Fish & Tenders Baskets
Tater Spuds
- Build Your Own$6.00+
- Alamo$17.25+
Tender Smoked Brisket on a buttered premium golden spud, loaded with bbq baked beans, sour cream, cheese and chives, and TaterzOwn BBQ sauce (choice of Steemin’ (hot) or Sauced’Up (mild)
- Big Jack$18.49+
Three meats Brisket, Ribs and Sausage Loaded on Premium butter spud, chives, and Taterz Own BBQ sauce (choice of Steemin’ (hot) or Sauced’Up (mild).
- Springdale$17.49+
Seafood golden buttered spud with sautéed Crab, crawfish and shrimp topped with creamy alfredo sauce
- Two-3$16.25+
3 Ribs on premium golden buttered spud, loaded with 5 cheese macaroni, chives, and Taterz Own BBQ sauce (choice of Steemin’ (hot) or Sauced’Up (mild)
- Twelfth Street$11.49+
Premium Golden Buttered Spud with Mixed veggies (portabella mushrooms, colored bell peppers, sautéed onions, chives) with an Infused Cashews Cilantro sauce.
- Craigwood$15.25+
Premium Golden buttered spud, topped with breaded fried chicken breast pieces, sweet corn, southern white gravy, cheese and chives
Sandwiches
Sides
Add-Ons
- Rib$3.00
- 4 oz Chopped Brisket$6.00
- 4 oz Sausage$4.00
- 4 oz Seafood Blend$8.00
- Alfredo Sauce$2.50
- Avocado Vegan Sauce$0.50
- Bacon Bits$0.75
- Baked Beans$3.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Chicken Tender$2.00
- Chives$0.25
- Fab5 Mac Add on (4oz)$4.00
- Mild BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Parmesan Cheese$0.50
- Chili Cheese Queso$6.00
- Ranch Dip$0.50
- Seasoned Fries Add on$3.25
- Shredded Chesse$1.25
- Shrimp Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Side of Butter$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Spicy BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Spicy Ranch$0.90
- Tarter Sauce$0.50
- White Gravy$2.50
- 12th Street Veggies$4.00
Drinks
Desserts
Hookah & More
Bar
Wine & Bubbly
Bottle Service
- Bacardi Rum$250.00
- Barton's Long Island Iced Tea$150.00
- Casamigo Reposado$300.00
- Clase Azul$350.00
- Courvoisier$200.00
- Crown Apple$200.00
- Crown Original$200.00
- Crown Peach$200.00
- Deep Eddy Lemonade$150.00
- Don Julio 1942$350.00
- Don Julio Anejo$300.00
- Don Julio Blanco$250.00
- Dussé$250.00
- Espolon$180.00
- Grand Marnier$300.00
- Grey Goose$250.00
- Hennessey$250.00
- Jack Daniels$200.00
- Jameson$180.00
- Kettle One$200.00
- Maker's Mark$200.00
- Malibu Rum$250.00
- Milagro$180.00
- Patron$250.00
- Pineapple Ciroc$200.00
- Remy Martin$350.00
- Tanqueray$200.00
- Tito's$200.00