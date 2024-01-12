Tatte Bakery | Old Town
All Day
Breakfast
- Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish)
- Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. (870 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.25
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. (680 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich$9.85
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. (520 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. (840 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Croque Monsieur$12.85
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. (660 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Croque Madame$13.85
Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. (790 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Lamb Hash$15.25
Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. (930 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Egg in the Hole$13.50
Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. (680 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese$15.00
Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. (860 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- Spinach, Jerusalem Artichoke & Egg Plate - Cilbir$12.00
Traditional Turkish dish with sauteed spinach, roasted Jerusalem Artichoke, and poached egg over garlic labneh with Aleppo chili oil. Served with sourdough. (760 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$10.75
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate$10.75
Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. (690 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Roasted Pear, Granola & Labneh$9.50
Roasted pears served with housemade granola, labneh, and VT maple syrup. (720 cal, Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut - Almond, Cashew)
- Muesli$7.00+
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. (670 / 980 cal, Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut - Almond, Cashew)
- Bread & Butter$6.00
Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. (710 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- Toast
Brunch (Weekends)
- Vanilla Sugar Donut$4.00
Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. (450 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Strawberry Jam Filled Donut$4.00
Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. (490 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- French Toast$14.00
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. (1330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Savory French Toast$15.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. (1200 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- Greek Style Pancakes$13.50
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. (1070 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- Meze Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. (1190 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew))
Sandwiches & Tartines
- Roasted Salmon Sandwich$16.50
Roasted salmon served with herbed mayo, arugula, red onion, pickled red cabbage, sumac, and tomato on a housemade challah roll. (1010 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Fish)
- Roasted Squash & Mushroom Sandwich$12.50
Roasted delicata squash, sumac roasted red pearl onions, charred kale and button mushrooms sauteed tossed with harissa maple glaze. Served on housemade ciabatta. (780 cal, Contains: Wheat)
- BLAT$12.75
Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. (870 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy)
- Turkey BLAT$13.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. (850 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy)
- Chicken Pita$12.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. (480 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Lamb Kebab Pita$14.00
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. (670 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. (860 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Turkey Avocado Sandwich$12.50
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. (940 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut - Pine)
- Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich$12.00
Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. (520 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut - Pine)
- Tuna Sandwich$12.50
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. (870 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish)
- Prosciutto & Fig Panini$13.25
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. (990 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$13.25
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
Fontina, VT Cheddar, parmesan, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, capers, dijon mustard, parsley and thyme spread on a housemade sourdough. (850 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Kids Sandwich$5.50
A classic Tatte sandwich. Toasted challah bread with sliced cheddar cheese. (430 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Prosciutto, Squash & Pomegranate Tartine$13.00
Roasted delicata squash and sumac roasted red pearl onions sauteed and tossed with harissa maple glaze and mint pickled pomegranate seeds. Served on housemade sourdough with Parmesan and prosciutto. (420 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$14.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish)
- Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine$13.00
Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. (660 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut - Pine)
- Avocado Tartine$13.00
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. (670 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg)
Salads & Soups
- Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$14.85
Mixed baby lettuces, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. (670 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.85
Mixed baby lettuces, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. (1020 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish)
- Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. (1180 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Green & Nutty Salad$14.00
Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. (1050 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Soy)
- Fattoush Salad$13.00
Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. (1050 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- Greens with Feta Avocado Mousse$12.00
Mixed baby lettuces, red onion, cherry tomatoes, radishes and pickled red cabbage tossed with parsley Aleppo dressing served with feta & avocado mousse. (500 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Chicken & Kale Soup$6.50+
(260 / 340 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg)
- Tomato Soup$6.50+
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. (380 / 490 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Chicken, White Bean, & Squash Soup$6.50+
Contains: Wheat, Egg
- Potato Leek Soup$6.50+
(240 / 270 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg)
- Sweet Potato Soup$6.50+
(270 / 320 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Shakshuka, Plates & Flatbreads
- Potato, Mushroom, & Bacon Shakshuka$15.50
Potato sauce, baby spinach, shiitake, and button mushrooms, poached egg topped with bacon, parsley relish, garlic Aleppo oil, grated parmesan, and fresh parsley served with housemade sourdough. (1830 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Traditional Shakshuka$15.00
Traditional North African dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce with chili, bell peppers, and onions spiced with cumin and topped with feta and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. (1010 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka$16.00
Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. (1230 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Quiche Lorraine & Salad$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Leek, Potato & Spinach Quiche & Salad$9.50
Spinach, potato, leeks, red onion, roasted garlic and Aleppo pepper baked with custard topped with VT Cheddar served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (900 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Cavatelli With Winter Vegetables$16.00
Fresh cavatelli sautéed with leek, button mushroom, spinach, and tomato jam topped with Parmesan. (730 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Roasted Mushroom, Spinach & Potato Bowl$12.50
Roasted shiitake and button mushrooms sauteed with spinach, pee wee potatoes and chives served over potato cream topped with poached egg, parmesan and served with toasted sourdough. (860 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Roasted Squash & Mushroom Farro Bowl$13.00
Warm farro, roasted acorn squash, button mushrooms, and arugula tossed with parsley relish served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and a poached egg. (820 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Roasted Salmon Winter Vegetable Rice Bowl$18.50
Roasted acorn squash, marinated charred kale, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with roasted salmon. (950 cal, Contains: Fish)
- Short Rib, Broccolini, Lentil & Couscous Bowl$20.50
Roasted broccolini, sundried tomato, marinated charred kale, roasted sumac onion sauteed with lentils and toasted couscous served with parsley relish, braised short rib, harissa maple glaze, and mint pickled pomegranate seeds. (960 cal, Contains: Wheat)
- Broccolini, Lentil & Couscous Bowl$12.50
Roasted broccolini, sundried tomato, marinated charred kale, roasted sumac onion sauteed with lentils and toasted couscous served with parsley relish, poached egg, and Aleppo pepper. (570 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg)
- Chickpea & Fava Plate$12.00
Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with warm pita. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nut - Hazelnut)
- Lamb Kebab Plate$14.00
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. (940 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame)
- Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice$6.50
Housemade flatbread with tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. (660 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts - Pine)
- Mushroom, Caramelized Onion & Potato Flatbread Slice$6.50
Housemade flatbread baked with shiitake and button mushrooms, potatoes, caramelized onion, fontina cheese and fresh thyme. (540 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
Bread
- Baguette$5.00
Contains: Wheat
- Sourdough$8.50
Contains: Wheat
- Multigrain$7.00
Freshly baked Multigrain loafContains: Wheat
- Retail Ciabatta Loaf$4.00
Tender ciabatta infused with EVOO Contains: Wheat
- 1/2 Dozen Challah Rolls$6.00
1/2 dozen of our freshly baked challah rolls. Contains: Wheat, Egg
- Individual Focaccia$6.00
Crisp focaccia topped with thinly sliced red onion, parmesan cheese & garlic. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Grab & Go
- G&G Roasted Pear, Granola, & Labneh$9.50
Roasted pears served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. (720 cal, Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew))
- G&G Berries & Grapes$6.00
Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy! (80 cal)
- Labneh$8.00
Our famous creamy yogurt. Enjoy it as is, or add it next to your fruit, granola, or savory meal. | Size: 1 Pint (970 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Cashew Pepper Spread$8.50
Housemade pepper cashew (magic!) relish. Add to salad, eggs, meat, or use as a spread to create your own sandwich. | Size: 1/2 Pint (500 cal, Contains: Tree Nut (Cashew))
- Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint (400 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint (650 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame)
- Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint (530 cal, Contains: Dairy, Fish)
- Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$8.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz (430 cal, Contains: Dairy)
Drinks
Drip Coffee
- Coffee$3.25+
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
- Cafe au Lait$3.75+
Stumptown drip coffee finished with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
- Cold Brew$4.50+
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
- Nitro$5.50+
Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth, no ice needed!
- Red Eye$3.75+
Drip Coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
- Iced Red Eye$5.25+
Cold brew topped with a double shot of espresso
- Box of Coffee$25.00
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8. Contains: Dairy
Espresso & Iced Espresso
- Black Sesame Latte - 12 oz$5.75
Housemade Black Sesame Syrup topped with espresso and steamed milk. (400 cal, Contains: Dairy, Sesame)
- Iced Black Sesame Latte - 16 oz$5.75
Housemade Black Sesame Syrup topped with espresso and steamed milk and ice. (360 cal, Contains: Dairy, Sesame)
- Pistachio Latte - 12 oz$5.75
Housemade pistachio syrup topped with espresso and steamed milk. (390 cal, Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio))
- Iced Pistachio Latte - 16 oz$5.75
Housemade pistachio syrup topped with espresso and milk. (350 cal, Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio))
- Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz$5.50
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. (270 cal, Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame)
- Iced Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz$5.50
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with milk and topped with microfoam. (190 cal, Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame)
- Latte$4.75+
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. (190 / 230 cal, Contains: Dairy
- Double Espresso$3.50
A double ristretto shot of espresso using Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hairbender Blend
- Macchiato$4.00
A traditional 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso topped with rich milk foam. (80 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Cortado$4.25
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting in a 4 oz beverage topped with microfoam. (80 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Cappuccino$4.75
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam. (110 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Flat White - 8 oz$4.75
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso, steamed milk and topped with glossy microfoam (110 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Americano$3.75+
A double shot of espresso poured over hot water
- Mocha$5.25+
Valrhona dark chocolate whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. (360 / 450 cal, Contains: Dairy, Soy)
- Iced Latte$4.75+
(130 / 190 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Iced Americano$3.75+
A double shot of espresso poured over cold water
- Iced Mocha$5.25+
Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk (280 / 370 cal, Contains: Dairy and Soy)
Decaf Espresso & Decaf Iced Espresso
- Decaf Black Sesame Latte - 12 oz$5.75
Housemade Black Sesame Syrup topped with decaf espresso and steamed milk. (400 cal, Contains: Dairy, Sesame)
- Iced Decaf Black Sesame Latte - 16 oz$5.75
Housemade Black Sesame Syrup topped with decaf espresso and steamed milk and ice. (360 cal, Contains: Dairy, Sesame)
- Decaf Pistachio Latte - 12 oz$5.75
Housemade pistachio syrup topped with decaf espresso and milk. (390 cal, Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio))
- Iced Decaf Pistachio Latte - 16 oz$5.75
Housemade pistachio syrup topped with decaf espresso and milk. (350 cal, Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio))
- Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz$5.50
(270 cal, Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame)
- Iced Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12oz$5.50
(190 cal, Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame)
- Decaf Latte$4.75+
(130 / 190 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Decaf Double Espresso$3.50
- Decaf Cappuccino$4.75
(110 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Decaf Cortado$4.25
(80 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Decaf Macchiato$4.00
(80 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Decaf Flat White - 8 oz$4.75
(110 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Decaf Americano$3.75+
- Decaf Mocha$5.25+
(360 / 450 cal, Contains: Dairy, Soy)
- Iced Decaf Latte$4.75+
(130 / 190 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Iced Decaf Americano$3.75+
- Iced Decaf Mocha$5.25+
Decaf Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk (280 / 370 cal, Contains: Dairy and Soy)
Tea Lattes & Milk
- Turmeric & Honey Latte 12 oz$5.50
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. (240 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Iced Turmeric and Honey Latte 16 oz$5.50
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. (240 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Chai Latte$4.50+
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed. (150 / 170 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. (190 / 230 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- London Fog$3.25+
A traditional earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup. (120 / 150 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Iced Chai Latte$4.50+
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice. (120 / 150 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.50+
(130 / 170 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Hot Chocolate$5.00+
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam. (470 / 560 cal, Contains: Dairy, Soy)
- Cold Milk$3.00+
(230 / 300 cal, Contains: Dairy)
- Steamed Milk$3.00+
(230 / 300 cal, Contains: Dairy
Hot Tea & Iced Tea
- Iced Black Tea$3.50+
- Iced Golden Green Tea$3.50+
- Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$3.50+
- Apple Berry Tea$3.00
Reminiscent of Turkish Apple Tea, this herbal blend is made complex by a deep elderberry fruitiness, accented with light chamomile floral notes and baking spices. It is heavily cider-inspired and is sure to comfort you.
- Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$3.00
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
- Chamomille Tea$3.00
A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemon grass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Caffeine free.
- Earl Grey Tea$3.00
A classic tea blend flavored with bergamot and accented with blue cornflower petals.
- English Breakfast Tea$3.00
This breakfast tea from the Chandighat Estate is soft and sweet with caramel and cherrywood notes, with a citrus finish.
- Golden Buds Tea$3.00
Sourced from Taiwan, and produced from the famous Jin Xuan cultivar, this oolong is naturally sweet and rich, with flavors and scents that are reminiscent of melon and toasted nuts - most notable though, is its luxuriously creamy mouthfeel, which is where it gets its name.
- Golden Green Tea$3.00
The emerald green leaves contain a sweetness and texture reminiscent of steamed collard greens, accented with notes of alfalfa and raw cashews.
- Moroccan Mint Tea$3.00
China Gunpowder rolled green tea with a balanced addition of specially selected mint.
Juice, Sparkling Drinks & Water
- Preserved Fig Lemon Mint Soda$5.50
Housemade fig, lemon and mint syrup topped with sparkling water and garnished with fresh mint. (160 cal)
- Sparkling Matcha Lemonade 16 oz$5.50
Matcha concentrate, simple syrup, lemon juice topped with sparkling water (80 cal)
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Sparkling Water$2.75
- Limonata Pellegrino$3.00
- Blood Orange Pellegrino$3.00
- Orange Juice 12oz$6.00
(360 cal)
- Mint Lemonade 12oz$6.00
(130 cal)
- Pear Juice 12oz$6.00
(170 cal)
- Kale & Apple Juice 12oz$6.00
(120 cal)
Bakery
Morning Pastries
- Apple Turnover$4.00
Flaky puff pastry filled with warm spiced apples. (460 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter. (350 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Almond Croissant$5.00
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar. (580 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough. (480 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Pistachio Croissant$5.00
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio. (580 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio))
- Ham & Cheese Croissant with Dijon Mustard$6.00
House sliced ham and cheddar cheese rolled into Tatte croissant dough with dijon mustard and topped with sesame seeds. (470 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- Goat Cheese, Leek & Kale Pita$4.00
Pita dough baked with marinated charred leeks, goat cheese topped with Aleppo pepper. (410 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Feta & Pistachio Pita$4.00
Pita dough baked with herbed feta pistachio spread and cherry tomatoes. (420 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pistachio))
- Prosciutto & Pear Pita$4.00
Pita dough baked with goat cheese, prosciutto, and pear topped with thyme. (330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Spinach & Labneh Pita$4.00
Pita dough baked with fresh spinach leaves and labneh. Topped with za'atar spice. (330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame)
- Sundried Tomato & Feta Scone$4.00
Tender and buttery scone with feta cheese, sundried tomato, & black pepper. (620 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Sour Cherries Almond Scone$3.85
Tender and buttery scone with sour cherries and toasted almonds. (500 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)
- Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.50
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. (270 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)$3.50
Tender almond cake dotted with pumpkin seed toffee and topped with sanding sugar and roasted pumpkin seeds. (270 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Chocolate Snail$5.00
Flaky croissant dough with chocolate pastry cream and Valrhona chocolate chunks. (390 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Chocolate Rose$4.50
Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. (510 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Cinnamon & Pecan Rose$4.50
Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. (660 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan))
- Morning Bun$4.00
(460 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Monkey Bread$4.00
Croissant dough with cinnamon spiced sugar and brown sugar caramel. (480 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Palmier$4.00
Flaky puff pastry dough sliced thin, baked with sugar and shaped like a "palm." Also known as an "elephant ear." (420 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Kouign-Amann$5.00
(410 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Buttermilk Biscuit$3.75
Traditional tender and buttery biscuit. Best served with our housemade jam and butter. (480 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Jerusalem Bagel$3.50
Traditional soft, sweet Israeli pastry dipped in simple syrup and coated in sesame. (430 cal, Contains: Wheat, Sesame)
- Cheese Boureka$4.00
Flaky puff pastry dough filled with a ricotta and feta cheese. Topped with sesame seeds. (460 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
Brownies & Cookies
- Plain Brownie (GF)$4.35
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. (590 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Halva Brownie (GF)$4.50
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. (700 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame)
- Walnut Brownie (GF)$4.50
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. (690 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut))
- Vanilla Shortbread$6.50
Rich vanilla Scottish shortbread. (240 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
- Nutella Cookie$0.90
(80 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut))
- Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar. (250 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Chocolate Sandwich Cookie$3.00
Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream. (420 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame)
- Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva. (390 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame)
- Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)$3.25
Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. (500 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut))
Cakes & Desserts
- Orange Upside Down Cake Slice$6.00
Tender vanilla-orange cake topped with candied cara cara orange and almond streusel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almonds)
- Apple Pie Slice$6.50
Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. (530 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel. (510 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
- Lemon Blueberry Pavlova (GF)$7.25
Crisp meringue base with mint lemon curd, white chocolate ganache, and fresh blueberries (220 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Passionfruit Krembo (GF)$7.00
Tart passionfruit curd topped in vanilla meringue and dipped in Valrhona passionfruit inspiration chocolate. (280 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut))
- Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)$3.50
Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut. (160 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Coconut))
- Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. (350 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. (340 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.75
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb. (360 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Tiramisu$7.25
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon. (340 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)$7.75
Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. (740 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. (500 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Halva Bomb (GF)$8.50
Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. (720 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame)
- Mixed Seasonal Fruit Box$7.25
Crisp buttery Shell with Valrhona White Chocolate Ganache and a mix of fresh seasonal fruit. (530 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Pistachio Cherry Tart$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. (690 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio))
- Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. (350 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Lemon Mint Tart$7.75
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. (280 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Cinnamon & Walnut Coffeecake Slice$4.50
Moist, rich sour cream coffee cake swirled with cinnamon and walnut filling. (660 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut))
- Gingerbread Pound Cake Slice$4.50
Rich, moist spiced gingerbread cake. (610 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Pumpkin Pound Cake Slice$4.50
Rich, spiced pumpkin cake topped with pumpkin seeds and vanilla glaze. (370 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
- Petit Mixed Nut Box$7.50
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
- Mixed Nut Tart Slice$6.50
Crisp buttery crust filled with honey caramel and all the best nuts: cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachios and pecans. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
Gluten Friendly
GF Breakfast & Brunch
- GF Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. (650 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish)
- GF Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and bacon on gluten-free bread. (590 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.25
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). (340 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Halloumi Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich$9.85
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on gluten-free bread. (310 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Lamb Hash$15.25
Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and gluten-free bread. (840 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- GF Spinach, Jerusalem Artichoke & Egg Plate - Cilbir$12.00
Traditional Turkish dish with sauteed spinach, roasted Jerusalem Artichoke, and poached egg over garlic labneh with Aleppo chili oil. Served with gluten-free bread. (650 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$10.75
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread. (610 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate$10.75
Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted gluten free bread. You can add on sautéed spinach. (860 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Meze Breakfast$14.00
2 eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and za’atar. Served with heirloom tomato salad and housemade gluten-free bread. (860 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew))
- Roasted Pear, Granola & Labneh$9.50
Roasted pears served with housemade granola, labneh, and VT maple syrup. (720 cal, Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut - Almond, Cashew)
- Muesli$7.00+
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. (670 / 980 cal, Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut - Almond, Cashew)
GF Sandwiches & Tartines
- GF BLAT$12.75
Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish. (650 cal, Contains: Egg, Soy)
- GF Turkey BLAT$13.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, siracha aioli, and tomato-onion relish on gluten-free bread. (600 cal, Contains: Egg, Soy)
- GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. (660 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$12.50
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on on gluten-free bread. (540 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- GF Tuna Sandwich$12.50
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill. (590 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish)
- GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese$13.25
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar. (430 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Kids Sandwich$5.50
(220 cal)
- GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$14.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. (690 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish)
- GF Avocado Tartine$13.00
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish topped with poached eggs on gluten-free bread. (510 cal, Contains: Egg)
GF Salads & Soups
- GF Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$14.85
Mixed baby lettuce, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. (580 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. (930 cal, Contains: Egg, Fish)
- GF Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame and raisins, radish, and apples with crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. (1180 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond))
- GF Green & Nutty Salad$14.00
Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds in an orange vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. (950 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- GF Greens with Feta Avocado Mousse$12.00
Mixed baby lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, radishes, and pickled red cabbage tossed with parsley Aleppo dressing served with feta & avocado mousse. (420 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Tomato Soup$6.50+
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. (300 / 410 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Red Lentil Soup$6.50+
(130 / 160 cal, Contains: Egg)
- GF Chicken & Kale Soup$6.50+
(180 / 220 cal, Contains: Egg)
- GF Sweet Potato Soup$6.50+
Contains: Dairy, Egg
- GF Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup$6.50+
(190 / 240 cal, Contains: Egg)
- GF Chicken, White Bean & Squash Soup$6.50+
Contains: Egg
GF Shakshuka & Plates
- GF Potato, Mushroom & Bacon Shakshuka$15.50
Potato sauce, baby spinach, shiitake and button mushrooms, and poached egg topped with bacon, parsley relish, garlic Aleppo oil, grated parmesan, and fresh parsley. Served with gluten-free bread. (1640 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Traditional Shakshuka$15.00
Traditional North African dish with tomato sauce, bell pepper, eggs, and feta cheese served with gluten-free bread. (760 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Lamb Meatball Shakshuka$16.00
Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. (980 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- GF Lamb Kebab Plate$14.00
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley. (860 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
- GF Chickpea & Fava Plate$12.00
Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with gluten-free bread. (480 cal, Contains: Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut))
- GF Roasted Mushroom, Spinach & Potato Bowl$12.50
Roasted shiitake and button mushrooms sauteed with spinach, pee wee potatoes, and chives served over potato cream topped with poached egg and parmesan. Served with gluten-free bread. (760 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg)
- Roasted Salmon Winter Vegetable Rice Bowl$18.50
Roasted acorn squash, marinated charred kale, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with roasted salmon. (950 cal, Contains: Fish)
GF Bakery
- Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)$3.50
Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut. (160 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Coconut))
- Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)$3.50
Tender almond cake dotted with pumpkin seed toffee and topped with sanding sugar and roasted pumpkin seeds. (270 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.50
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. (270 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)$3.25
Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. (500 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut))
- Plain Brownie (GF)$4.35
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. (590 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Halva Brownie (GF)$4.50
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. (700 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame)
- Walnut Brownie (GF)$4.50
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. (690 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut))
- Passionfruit Krembo (GF)$7.00
Tart passionfruit curd topped in vanilla meringue and dipped in Valrhona passionfruit inspiration chocolate. (280 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut))
- Lemon Blueberry Pavlova (GF)$7.25
Crisp meringue base with mint lemon curd, white chocolate ganache, and fresh blueberries (220 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)$7.75
Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. (740 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. (500 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
- Halva Bomb (GF)$8.50
Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. (720 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame)
- Valrhona Dark Chocolate Almonds (GF)$9.50
The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. Our housemade Valrhona chocolate-coated caramelized almonds. | One tube (170 cal, Contains: Soy, Tree Nut (Almond))
- Maple Candied Pecans (GF)$8.00
Toasted maple glazed pecans. (180 cal, Contains: Tree Nut (Pecan))
Retail
Coffee & Tea
- Stumptown Hair Bender Coffee - 12 oz, Whole Bean$16.00
The sweet, savory Stumptown Hair Bender. Our most popular coffee and what we serve at all Tatte locations. Whole Bean 12 oz bag.
- Guatemala El Injerto Bourbon - 12 oz, Whole Bean$22.00
For decades, the Aguirre family of Finca El Injerto have pushed the boundaries of quality, innovation, and sustainable farming practices to produce this complex and consistently delicious single-origin coffee. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Orange, Cherry & Milk Chocolate
- Rwanda Huye Mountain - 12 oz, Whole Bean$22.00
David Rubanzangabo operates the Huye Mountain washing station with an emphasis on community, and a strong dedication to the farmers it serves, resulting in a bright coffee with a fine, balanced acidity. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Melon & Honey
- Indonesia Bies Penantan - 12 oz, Whole Bean$21.00
This rich, full-bodied coffee is the result of carefully selected lots prepared and produced by our longtime partners at the women-led Ketiara Cooperative in Aceh, on the island of Sumatra. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Spice, Cedar, Syrupy
- Honduras El Puente - 12 oz, Whole Bean$23.00
Like our partnership with Moisés Herrera and Marysabel Caballero of Finca El Puente, this single-origin offering is warm and welcoming. It’s a quintessential coffee and we look forward to bringing it back to our menu year after year. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Golden Raisin, Floral & Plum
- Ethiopia Mordecofe - 12oz, Whole Bean$23.00
For decades, Haile Gebre’s leadership in the Guji highlands has helped put the region on the map as an origin for quality coffee. TASTING NOTES: A complex and floral cup, sparkling with notes of nectarine, melon and jasmine.
- Guatemala Bella Vista - 12 oz, Whole Bean$23.00
- Colombia Huayku - 12 oz, Whole Bean$25.00
12 oz bag, Whole Bean. TASTING NOTES: Huckleberry, milk chocolate, strawberry, tea rose, tropical fruit, and honey.
- Stumptown Passport Trio$48.00
The Passport Trio is your coffee trip around the world. When we think about coffee as an experience of pleasure, this is what we mean. Features 3 single-origin coffees: Guatemala El Injerto Bourbon, Indonesia Bies Penantan, Rwanda Huye Mountain. 12 oz bags, whole bean.
- Mem Tea Premium Matcha Powder$18.00
Made from a premium-grade Japanese green tea powder, this Matcha is soft and smooth with deep grassy, and vegetal notes. This Matcha is assertive enough for lattes but smooth enough to drink on its own. Makes a great-tasting beverage with or without milk.
- Apple Berry Retail Tin$14.50
Reminiscent of Turkish Apple Tea, this herbal blend is made complex by a deep elderberry fruitiness, accented with light chamomile floral notes and baking spices. It is heavily cider-inspired and is sure to comfort you.
- English Breakfast Retail Tin$14.50
Caffeinated Tasting Notes: bright • whole grain • citrus Origin: Sri Lanka This classic and delicious, bright breakfast tea from Sri Lanka tastes of whole grains, and has a delightful citrus finish. Goes great with a little milk and sugar. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves.
- Blood Orange Hibiscus Retail Tin$14.50
Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: orange peel • pomegranate • lemon Blend A signature MEM blend, this robust tisane is sweet and refreshing, with a glowing garnet luster, and tropical fruit juice flavors. This caffeine free infusion is the perfect choice for making iced tea, but is just as enjoyable served hot. Ingredients: Hibiscus. orange peel, lemongrass, elderberries, apple, rooibos, & stevia. Includes 20 tea bags.
- Blue Flower Earl Gray Retail Tin$14.50
Caffeinated Tasting Notes: caramel • cedar • candied lemon Origin: Sri Lanka This Sri Lankan tea blend flavored with bergamot oil and garnished with beautiful and edible blue cornflower petals, produces a bold, sweet, and flowery cup with heavy notes of citrus. It’s a classic English brew with an added flourish which is great for a morning cup. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves, blue cornflower petals, & bergamot oil.
- Golden Buds Retail Tin$14.50
Sourced from Taiwan, and produced from the famous Jin Xuan cultivar, this oolong is naturally sweet and rich, with flavors and scents that are reminiscent of melon and toasted nuts - most notable though, is its luxuriously creamy mouthfeel, which is where it gets its name.
- Golden Green Retail Tin$14.50
Caffeinated Tasting Notes: sage • jasmine • lemon peel Flavored Blend Fruity, flowery, and herbaceous, this signature blend has it all and more - it's a complex, well rounded, and a wildly flavorful beverage. It also makes a refreshing iced tea than can be enjoyed year-round. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves, lemongrass, rooibos, orange peel, linden flowers, Mt Olympus flowers, lavender, & orange flavor.
- Lemon Chamomile Retail Tin$14.50
Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: green apple • lemongrass • lavender Blend A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemongrass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Ingredients: Chamomile flowers, lemongrass, & lavender flowers. Includes 20 tea bags.
- Moroccan Mint Retail Tin$14.50
Caffeinated Tasting Notes: spinach • oregano • sweet mint A blend of Chinese Gunpowder green tea and specially sourced mint leaves that boasts a strong mint flavor which accompanies notes of spinach and oregano for a well-rounded but balanced and refreshing brew. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves and mint leaves.