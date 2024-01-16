Tate's - Middletown
Drinks
Cans
- Back East Little Scoop$8.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Bud Light Lime$5.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Cutwater Vodka Mule$10.00
- Dogfish Seaquench$6.00
- Fiddlehead IPA$5.00
- Fishers Island Lemonade$11.00
- Founders All Day$5.00
- Guiness$6.00
- Guiness N/A$5.00
- Lagunitas NIPA$5.00
- Lawsons Sip of Sunshine$9.00
- Los Sundays Tropical$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- NEBCO Fuzzy Baby Ducks$7.00
- Nutrl Orange$8.00
- Suncruiser$7.00
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$6.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Cosmo$11.00
- Dark n Stormy$11.00
- Drunken Palmer$11.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- LI Iced Tea$14.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Mule$11.00
- Negroni$11.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sex On The Beach$10.00
- Sombrero$9.00
- White Russian$11.00
Draft Beer
Featured Cocktails
Liquor
- 44 North Huckleberry$9.00
- Hanson Cucumber$10.00
- Hanson Habanero$10.00
- Hanson Lemon$10.00
- Hanson Mandarin$10.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Tito's$10.00
- Vanilla Vodka$9.00
- Wheatley Vodka$8.00
- Banhez Mezcal$10.00
- Cantina Azul$10.00
- Clase Azul Rep$48.00+
- Codigo 1530 Rosa$18.00
- Tanteo Jalapeño$12.00
- Tortado$8.00
- Tres Agaves Blanco$10.00
- Volcan XA$42.00+
- Tres Agaves Anejo$12.00
- Volcan Blanco$15.00
- Volcan Reposado$20.00
- Casamigos$16.00
- Admiral Nelson Coconut$9.00
- Barbancourt$8.00
- Bumbu$9.00
- Bumbu Cream$9.00
- Capt Morgan Spiced$8.00
- Diplomatico Mantuano$10.00
- Diplomatico Res. Exc.$12.00
- Don Papa 10 Year$24.00
- Don Papa 7 Year$12.00
- Flor de Cana White$8.00
- Goslings$9.00
- Plantation Pineapple$11.00
- The Real McCoy 12 yr$15.00
- The Real McCoy 3 Yr$9.00
- The Real McCoy 5 Yr$11.00
- Highclere Castle$11.00
- Empress Rose$10.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Villon Cognac$10.00
- Mr. Black Coffee Liq$8.00
- Pisco$9.00
- Limoncello$9.00
- Baileys$8.00
- MacCallan 12 Yr$26.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Yr$22.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- Laphroaig Scotch 10 Yr$18.00+
- Johnnie Walker Red$13.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$8.00
- Bulliet Rye$9.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Michters Bourbon$12.00
- Sazerac Rye$9.00
- Tullamore Dew Rum Cask$9.00
- Up n Down$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
N/A Bev
Wine
- Kono Sauvignon Blanc$11.00+
- Chloe Pinot Grigio$10.00+
- Bravium Chardonnay$13.00+
- Green & Social Verdejo$10.00+
- Love(r) Rose$12.00+
- Zonin Prosecco$11.00
- Imagery Pinot Noir$10.00+
- Joel Gott Cab$12.00+
- San Jacopo Chianti$13.00+
- Sella Antica Red Blend$11.00+
- Bottle- Bravium$36.00
- Bottle- Chloe Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Bottle- Kono Sauv Blanc$32.00
- Bottle- Green & Social Verdejo$31.00
- Bottle- Love(r) Rose$34.00
- Bottle- Imagery Pinot Noir$30.00
- Bottle- Joel Gott Cab$34.00
- Bottle San Jacopo$36.00
- Bottle- Sella Antica$32.00
Shots
Food
Raw Bar
- Oysters on the Half Shell$18.00+
choice of 3 oysters available, served with Mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon wedge, mini hot sauce. Minimum 6, choices as triples.
- Clams on the Half Shell$19.00Out of stock
- served with Mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon wedge
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
– poached tiger shrimp (6) cocktail sauce, horseradish lemon wedge $18
- Ceviche$17.00
– fried wonton chips, cucumber, sweet thai
- Tuna Nachos$18.00
- ahi tuna sweet chili, rice vinegar (marinated), crispy wonton chips, cucumber, avocado, salt, pepper, lime juice, soyaki drizzle, sriracha crème fresh
Appetizers
- Chicken Slider$14.00
- Cold Dip Platter$12.00
- platter of three with pita chips: hummus, creamy, fruity/salsa
- Crispy Zucchini Chips$12.00
– house tzatziki sauce $12
- Fried Cauliflower$12.00
- choice: thai chili, buffalo, bourbon teriyaki. Served with avo ranch, celery, carrot sticks
- Kimchi Fry Stack$13.00
- kimchi, honey, salt, garlic powder tossed fries, shaved steak, caramelized onions, sauce
- Meatball slider$14.00
- spiced Hawaiian slider roll, BBQ sauce, brown sugar caramelized onion, garlic aioli, provolone, house seasoned meatball
- New England Clam Chowder$8.00Out of stock
– one size option, potentially gluten free
- Silver Dollar Crab Cakes$14.00
- Lump crab, spicy old bay roasted red pepper remoulade, lemon, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce, tomato
- Tates Egg Roll$14.00Out of stock
- tiger shrimp chopped with coleslaw mix, cucumber, tomato, spicy tzatziki with Tate’s Sauce (bang bang sauce), fried, avo drizzle
- Tate’s Grilled Oysters$17.00
- mezcal tequila lime chargrilled oysters, cilantro, lump crab, lime, bread crumb, fontina cheese
Salads
- Cobb Salad$16.00
– Mesclun & chopped romaine, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, avocado, feta cheese, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, pickled red onion, roasted red pepper, croutons, peppercorn ranch
- Caesar Salad$13.00
– chopped romaine hearts, tossed in Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, house made croutons
- Summer Berry Salad$16.00
– mesclun greens, strawberry slices, candied walnuts, red onion, shaved cashews nuts, poppy seeds, salt & peppered burrata, tossed in strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
- Garden Salad$12.00
– shredded carrot, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, dressing $12
- Tate’s Yuzu Salad$14.00
– frisée, kale greens, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, edamame, avocado, watermelon radish, cucumber, tri color tomatoes, crispy wontons, yuzu kosho (asaian citrus fruit, basil) $13
Sandwiches
- Mokey Smash Burger$17.00
- smash burger, Monterey jack cheese, bacon jam, mezcal tequila, caramelized onion, spring mix, tomato
- Mango Sesame Chicken$16.00
– sun dried tomato wrap, grilled chicken, spring mix, mango pico de gallo, cashews nuts, sesame orange vinaigrette
- Southwest Pulled Jackfruit$16.00
– italian baguette, pickled red cabbage, lime broccoli slaw, avocado
- Roasted Mushroom Pita$15.00
- roasted spiced mushrooms, hummus on bottom, lettuce cucumbers tomatoes, red onion, hummus
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
– waldorf chicken salad (apple, celery, grapes) mixed greens, on a croissant
Fried Baskets
- Crispy Mahi Fried Basket$26.00
served with house made cabbage lime broccoli coleslaw, French fries, pickle spear, tartar, lemon $22
- Whole Belly Clams Fried Basket$26.00
served with house made cabbage lime broccoli coleslaw, French fries, pickle spear, tartar, lemon $22
- Clam Strips Fried Basket$26.00
served with house made cabbage lime broccoli coleslaw, French fries, pickle spear, tartar, lemon $22
- Shrimp Fried Basket$26.00
served with house made cabbage lime broccoli coleslaw, French fries, pickle spear, tartar, lemon $22
Entrees
Kids Menu
- Kids Pasta with butter$10.00
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy
- Kids Fish and chips$10.00
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy
- Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy
- Kids Hot dog$10.00
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy
- Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy
- Deconstructed Cupcake Dessert$6.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
Dessert
Sides
- Extra Pita Chips$4.00
- Extra Wonton Chips$4.00
- Side Fries$5.00
- Side Mixed Greens$5.00
- Extra Side Cole Slaw$3.00
- Extra Pickle$2.00
- Side Avocado Ranch$1.00
- Side Thai Chili$1.00
- Side Pineapple Mango Salsa$3.00
- Side Bang Bang Sauce$2.00
- Side Tartar$1.00
- Side Bourbon Teriyaki$1.00
- Side Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Side Yuzu$1.00
- Side White Balsamic$1.00
- Cake Cutting Fee (pp)$2.00
- Extra Caesar$1.00
- Extra side celery$2.00