Skip to Main content
Tavern 30
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Nothn' but the best!!!
More
Tavern 30 7026 PLATTE RIVER RD
We are not accepting online orders right now.
7026 PLATTE RIVER RD, Ames, NE 68621
Coke
Coke
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Fanta
$2.00
Mr. Pibb
$2.00
Tea
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Tavern 30 Location and Ordering Hours
1234567891
7026 PLATTE RIVER RD, Ames, NE 68621
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement