pulled pork on top of a bed of crispy tater tots, served with BBQ Sauce, Sour cream Green Onions. Pickle on the side
- Honey Gold Fried Chicken Tots$15.00
Delicious Sweet, Tangy Golden Tater Tots are sure to make you dance! Crispy Tater Tots with even crispier bite-sized chicken pieces that are coated in Honey Gold Sauce sauce and drizzled with a House made Ranch!
- Buffalo Ranch Fried Chicken Tots$15.00
Delicious Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots are sure to make you dance! Crispy Tater Tots with even crispier bite-sized chicken pieces that are coated in a spicy buffalo sauce and drizzled with a House made Ranch!
- Chicken Philly Tots$20.00
Grilled Chicken tossed with bell peppers and onions, Mozzerella, Provolone Cheese over a bed Tater Tots Crispy Tater Tots. Served with Choice sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots$15.00
Delicious Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater Tots are sure to make you dance! Crispy Tater Tots with even crispier bite-sized chicken pieces drizzled with a House made Ranch and crumbled bacon!
- Honey BBQ with Bacon Tots$16.00
You like Flavor? Well this one is Flavor Packed, Honey Gold, House BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Green onions over a bed of crispy tator tots served with Pickels on the side
- Shrimp and Broccli Tots$20.00
Shrimp and Broccli over a bed Tater Tots Crispy Tater Tots. Served with Choice sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp Tots$25.00
Shrimp and Chicken over a bed Tater Tots Crispy Tater Tots. Served with Choice sauce
- Chicken Veggie Tots$20.00
Chicken, Broccli Mushroom and onion, Served over a Butter, Sour cream, Cheese, Seasoned Tater Tots
- Veggie Tots$14.00
Broccli Mushroom and onion, Served over a Butter, Sour cream, Cheese, Seasoned Tater Tots
- Plain Large Tot$5.00
Crispy Tator Tots
- Plain Small Tot$3.00
Crispy Tator Tots
- Jalapenos Ranch Tots$15.00
- Chicken and Shrimp Philly Tots$25.00
Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Peppers and Onions Smothered in Cheese
- Shrimp Philly Tots$20.00
- Shrimp and Chicken Philly Tots$26.00
- Hot Lemon Pepper Chicken Tots$15.00
- Honey Hot Chicken Tots$15.00
- Cajun Chicken Tots$15.00
OMG Mac and Cheese
- Pulled Pork OMG Mac and Cheese$13.00
Low and slow Pulled pork on top of a bed of crispy tater tots, served with BBQ Sauce, Sour cream Green Onions. Pickle on the side
- Honey Gold Fried Chicken OMG Mac and Cheese$12.00
This Sweet, Tangy Golden fried chicken over Mac and Cheese is sure to make you dance! Drizzled with a House made Ranchand topped with green onions!
- Buffalo Ranch Fried Chicken OMG Mac and Cheese$12.00
Buffalo fried chicken over Mac and Cheese is sure to make you dance! Drizzled with a House made Ranchand topped with green onions!
- Chicken Bacon Ranch OMG Mac and Cheese$12.00
Chicken, Crumbled bacon over Mac and Cheese is sure to make you dance! Drizzled with a House made Ranch and topped with green onions!
- Chicken Philly OMG Mac and Cheese$20.00
Grilled Chicken tossed with bell peppers and onions, Mozzerella, Provolone Cheese over a bed of creamy maccaroni and cheese. Served with Choice sauce
- Shrimp and Broccli OMG Mac and Cheese$20.00
Shrimp and Broccli over a bed creamy maccaroni and cheese. Served with Choice sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp OMG Mac and Cheese$20.00
Chicken and Shrimp over a bed of creamy maccaroni and cheese. Served with Choice sauce
- Honey BBQ with Bacon OMG Mac and Cheese$12.00
Do You like Flavor? Well this one is Flavor Packed, Honey Gold, House BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Green onions over a bed Creamy mac and cheese served with green onions
- Plain OMG Mac and Cheese$6.00
Rich, Creamy mac and cheese with extra cheese
- Grilled Chicken OMG Mac and Cheese$12.00
Grilled Chicken over a bed of creamy maccaroni and cheese. Served with Choice sauce
- Jalapenos Ranch Mac and Cheese$12.00
- Cajun Mac and Cheese$12.00
- Hot Lemon Pepper Mac and Cheese$12.00
- Honey Hot Chicken Mac and Cheese$12.00
- Grilled BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese$12.00
- Bacon Mac and Cheese$12.00
Sandwich
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Low and Slow pulled pork, toasted bun, bbq sauce and pickels on the side
- Honey BBQ Sandwich$6.00
Honey Gold TOssed Chicken, BBq Drizzle, served with a toasted Bun
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Fried Chicken, served with a toasted bun, pickels on the side
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled chicken, served with a toasted bun, pickels on the side
- Honey Gold Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Sweet Tangy Golden BBQ sauce tossed chicken, with ranch drizzel with a toasted bun
- Buffalo Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Buffalo Tossed chicken, with ranch drizzel served with a toasted bun
Sandwich & Side
- Buffalo Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buffalo Tossed chicken, with ranch drizzel served with a toasted bun
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken, served with a toasted bun, pickels on the side
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken, served with a toasted bun, pickels on the side
- Honey BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Sweet Tangy Golden BBQ sauce tossed chicken, with ranch drizzel with a toasted bun
- Honey Gold Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Honey Gold TOssed Chicken, BBq Drizzle, served with a toasted Bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Low and Slow pulled pork, toasted bun, bbq sauce and pickels on the side
Salad
- Pulled Pork Salad$16.00Out of stock
Served with Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bacon, crutons
- Honey Gold Salad$15.00Out of stock
Served with Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bacon, crutons
- Buffalo Ranch Salad$15.00Out of stock
Served with Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bacon, crutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00Out of stock
Served with Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bacon, crutons
- Fried Chicken Salad$15.00Out of stock
Served with Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bacon, crutons
- House Salad$10.00Out of stock
Kids
Sweet Treat
Sweet Treats
Sweet Treat
- Strawberry Crunch Cake Cup$8.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Banana CheeseCake Cup$8.00
- Banana Pudding$6.00Out of stock
- Cookies and Cream Oreo Cake Cup$6.00Out of stock
- Cookie Monster Cake Cup$7.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Cream Cake$8.00Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler$6.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream for Peach Cobbler$2.00Out of stock
