Tatte Bakery | Belmont
All Day
Breakfast
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croque Monsieur
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croque Madame
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Lamb Hash
Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate
Sauteed spinach, fresh corn, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate
Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh
Roasted peaches served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Bread & Butter
Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Toast
Brunch (Weekends)
Vanilla Sugar Donut
Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Strawberry Jam Filled Donut
Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
French Toast
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Greek Style Pancakes
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese
Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Egg in the Hole
Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Meze Breakfast
Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)
Sandwiches & Tartines
Roasted Salmon Sandwich
Roasted salmon served with herbed mayo, arugula, red onion, pickled red cabbage, sumac, and tomato on a housemade challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Fish
Corn Latke Sandwich
Corn latke, pickled red cabbage, tomato, red onion, and parsley served over toasted multigrain with labneh and green dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
BLAT
Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Turkey BLAT
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Chicken Pita
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich
Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Tuna Sandwich
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
Prosciutto & Fig Panini
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Grilled Cheese
Fontina, VT Cheddar, parmesan, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, capers, dijon mustard, parsley and thyme spread on a housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Kids Sandwich
A classic Tatte sandwich. Toasted challah bread with sliced cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Roasted Peaches & Ricotta Tartine
Roasted peaches tossed with maple syrup over whipped ricotta, topped with mint and cashew nuts. Served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Cashew)
Heirloom Tomato Tartine
Heirloom tomatoes tossed with garlic olive oil and basil served over goat cheese mousse and pesto over toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine
Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pine)
Avocado Tartine
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg
Salads & Soups
Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds, served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
Tuna Nicoise Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Crunchy Halloumi Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Green & Nutty Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Fattoush Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Chicken & Kale Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Corn Soup
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Shakshuka, Plates & Flatbreads
Corn & Spinach Shakshuka
Corn sauce, baby spinach, and eggs topped with Campari tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro relish, Aleppo chili oil, red onion, and parsley. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Traditional Shakshuka
Traditional North African dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce with chili, bell peppers, and onions spiced with cumin and topped with feta and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka
Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cavatelli With Summer Vegetables & Tomato Jam
Fresh cavatelli sauteed with snap peas, corn, basil, Campari tomatoes, and tomato jam topped with Parmesan. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Summer Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of pasta baked with corn, zucchini, spinach, onions, peppers, thyme, fontina, and parmesan cheese served with corn cream and topped with parsley relish, mint, and fresh parsley.
Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl
Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with peewee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Summer Farro Bowl
Warm farro, tossed with corn, green fava, alfalfa sprouts, and parsley relish, topped with goat cheese, sunny-side up egg, and dukkah, served with cashew pepper relish. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnut, Cashew)
Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with roasted salmon. Contains: Fish
Chickpea & Fava Plate
Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Lamb Kebab Plate
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice
Housemade flatbread with heirloom tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)
Ricotta & Pea Flatbread Slice
Housemade flatbread dough baked with fontina, roasted garlic, snow, snap and sweet peas topped with mint served with whipped ricotta Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Grab & Go
G&G Strawberry Rhubarb Labneh
Creamy Labneh with poached rhubarb and house-made strawberry jam. It's fantastic! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy
G&G Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh
Roasted peaches served with housemade granola, labneh, and maple syrup Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew) Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
G&G Berries & Grapes
Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!
Labneh
Our famous creamy yogurt. Enjoy it as is, or add it next to your fruit, granola, or savory meal. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Dairy
Cashew Pepper Spread
Housemade pepper cashew (magic!) relish. Add to salad, eggs, meat, or use as a spread to create your own sandwich. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Tree Nut (Cashew)
Chicken Salad
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Mediterranean Farro Salad
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Tuna Salad
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Fish
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz Contains: Dairy
Drinks
Drip Coffee
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Cafe au Lait
Stumptown drip coffee finished with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Nitro
Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth, no ice needed!
Red Eye
Drip Coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Cold brew topped with a double shot of espresso
Box of Coffee
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8. Contains: Dairy
Espresso & Iced Espresso
Pistachio Latte - 12 oz
Housemade pistachio syrup topped with espresso and steamed milk. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Iced Pistachio Latte - 16 oz
Housemade pistachio syrup topped with espresso and milk. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Iced Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
Double Espresso
A double ristretto shot of espresso using Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hairbender Blend
Macchiato
A traditional 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso topped with rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting in a 4 oz beverage topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
Cappuccino
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy
Flat White - 8 oz
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso, steamed milk and topped with glossy microfoam Contains: Dairy
Americano
A double shot of espresso poured over hot water
Mocha
Valrhona dark chocolate whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso poured over cold water
Iced Mocha
Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy
Decaf Espresso & Decaf Iced Espresso
Decaf Pistachio Latte - 12 oz
Housemade pistachio syrup topped with decaf espresso and milk. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Iced Decaf Pistachio Latte - 16 oz
Housemade pistachio syrup topped with decaf espresso and milk. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Iced Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12oz
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Decaf Latte
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Double Espresso
Decaf Cappuccino
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Cortado
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Macchiato
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Flat White - 8 oz
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Americano
Decaf Mocha
Contains: Dairy, Soy
Iced Decaf Latte
Contains: Dairy
Iced Decaf Americano
Iced Decaf Mocha
Decaf Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy
Tea Lattes & Milk
Turmeric & Honey Latte 12 oz
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy
Iced Turmeric and Honey Latte 16 oz
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed. Contains: Dairy
Matcha Latte
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
London Fog
A traditional earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice. Contains: Dairy
Iced Matcha Latte
Contains: Dairy
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy
Cold Milk
Contains: Dairy
Steamed Milk
Contains: Dairy
Hot Tea & Iced Tea
Iced Black Tea
Iced Golden Green Tea
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Chamomille Tea
A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemon grass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Caffeine free.
Earl Grey Tea
A classic tea blend flavored with bergamot and accented with blue cornflower petals.
English Breakfast Tea
This breakfast tea from the Chandighat Estate is soft and sweet with caramel and cherrywood notes, with a citrus finish.
Moroccan Mint Tea
China Gunpowder rolled green tea with a balanced addition of specially selected mint.
Golden Green Tea
The emerald green leaves contain a sweetness and texture reminiscent of steamed collard greens, accented with notes of alfalfa and raw cashews.
Juice, Sparkling Drinks & Water
Blueberry Cucumber Soda
Housemade blueberry and cucumber syrup topped with sparkling water and garnished with fresh mint.
Rhubarb & Herbed Duo Seltzer
Housemade Rhubarb Basil Puree, sparkling water with fresh mint and basil.
Sparkling Rhubarb Matcha Lemonade
Housemade rhubarb basil puree with sparkling water and fresh herbs, with matcha concentrate and lemon juice.
Sparkling Matcha Lemonade 16 oz
Matcha concentrate, simple syrup, lemon juice topped with sparkling water
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water
Limonata Pellegrino
Blood Orange Pellegrino
Orange Juice 12oz
Mint Lemonade 12oz
Pear Juice 12oz
Kale & Apple Juice 12oz
Bakery
Morning Pastries
Apricot Danish
Flaky croissant dough with apricots and almond pastry cream. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
Roasted Strawberry Turnover
Flaky puff pastry filled with roasted strawberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Buttermilk Biscuit
Traditional tender and buttery biscuit. Best served with our housemade jam and butter. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chocolate Snail
Flaky croissant dough with chocolate pastry cream and Valrhona chocolate chunks. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Sour Cherries Almond Scone
Tender and buttery scone with sour cherries and toasted almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond)
Ham & Cheese Croissant with Dijon Mustard
House sliced ham and gruyere cheese rolled into Tatte croissant dough with dijon mustard and topped with sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Plain Croissant
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Almond Croissant
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chocolate Croissant
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Halva Sesame Tea Cake (GF)
Tender almond cake with a halva paste topped with sesame. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame, Tree Nuts (Almonds)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chocolate Rose
Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Cinnamon & Pecan Rose
Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Morning Bun
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Palmier
Flaky puff pastry dough sliced thin, baked with sugar and shaped like a "palm." Also known as an "elephant ear." Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Kouign-Amann
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Spinach & Labneh Pita
Pita dough baked with fresh spinach leaves and labneh. Topped with za'atar spice. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Jerusalem Bagel
Traditional soft, sweet Israeli pastry dipped in simple syrup and coated in sesame. Contains: Wheat, Sesame
Cheese Boureka
Flaky puff pastry dough filled with a ricotta and feta cheese. Topped with sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Monkey Bread
Croissant dough with cinnamon spiced sugar and brown sugar caramel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Brownies & Cookies
Plain Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Halva Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Walnut Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Vanilla Shortbread
Rich vanilla Scottish shortbread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Nutella Cookie
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Linzer Cookie
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)
Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Cakes & Desserts
Stone Fruit Galette Slice
Flaky galette dough filled with ripe plums and apricots. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice
Flaky double crusted pie filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Lemon Raspberry Pavlova (GF)
Crunchy meringue base with tart lemon-mint curd, vanilla chantilly and fresh raspberries. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Passionfruit Krembo
Tart passionfruit curd topped in vanilla meringue and dipped in Valrhona passionfruit inspiration chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut)
Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)
Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut.Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Coconut)
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tiramisu
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)
Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Halva Bomb (GF)
Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Mixed Seasonal Fruit Box
Crisp buttery Shell with Valrhona White Chocolate Ganache and a mix of fresh seasonal fruit. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Cherry Tart
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
Pear Tart
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Lemon Mint Tart
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cinnamon & Walnut Coffeecake Slice
Moist, rich sour cream coffee cake swirled with cinnamon and walnut filling. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts. Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice
Tart, buttery lemon pound cake. Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy
Petit Mixed Nut Box
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
Mixed Nut Tart Slice
Crisp buttery crust filled with honey caramel and all the best nuts: cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachios and pecans. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
Gluten Friendly
GF Breakfast & Brunch
GF Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and bacon on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Halloumi Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Lamb Hash
Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate
Sauteed spinach, fresh corn, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate
Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted gluten free bread. You can add on sautéed spinach. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Meze Breakfast
2 eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and za’atar. Served with heirloom tomato salad and housemade gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)
Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh
Roasted peaches served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
GF Sandwiches & Tartines
GF BLAT
Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish.Contains: Egg, Soy
GF Turkey BLAT
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, siracha aioli, and tomato-onion relish on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg, Soy
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Tuna Sandwich
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Kids Sandwich
GF Heirloom Tomato Tartine
Heirloom tomatoes tossed with garlic olive oil and basil served over goat cheese mousse and pesto over toasted gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Pine)
GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Avocado Tartine
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish topped with poached eggs on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg
GF Salads & Soups
GF Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds, served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Egg, Fish
GF Crunchy Halloumi Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame and raisins, radish, and apples with crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
GF Green & Nutty Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds in an orange vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
GF Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Egg
GF Chicken & Kale Soup
Contains: Egg
GF Chicken & Pea Soup
Contains: Egg
GF Shakshuka & Plates
GF Corn & Spinach Shakshuka
Corn sauce, baby spinach, and eggs topped with Campari tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro relish, Aleppo chili oil, red onion, and parsley. Served with toasted gluten free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Traditional Shakshuka
Traditional North African dish with tomato sauce, bell pepper, eggs, and feta cheese served with gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Lamb Meatball Shakshuka
Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl
Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with pee wee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with gluten free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Lamb Kebab Plate
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
GF Chickpea & Fava Plate
Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with gluten-free bread.Contains: Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with roasted salmon. Contains: Fish
GF Bakery
Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)
Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut.Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Coconut)
Halva Sesame Tea Cake (GF)
Tender almond cake with a halva paste topped with sesame. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame, Tree Nuts (Almonds)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)
Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Plain Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Halva Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Walnut Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)
Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Halva Bomb (GF)
Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Valrhona Dark Chocolate Almonds (GF)
The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. Our housemade Valrhona chocolate-coated caramelized almonds. | One tube Contains: Soy, Tree Nut (Almond)
Retail
Coffee & Tea
Stumptown Hair Bender Coffee - 12 oz, Whole Bean
The sweet, savory Stumptown Hair Bender. Our most popular coffee and what we serve at all Tatte locations. Whole Bean 12 oz bag.
Guatemala El Injerto Bourbon - 12 oz, Whole Bean
For decades, the Aguirre family of Finca El Injerto have pushed the boundaries of quality, innovation, and sustainable farming practices to produce this complex and consistently delicious single-origin coffee. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Orange, Cherry & Milk Chocolate
Rwanda Huye Mountain - 12 oz, Whole Bean
David Rubanzangabo operates the Huye Mountain washing station with an emphasis on community, and a strong dedication to the farmers it serves, resulting in a bright coffee with a fine, balanced acidity. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Melon & Honey
Indonesia Bies Penantan - 12 oz, Whole Bean
This rich, full-bodied coffee is the result of carefully selected lots prepared and produced by our longtime partners at the women-led Ketiara Cooperative in Aceh, on the island of Sumatra. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Spice, Cedar, Syrupy
Honduras El Puente - 12 oz, Whole Bean
Like our partnership with Moisés Herrera and Marysabel Caballero of Finca El Puente, this single-origin offering is warm and welcoming. It’s a quintessential coffee and we look forward to bringing it back to our menu year after year. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Golden Raisin, Floral & Plum
Ethiopia Mordecofe - 12oz, Whole Bean
For decades, Haile Gebre’s leadership in the Guji highlands has helped put the region on the map as an origin for quality coffee. TASTING NOTES: A complex and floral cup, sparkling with notes of nectarine, melon and jasmine.
Guatemala Bella Vista - 12 oz, Whole Bean
Colombia Huayku - 12 oz, Whole Bean
12 oz bag, Whole Bean. TASTING NOTES: Huckleberry, milk chocolate, strawberry, tea rose, tropical fruit, and honey.
Stumptown Passport Trio
The Passport Trio is your coffee trip around the world. When we think about coffee as an experience of pleasure, this is what we mean. Features 3 single-origin coffees: Guatemala El Injerto Bourbon, Indonesia Bies Penantan, Rwanda Huye Mountain. 12 oz bags, whole bean.
English Breakfast Retail Tin
Caffeinated Tasting Notes: bright • whole grain • citrus Origin: Sri Lanka This classic and delicious, bright breakfast tea from Sri Lanka tastes of whole grains, and has a delightful citrus finish. Goes great with a little milk and sugar. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves.
Blue Flower Earl Gray Retail Tin
Caffeinated Tasting Notes: caramel • cedar • candied lemon Origin: Sri Lanka This Sri Lankan tea blend flavored with bergamot oil and garnished with beautiful and edible blue cornflower petals, produces a bold, sweet, and flowery cup with heavy notes of citrus. It’s a classic English brew with an added flourish which is great for a morning cup. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves, blue cornflower petals, & bergamot oil.
Moroccan Mint Retail Tin
Caffeinated Tasting Notes: spinach • oregano • sweet mint A blend of Chinese Gunpowder green tea and specially sourced mint leaves that boasts a strong mint flavor which accompanies notes of spinach and oregano for a well-rounded but balanced and refreshing brew. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves and mint leaves.
Golden Green Retail Tin
Caffeinated Tasting Notes: sage • jasmine • lemon peel Flavored Blend Fruity, flowery, and herbaceous, this signature blend has it all and more - it's a complex, well rounded, and a wildly flavorful beverage. It also makes a refreshing iced tea than can be enjoyed year-round. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves, lemongrass, rooibos, orange peel, linden flowers, Mt Olympus flowers, lavender, & orange flavor.
Blood Orange Hibiscus Retail Tin
Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: orange peel • pomegranate • lemon Blend A signature MEM blend, this robust tisane is sweet and refreshing, with a glowing garnet luster, and tropical fruit juice flavors. This caffeine free infusion is the perfect choice for making iced tea, but is just as enjoyable served hot. Ingredients: Hibiscus. orange peel, lemongrass, elderberries, apple, rooibos, & stevia. Includes 20 tea bags.
Lemon Chamomile Retail Tin
Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: green apple • lemongrass • lavender Blend A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemongrass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Ingredients: Chamomile flowers, lemongrass, & lavender flowers. Includes 20 tea bags.
Cookies & Snacks
Plain Butter Tube
Seventeen of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Tube of 17 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Plain Butter Box
Fourty-four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Box of 44. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Nutella Tube
Seven Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Tube of 7 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Nutella Box
Twenty-two of our Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Box of 22 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Cranberry Pistachio Bag
Twelve of our Cranberry Pistachio Cookies - our Tatte Signature butter cookies topped with a mix of cranberries & pistachios. | Bag of 12 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Cranberry Pistachio Box
Twenty-one of our Cranberry Pistachio Cookies - our round Tatte Signature butter cookies topped with a mix of cranberries & pistachios. | Box of 21 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Maple Candied Pecans
Toasted maple glazed pecans. Contains: Tree Nut (Pecan)
Valrhona Dark Chocolate Almonds (GF)
The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. Our housemade Valrhona chocolate-coated caramelized almonds. | One tube Contains: Soy, Tree Nut (Almond)
Granola 14 oz
Our housemade granola is a delicious mix of whole grains, almonds, cashews and pumpkin seeds baked to a crisp with unrefined honey and muscovado. | Size 16 oz Bag Contains: Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Merchandise
Cups & Tumblers
12 oz Tumbler "I Love You a Latte"
This 12 oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and daily routine. From coffee tumbler to iced tea cup, our double wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. | Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology Lid and cup are BPA free. Press-on lid prevents splashes and keeps drinks warm longer.
12 oz Camp Cup "Dream Every Day"
This 12oz Camp Cup is vacuum insulated so you won't burn your hands when you are at work, home, or camping. Featuring a press fit lid to prevent spilling and a convenient handle to make picking up your coffee mug a little easier. | Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology. Keeps cold, stays hot. Does not sweat. BPA free.
16 oz Bottle "Dream Every Day"
The perfect every day water bottle by Miir built for people on the go. A wide mouth opening makes it easy to clean and add ice cubes. | 16 oz. Stays cold for 24+ hours and hot for up to 12 hours. BPA Free. Does not sweat, Leak free design
Pins & Totes
Tatte Pins
We designed the most charming pins to add to any jacket, sweatshirt or backpack. All are metal cast with butterfly clasp.
Anniversary Tote
Celebrate 15 years of Tatte with us! Our limited-edition canvas tote bag captures “Tatte One” – our first café that opened in Brookline, MA in 2008. Dimensions: 15” x 16”
Tatte Boat Tote
Perfect for Summer, the large boat tote has a waxed cloth handle with TATTE printed on one side and COFFEE, PASTRIES, BRUNCH on the reverse. Made of heavy canvas, it’s perfect to pack on outings or to the beach.
Tatte Denim Tote
Our new denim tote has a vintage feel with a tan leather handle and is a great size for day to day use.
Sweatshirts & Shirts
Gray "I Like You A Latte" Sweatshirt
We put everything we love and created the most soft and cozy Tatte sweatshirts just for you! Super soft Alternative Apparel sweatshirts. Unisex and true to size.
White "I Like You a Latte" Long Sleeve
Our white long sleeve crews are a lightweight version of our favorite sweatshirts. Super soft French terry material in white. Unisex and true to size.
Shakshuka Sweatshirt
We put everything we love and created the most soft and cozy Tatte sweatshirts just for you! Super soft Alternative Apparel sweatshirts. Unisex and true to size.
Gray "Brunch" Sweatshirt
We put everything we love and created the most soft and cozy Tatte sweatshirts just for you! Super soft Alternative Apparel sweatshirts. Unisex and true to size.
Tatte "Brunch" Sweatshirt
We put everything we love and created the most soft and cozy Tatte sweatshirts just for you! Super soft Alternative Apparel sweatshirts. Unisex and true to size.
White "Brunch" Long Sleeve Shirt
Our white long sleeve crews are a lightweight version of our favorite sweatshirts. Super soft French terry material in white. Unisex and true to size.