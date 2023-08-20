Tavern House K+B
Beverages
N/A Beverage
Arnold Palmer
Blood Orange Juice
Btl Sparkling Water
Btl Still Water
Cappucino
Decaf Coffee
Coke
Craberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Ice tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mocktail
Orange Juices
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Strawberry Yuzu mocktail
Blackberry Lime Mocktail
Liquor
Adios
Aperol Spritz
Bahama Mama
French 75
Gimlet
Guava Rita
Life's a Peach
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Tea
Mai Tai
Mojito
Negroni
Pain Killer
Paloma
Sazerac
Strawberry Fields
Tokyo Tea
White Russian
Lemon Drop
Blood Orange Margarita
Codigo 1530 Rosa, Aperol, blood orange juice, fresh lime
Cadillac
Codigo Reposado, lime, agave nectar, Grand Marnier
Mango Margarita
Don Julio Blanco, lime, mango purée
OC Sunset
Casamigos Blanco, pomegranate, blood orange, serrano, lime juice
Skinny B
Partida Blanco, fresh orange & lime, cucumber, mint muddled citrus juice
Tavern Margarita
Real del Valle Blanco, lime juice, agave nectar
Watermelon Margarita
Mijenta Blanco, lime, watermelon purée
Blackberry Mojity
Plantation Artisanal rum, yuzu, mint, citrus
Blood Orange Cosmo
Chopin vodka, blood orange juice, citrus, cranberry
Butterfly Garden
Ketel one citron, St. Germain, lemon, honey, edible flowers
Desert Sage Martini
Ketel One, Solerno blood orange liqueur, agave nectar
Dusty Rose
Effen Rose Vodka, grapefruit, lemon, honey, strawberry purée
Mai Tai
Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve Bourbon, bitters, orange & lemon oils
Ronnie T'S Espresso Martini
Ketel one vodka, espresso, Baileys Irish cream
Rum Runner
Mt. Gay, Malibu Rum, pineapple, orange, all spice dram
Smokey Mapled Mark
Maker's Mark, Grand Marnier, maple syrup, orange bitters, maple wood smoked
Tavern Mule
The Aviation
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, créme de violette, lemon
Absolut
Absolut Lemon
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Vanilla
Chopin
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Kettle One Citron
Kettle One Orange
Stoli
Titos
Well Vodka
Bombay sapphire
Empress
Hendricks
Seagrams
Tanqueray
Cpt Morgan
Malibu
Mount Gay
Pilar Dark Rum
Plantation Blanco
Dewars
Glenlivet I2
JW Black
JW Blue
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Macallan 25
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Horse Soldier Straight Rye
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Makers Mark
Well Whiskey
Whistle Pig 12 Year
Whistle Pig 6 Year
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit Bourbon
Amano Nonino
Amaretto
Amaro
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse
Cinzano Dry
Cinzano Sweet
Cointreau
Creme de Banane
Creme de Cassis
Creme de Vidette
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Licor 43
Lillet Blanc
Luxardo Cherry
Lychee
Midori
Pama
Pample Mousse
Passoa
Peach Schnapps
Pernod
Sambuca
Solerno
Southern Comfort
St. Germain
Tia Maria
Triple Sec
Watermelon Liq
Hennessey
Hennessey XO
Paul Mason
Remy 1738
Remy Louis
Remy VSOP
Remy XO
Wine
Glass Prisoner
Red Blend, Napa valley, CA
Glass Duckhorn Merlot
Merlot, Napa Valley, CA
Glass Four Graces
Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
Glass Belle Glos
Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, CA
Glass Unshackled
Red Blend, Napa Valley, CA
Glass Austin Hope
Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
Glass Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
Carafe Austin Hope
Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
Carafe Unshackled
Red Blend, Napa Valley, CA
Carafe Prisoner
Red Blend, Napa valley, CA
Carafe Duckhorn Merlot
Merlot, Napa Valley, CA
Carafe Four Graces
Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
Carafe Belle Glos
Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, CA
Carafe Daou
Austin Hope
Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA
Belle Glos Clark & Telephone
Pinot Noir | Santa Maria, CA
Daou
Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA
Duckhorn Merlot
Merlot | Napa Valley, CA
Flowers Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir | Sonoma Coast, CA
Justin Isosceles
Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA
Kosta Browne
Pinot Noir | Russian River Valley, CA
Linne Calodo "Cherry Red"
Red blend | Paso Robles, CA
Linne Calodo "Sticks & Stones"
Red blend | Paso Robles, CA
Linne Calodo 'Rising Tides'
Red blend | Paso Robles, CA
Nickel&Nickel, State Ranch
Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa, CA
Orin Swift "8 Years in the Desert"
Zinfandel blend, Napa Valley, CA
Orin Swift, Palermo
Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley, CA
Papillon Orin Swift
Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley, CA
Paul Hobbs Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley, CA
Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir | Russian River, CA
Prisonner
Rombauer Zinfandel
Zinfandel | Napa Valley, CA
Sea Smoke "Southing"
Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara, CA
Silver Oak
Cabernet Sauvignon | Alexander Valley, CA
Slacker 'Computer Geek'
Red blend | Paso Robles, CA
Slacker 'Self Esteem
White blend | Paso Robles, CA
Slacker 'Wanna Be'
Red blend | Paso Robles, CA
Slacker Pink
Rose, Paso Robles, CA
Unshackled
Red blend | Napa Valley, CA
Taster Austin Hope
Taster Belle Glos
Taster Daou
Taster Duckhorn Merlot
Taster Four Graces
Taster Prisoner
Taster Unshackled
Glass Chalk Hill
Chardonnay Russian River, CA
Glass Drouhin & Vaudon
Chablis, Bourgogne, France
Glass Duckhorn Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA
Glass Ferrai-Carano Reserve
Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA
Glass Foley
Chardonnay
Glass Kim Crawford
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Glass Lunetta
Rose Prosecco Veneto, Italy
Glass Rombauer
Chardonnay, Carneros, CA
Glass Santa Margarita
Pinot Grigio, Valdadige, Italy
Glass Miraval
Rose Côtes de Provence, France
Glass Lamarca
Glass William Fev
Carafe Chalk Hill
Chardonnay Russian River, CA
Carafe Drouhin & Vaudon
Chablis, Bourgogne, France
Carafe Ferrai-Carano Reserve
Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA
Carafe Foley
Chardonnay
Carafe Kim Crawford
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Carafe Rombauer
Chardonnay, Carneros, CA
Carafe Santa Margarita
Pinot Grigio, Valdadige, Italy
Carafe Miraval Rose
Rose Côtes de Provence, France
Carafe Duckhorn sb
Carafe William Fev
Btl Chalk Hill
Btl Chateau Montelena
Btl Drouhin & Vaudon
Btl Duckhorn sb
Btl Far Niente
Btl Ferrai-Carano Resv
Btl Flowers
Btl Frank Family
Btl Kim Crawford
Btl Kosta Browne 1/16
Btl Paul Hobbs
Btl Rombauer
Btl Santa Margarita pg
Btl Sea Smoke
Btl Slacker pink rose
Btl Slacker Self Esteem
Btl Whispering Angel
Btl William Fevre
Btl miraval
Taster Chalk Hill
Taster Drouhin Chablis
Taster Duckhorn SB
Taster Ferrai Carano
Taster Foley
Taster Kim Crawford
Taster Rombauer
Taster Sta. Margarita
Split Chandon Brut
Split Chandon Rose
Glass Lunetta Prosseco
mimosa
House Champagne
Beau Joie
Brut Champagne, France
Bollinger
Brut Rose, France
House Champagne
Lunetta
Rose Prosecco | Veneto, Italy
Nicolas Feuillatte
Brut, France
Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque
Champagne | France
Piper Heidsieck
Rare Champagne, France
Prosecco Lamarca
Ruinart
Brut Rose | France
Schramsberg Mirabelle
Rose | North Coast, CA
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
Champagne, France
Beer
Pizza Port Blond Ale
Lost Coast Brewery, San Diego, CA. ABV 4.8%
Modern Times sangria
Anderson Valley Brewing Co., Anderson Valley, CA. ABV 5.8%
Modern Times IPA
Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma, CA. ABV 6.2%
Chapman Pills
Chapman Crafted Beer, Orange, CA. ABV 5.2%
Little Bo Pils
Coors Light
Stella
Buenaveza Lager
Michelob
Guinness Extra Stout
Can
Samuel Smith's Organic Pear Cider
Non Alcoholic IPA
Dinner Menu
Starters & Soups
12 Chilled Oysters on Half Shell
Champagne-black pepper mignonette
6 Chilled Oysters on Half Shell
Champagne-black pepper mignonette
Baja Style Shrimp Cocktail
Spicy tomato salsa, avocado, tortilla chips
Bowl Maine Lobster Bisque
Paprika, sweet sherry, potato chips
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Cream, potatoes, bacon
Buffalo Style' Angus Meatballs
Spicy wing sauce, honey-garlic ranch dressing
Calamari
Sweet & spicy chile aioli
Charred Brussels Sprouts
Pine nuts, pecan wood smoked bacon, maple gastrique
Chipotle-Bourbon BBQ Oysters
Smoked paprika, garlic, grilled sourdough
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
Horseradish-marmalade & mustard sauces
Cup Maine Lobster Bisque
Paprika, sweet sherry, potato chips
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Cream, potatoes, bacon
Fish Crudo
Blood oranges, olives, capers, pickled red onions, serranos
French 75's Onion Soup
Thyme, sherry, aop gruyere glaze
Grilled Filet Mignon Steak Skewers
Roasted mushrooms, pearl onions, and bearnaise sauce
Shrimp Dijon
Gulf shrimp sautéed with shallots, and mustard, flamed with whiskey
Spicy Ahi Poke
Avocado, papaya, serrano chiles, yuzu, crispy wontons
Tequila Oyster Shooters
Baja - clamato, horseradish, Tapatio. Asian - yuzu, sriracha, ginger
Terrine of Duck Liver Mousse
Brandy, blackberry Gelee, pink Hawaiian sea salt Serves 2 or more
House Chips
Artisanal Flatbreads
Salads & Bowls
Buddha Bowl
Spiced basmati rice, vegetable medley, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, furikake
Chopped Salad
Romaine, point Reyes blue cheese, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, bacon
Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata
Red onions, sweet basil, micro greens, and balsamic syrup
Santa Fe Caesar
Poblano caesar dressing, roasted corn, avocado, pumpkinseeds, pico de gallo
Sonoma Salad
Grilled chicken, baby greens, cranberries, strawberries, blue cheese, and vinaigrette
Tavern Greens
Baby lettuces, white cheddar, cranberries, spiced pecans
Entrées
Ale Battered Fish & Chips
Alaskan village cove cod, tartar sauce, French fries, malt vinegar
Baby Back Ribs
Bourbon-chipotle BBQ sauce, jalapeño-cheddar potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw
BBQ Spiced Salmon
Creamed corn, sautéed baby spinach, paprika infusion, bacon dust
Blue Fin Tuna Pepper Steak
D's Honey-Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans, thyme gravy
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib, gruyere cheese, crispy onions, creamed horseradish, au jus, and fries
French Onion' Filet Mignon
Onion soup, gruyere cheese, French fries, brussels sprouts
Kona' Rib Eye Steak
Hawaiian marinated, 18 oz boneless rib eye, jalapeño-Cheddar potatoes, green beans
Maine Lobster & Shrimp Club
Bacon, avocado, tomato, tarragon aioli, grilled sourdough, fries
Pastrami Reuben
Gruyere cheese, coleslaw, kosher dill, grilled caraway seeded rye
Petrale Sole Almandine
Toasted almonds, mashed potatoes, green beans, lemon butter sauce
Roast Chilean Sea Bass
Spinach with crispy sweet garlic, mashed potatoes, castelvetrano olives, and capers
Seared Day Boat Scallops
Creamy parmesan polenta, prosciutto crisps, asparagus, sage brown butter
Short Rib Stroganoff
Roasted mushrooms, pearl onions, mustard sauce, and pappardelle pasta
Tavern Cheeseburger
Half pound prime, Angus sirloin, sharp cheddar, LTO, 1000 isle, brioche bun
Tequila Shrimp Pasta
Green chile pesto, parmesan, garlic, roasted corn, toasted pumpkinseeds
Veracruzana
Dessert Menu
Desserts
Bananageddon
Serves 2 or more. Butter pecan ice cream, candied pecans, banana pastry cream, fresh bananas, toffee crumbles, salty caramel sauce
Birthday Cheesecake
Cake Service
D's Carrot-Walnut Cake
Cream cheese & white chocolate frosting
Dark Chocolate Mousse Torte
Cointreau cream
New York Style Cheesecake
White chocolate, fresh strawberries
Pecan Ice Cream Scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Dessert Martinis
Sides
1/2 Avocado
Asparagus
Bacon
Bottle of Caesar
By the bottle
Chipotle Ketchup
By the bottle