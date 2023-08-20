Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Blood Orange Juice

$4.00

Btl Sparkling Water

$8.00

Btl Still Water

$8.00

Cappucino

$7.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$4.00

Craberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Orange Juices

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Strawberry Yuzu mocktail

$8.00

Blackberry Lime Mocktail

$8.00

Adios

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Bahama Mama

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Guava Rita

$18.00

Life's a Peach

$18.00

Long Beach Tea

$16.00

Long Island Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mojito

$18.00

Negroni

$16.00

Pain Killer

$18.00

Paloma

$16.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Strawberry Fields

$16.00

Tokyo Tea

$18.00

White Russian

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$17.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa, Aperol, blood orange juice, fresh lime

Cadillac

$18.00

Codigo Reposado, lime, agave nectar, Grand Marnier

Mango Margarita

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco, lime, mango purée

OC Sunset

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco, pomegranate, blood orange, serrano, lime juice

Skinny B

$16.00

Partida Blanco, fresh orange & lime, cucumber, mint muddled citrus juice

Tavern Margarita

$15.00

Real del Valle Blanco, lime juice, agave nectar

Watermelon Margarita

$17.00

Mijenta Blanco, lime, watermelon purée

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Blackberry Mojity

$16.00

Plantation Artisanal rum, yuzu, mint, citrus

Blood Orange Cosmo

$17.00

Chopin vodka, blood orange juice, citrus, cranberry

Butterfly Garden

$17.00

Ketel one citron, St. Germain, lemon, honey, edible flowers

Desert Sage Martini

$17.00

Ketel One, Solerno blood orange liqueur, agave nectar

Dusty Rose

$17.00

Effen Rose Vodka, grapefruit, lemon, honey, strawberry purée

Mai Tai

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon, bitters, orange & lemon oils

Ronnie T'S Espresso Martini

$17.00

Ketel one vodka, espresso, Baileys Irish cream

Rum Runner

$17.00

Mt. Gay, Malibu Rum, pineapple, orange, all spice dram

Smokey Mapled Mark

$18.00

Maker's Mark, Grand Marnier, maple syrup, orange bitters, maple wood smoked

Tavern Mule

$16.00

The Aviation

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, créme de violette, lemon

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Lemon

$13.00

Absolut Mandarin

$13.00

Absolut Vanilla

$13.00

Chopin

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Kettle One

$16.00

Kettle One Citron

$16.00

Kettle One Orange

$16.00

Stoli

$12.00

Titos

$14.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Bombay sapphire

$13.00

Empress

$16.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Cpt Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Pilar Dark Rum

$14.00

Plantation Blanco

$10.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenlivet I2

$15.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Blue

$42.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 18

$46.00

Macallan 25

$125.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Horse Soldier Straight Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$14.00

Jameson

$15.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$18.00

Whistle Pig 6 Year

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Amano Nonino

$16.00

Amaretto

$13.00

Amaro

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$12.00

Baileys

$13.00

Blue Curacao

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse

$12.00

Cinzano Dry

$12.00

Cinzano Sweet

$12.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Creme de Banane

$12.00

Creme de Cassis

$12.00

Creme de Vidette

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Luxardo Cherry

$12.00

Lychee

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Pama

$10.00

Pample Mousse

$12.00

Passoa

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Pernod

$9.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Solerno

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Triple Sec

$12.00

Watermelon Liq

$12.00

Hennessey

$16.00

Hennessey XO

$36.00

Paul Mason

$10.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Remy Louis

$145.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

Remy XO

$47.00

Glass Prisoner

$22.00

Red Blend, Napa valley, CA

Glass Duckhorn Merlot

$20.00

Merlot, Napa Valley, CA

Glass Four Graces

$16.00

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

Glass Belle Glos

$20.00

Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, CA

Glass Unshackled

$15.00

Red Blend, Napa Valley, CA

Glass Austin Hope

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

Glass Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

Carafe Austin Hope

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

Carafe Unshackled

$23.00

Red Blend, Napa Valley, CA

Carafe Prisoner

$32.00

Red Blend, Napa valley, CA

Carafe Duckhorn Merlot

$30.00

Merlot, Napa Valley, CA

Carafe Four Graces

$24.00

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

Carafe Belle Glos

$30.00

Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, CA

Carafe Daou

$24.00

Austin Hope

$70.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone

$74.00

Pinot Noir | Santa Maria, CA

Daou

$54.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA

Duckhorn Merlot

$85.00

Merlot | Napa Valley, CA

Flowers Pinot Noir

$85.00

Pinot Noir | Sonoma Coast, CA

Justin Isosceles

$120.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA

Kosta Browne

$175.00

Pinot Noir | Russian River Valley, CA

Linne Calodo "Cherry Red"

$210.00

Red blend | Paso Robles, CA

Linne Calodo "Sticks & Stones"

$210.00

Red blend | Paso Robles, CA

Linne Calodo 'Rising Tides'

$150.00

Red blend | Paso Robles, CA

Nickel&Nickel, State Ranch

$188.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa, CA

Orin Swift "8 Years in the Desert"

$120.00

Zinfandel blend, Napa Valley, CA

Orin Swift, Palermo

$115.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley, CA

Papillon Orin Swift

$140.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley, CA

Paul Hobbs Cabernet

$170.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley, CA

Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir

$115.00

Pinot Noir | Russian River, CA

Prisonner

$78.00

Rombauer Zinfandel

$75.00

Zinfandel | Napa Valley, CA

Sea Smoke "Southing"

$175.00

Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara, CA

Silver Oak

$145.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Alexander Valley, CA

Slacker 'Computer Geek'

$95.00

Red blend | Paso Robles, CA

Slacker 'Self Esteem

$105.00

White blend | Paso Robles, CA

Slacker 'Wanna Be'

$110.00

Red blend | Paso Robles, CA

Slacker Pink

$95.00

Rose, Paso Robles, CA

Unshackled

$52.00

Red blend | Napa Valley, CA

Glass Chalk Hill

$15.00

Chardonnay Russian River, CA

Glass Drouhin & Vaudon

$16.00

Chablis, Bourgogne, France

Glass Duckhorn Sauv Blanc

$17.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA

Glass Ferrai-Carano Reserve

$20.00

Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA

Glass Foley

$14.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

Glass Kim Crawford

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Glass Lunetta

$18.00Out of stock

Rose Prosecco Veneto, Italy

Glass Rombauer

$22.00

Chardonnay, Carneros, CA

Glass Santa Margarita

$15.00

Pinot Grigio, Valdadige, Italy

Glass Miraval

$14.00

Rose Côtes de Provence, France

Glass Lamarca

$12.00

Glass William Fev

$16.00

Carafe Chalk Hill

$23.00

Chardonnay Russian River, CA

Carafe Drouhin & Vaudon

$24.00

Chablis, Bourgogne, France

Carafe Ferrai-Carano Reserve

$30.00

Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA

Carafe Foley

$21.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

Carafe Kim Crawford

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Carafe Rombauer

$32.00

Chardonnay, Carneros, CA

Carafe Santa Margarita

$22.00

Pinot Grigio, Valdadige, Italy

Carafe Miraval Rose

$24.00

Rose Côtes de Provence, France

Carafe Duckhorn sb

$23.00

Carafe William Fev

$24.00

Btl Chalk Hill

$56.00

Btl Chateau Montelena

$96.00

Btl Drouhin & Vaudon

$54.00

Btl Duckhorn sb

$65.00

Btl Far Niente

$96.00

Btl Ferrai-Carano Resv

$60.00

Btl Flowers

$65.00

Btl Frank Family

$58.00

Btl Kim Crawford

$48.00

Btl Kosta Browne 1/16

$150.00

Btl Paul Hobbs

$96.00

Btl Rombauer

$75.00

Btl Santa Margarita pg

$48.00

Btl Sea Smoke

$175.00

Btl Slacker pink rose

$95.00

Btl Slacker Self Esteem

$105.00

Btl Whispering Angel

$45.00Out of stock

Btl William Fevre

$68.00

Btl miraval

$45.00

Split Chandon Brut

$18.00

Split Chandon Rose

$18.00

Glass Lunetta Prosseco

$18.00Out of stock

mimosa

$14.00

House Champagne

$12.00

Beau Joie

$115.00

Brut Champagne, France

Bollinger

$170.00

Brut Rose, France

House Champagne

$35.00

Lunetta

$43.00Out of stock

Rose Prosecco | Veneto, Italy

Nicolas Feuillatte

$70.00

Brut, France

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque

$280.00

Champagne | France

Piper Heidsieck

$250.00

Rare Champagne, France

Prosecco Lamarca

$43.00

Ruinart

$120.00

Brut Rose | France

Schramsberg Mirabelle

$45.00

Rose | North Coast, CA

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$98.00

Champagne, France

Pizza Port Blond Ale

$9.00

Lost Coast Brewery, San Diego, CA. ABV 4.8%

Modern Times sangria

$9.00

Anderson Valley Brewing Co., Anderson Valley, CA. ABV 5.8%

Modern Times IPA

$10.00

Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma, CA. ABV 6.2%

Chapman Pills

$9.00

Chapman Crafted Beer, Orange, CA. ABV 5.2%

Little Bo Pils

$9.00

Coors Light

$7.00Out of stock

Stella

$7.00

Buenaveza Lager

$8.00

Michelob

$8.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$9.00

Can

Samuel Smith's Organic Pear Cider

$7.00

Non Alcoholic IPA

$7.00

12 Chilled Oysters on Half Shell

$44.00

Champagne-black pepper mignonette

6 Chilled Oysters on Half Shell

6 Chilled Oysters on Half Shell

$22.00

Champagne-black pepper mignonette

Baja Style Shrimp Cocktail

Baja Style Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Spicy tomato salsa, avocado, tortilla chips

Bowl Maine Lobster Bisque

$20.00

Paprika, sweet sherry, potato chips

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$14.00

Cream, potatoes, bacon

Buffalo Style' Angus Meatballs

$22.00

Spicy wing sauce, honey-garlic ranch dressing

Calamari

Calamari

$21.00

Sweet & spicy chile aioli

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$20.00

Pine nuts, pecan wood smoked bacon, maple gastrique

Chipotle-Bourbon BBQ Oysters

Chipotle-Bourbon BBQ Oysters

$23.00

Smoked paprika, garlic, grilled sourdough

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$21.00

Horseradish-marmalade & mustard sauces

Cup Maine Lobster Bisque

Cup Maine Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Paprika, sweet sherry, potato chips

Cup New England Clam Chowder

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cream, potatoes, bacon

Fish Crudo

Fish Crudo

$21.00

Blood oranges, olives, capers, pickled red onions, serranos

French 75's Onion Soup

French 75's Onion Soup

$16.00

Thyme, sherry, aop gruyere glaze

Grilled Filet Mignon Steak Skewers

Grilled Filet Mignon Steak Skewers

$24.00

Roasted mushrooms, pearl onions, and bearnaise sauce

Shrimp Dijon

Shrimp Dijon

$23.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed with shallots, and mustard, flamed with whiskey

Spicy Ahi Poke

Spicy Ahi Poke

$24.00

Avocado, papaya, serrano chiles, yuzu, crispy wontons

Tequila Oyster Shooters

Tequila Oyster Shooters

$6.00

Baja - clamato, horseradish, Tapatio. Asian - yuzu, sriracha, ginger

Terrine of Duck Liver Mousse

Terrine of Duck Liver Mousse

$24.00

Brandy, blackberry Gelee, pink Hawaiian sea salt Serves 2 or more

House Chips

$14.00

Pear & Prosciutto

Pear & Prosciutto

$20.00

Fig jam, blue cheese, arugula, and balsamic drizzle

Pepperoni & Sausage

Pepperoni & Sausage

$21.00

Pomodoro sauce, parmesan, chipotle chile flakes

Squash Blossom & Artichoke

Squash Blossom & Artichoke

$19.00

Green chile pesto, boursin, avocado, toasted pumpkinseeds

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$24.00

Spiced basmati rice, vegetable medley, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, furikake

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Romaine, point Reyes blue cheese, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, bacon

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

$16.00

Red onions, sweet basil, micro greens, and balsamic syrup

Santa Fe Caesar

Santa Fe Caesar

$18.00

Poblano caesar dressing, roasted corn, avocado, pumpkinseeds, pico de gallo

Sonoma Salad

$24.00

Grilled chicken, baby greens, cranberries, strawberries, blue cheese, and vinaigrette

Tavern Greens

Tavern Greens

$14.00

Baby lettuces, white cheddar, cranberries, spiced pecans

Ale Battered Fish & Chips

Ale Battered Fish & Chips

$30.00

Alaskan village cove cod, tartar sauce, French fries, malt vinegar

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$38.00

Bourbon-chipotle BBQ sauce, jalapeño-cheddar potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw

BBQ Spiced Salmon

BBQ Spiced Salmon

$38.00

Creamed corn, sautéed baby spinach, paprika infusion, bacon dust

Blue Fin Tuna Pepper Steak

$38.00
D's Honey-Buttermilk Fried Chicken

D's Honey-Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$32.00

Mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans, thyme gravy

French Dip

French Dip

$28.00

Thinly sliced prime rib, gruyere cheese, crispy onions, creamed horseradish, au jus, and fries

French Onion' Filet Mignon

French Onion' Filet Mignon

$54.00

Onion soup, gruyere cheese, French fries, brussels sprouts

Kona' Rib Eye Steak

Kona' Rib Eye Steak

$60.00

Hawaiian marinated, 18 oz boneless rib eye, jalapeño-Cheddar potatoes, green beans

Maine Lobster & Shrimp Club

Maine Lobster & Shrimp Club

$30.00

Bacon, avocado, tomato, tarragon aioli, grilled sourdough, fries

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$22.00

Gruyere cheese, coleslaw, kosher dill, grilled caraway seeded rye

Petrale Sole Almandine

Petrale Sole Almandine

$36.00

Toasted almonds, mashed potatoes, green beans, lemon butter sauce

Roast Chilean Sea Bass

Roast Chilean Sea Bass

$52.00

Spinach with crispy sweet garlic, mashed potatoes, castelvetrano olives, and capers

Seared Day Boat Scallops

Seared Day Boat Scallops

$44.00

Creamy parmesan polenta, prosciutto crisps, asparagus, sage brown butter

Short Rib Stroganoff

Short Rib Stroganoff

$38.00

Roasted mushrooms, pearl onions, mustard sauce, and pappardelle pasta

Tavern Cheeseburger

Tavern Cheeseburger

$24.00

Half pound prime, Angus sirloin, sharp cheddar, LTO, 1000 isle, brioche bun

Tequila Shrimp Pasta

Tequila Shrimp Pasta

$38.00

Green chile pesto, parmesan, garlic, roasted corn, toasted pumpkinseeds

Veracruzana

$36.00

Bananageddon

Bananageddon

$18.00

Serves 2 or more. Butter pecan ice cream, candied pecans, banana pastry cream, fresh bananas, toffee crumbles, salty caramel sauce

Birthday Cheesecake

$2.00
D's Carrot-Walnut Cake

D's Carrot-Walnut Cake

$13.00

Cream cheese & white chocolate frosting

Dark Chocolate Mousse Torte

Dark Chocolate Mousse Torte

$13.00

Cointreau cream

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$12.00

White chocolate, fresh strawberries

Pecan Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Chocolate-Raspberry

$16.00

Woodford reserve, chocolate liqueur, Chambord

Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Malibu rum, Frangelico, pineapple juice, cream

Ronnie T's Espresso

$16.00

Ketel one vodka, espresso, baileys Irish cream

Kids Fried Chicken

$14.00

Mashed potatoes

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Kids pizza

$14.00

Cheese or pepperoni

Kids Sliders

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, French fries

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Bacon

$4.00

Bottle of Caesar

$14.00

By the bottle

Chipotle Ketchup

$14.00

By the bottle

Coleslaw

$4.00

Creamed Corn

$9.00

Egg

$4.00

Fries

$4.00+

Green Beans

$8.00

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Polenta

$8.00

Rice

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Seasoned Veggies

$12.00

Small Guac

$2.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

ketchup bottle

$14.00

side sausage

$5.00

side waffle

$6.00

